Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

I can be honest: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is one of the stocks in my portfolio I am not completely happy about. We are certainly talking about a solid business, but it is not fitting all the criteria for a great long-term investment that I might hold for several decades. And I bought the stock rather for its low price and not so much due to an extremely wide economic moat. In an article that was published one year ago, I titled it "A Fair Company At A Wonderful Price" following the famous saying of Warren Buffett that it is better to buy wonderful companies at a fair price than the other way around.

And as Cardinal Health is not fitting the criteria of a company and stock that we can buy and then forget about it, we must look at the business constantly. So far, the stock did not perform well for me (I made about 15% profit, but mostly due to a weaker Euro compared to the US dollar). Last week, there obviously was some vague speculation about potential takeover interest from private equity firms, but as I could not find any substantial information on this, I would categorize it as noise right now - and it has no influence on my analysis anyway. I want to buy a stock because we have a solid business model and an undervalued share price - and not because a company could be a potential takeover target. And in the following article, I will check again if Cardinal Health is still offered at an attractive price.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the quarterly and annual results in the last few years, Cardinal Health continues to struggle. We see a clear trend for the top line and since fiscal 2015. Cardinal Health could increase its top line every single year, and in the last few years, the business is reporting solid mid-single digit growth. But the top line growth is not resulting in bottom-line growth - instead earnings per share are fluctuating widely in the last few years.

When looking at the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Cardinal Health could once again report solid revenue growth and revenue increased from $41,541 million in the same quarter last year to $45,457 million this quarter - resulting in 9.4% year-over-year growth. But the picture gets different when looking at the operating income and bottom line. Despite top line growth, Cardinal Health had to report $950 million in operating losses (compared to $461 million in operating income in the same quarter last year). The reason was a $1.3 billion non-cash, pre-tax goodwill impairment related to the company's "Medical" segment.

And finally, Cardinal Health could report diluted earnings per share of $0.17 on a GAAP basis. Compared to $2.13 in the same quarter last year, this is a steep decline and non-GAAP earnings per share also decreased 27% to $1.27.

Cardinal Health Q2/22 Presentation

Cardinal Health also had to lower its guidance and is now expecting non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $5.15 to $5.50 (instead of $5.60 to $5.90 according to previous guidance).

Cardinal Health Q2/22 Presentation

What About Growth?

When talking about growth, we can start with an aspect that is rather a drag on Cardinal Health - the payments it has to make as a result of the opioid settlement, to which Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) have agreed. It was announced last summer that Cardinal Health will have to pay $6.4 billion over 18 years. However, a recent Wall Street Journal article reported only $6 billion in payments for Cardinal Health. This is resulting in an average amount of $333 million per year.

When looking at the strategic priorities for fiscal 2022, we can see that optimizing the core business is one of the aspects management is focusing on. And we can argue that cost savings should be the number one priority. When looking at the results of the last few years, revenue growth was not an issue for the business as the top line could grow in the mid-single-digits in the last few years. And Cardinal Health is also investing for growth & innovation in the years to come by focusing on five strategic growth areas.

Data by YCharts

However, operating income and earnings per share could not really grow (earnings per share particularly fluctuated wildly), and one of the reasons why Cardinal Health rather stagnated was its declining margins due to higher expenses. It could therefore be a good move focusing on cost savings by optimizing the global supply chain and driving commercial excellence. And Cardinal Health is optimistic to be on-track for $750 million enterprise cost savings until fiscal 2023. In the last four quarters, operating margin was 1.08% but about 5-10 years ago, the margin was twice as high (2.14% in fiscal 2015) and if Cardinal Health could improve its margins again, this might have a huge effect on the bottom line. On the other hand, competitor McKesson also saw declining margins during the last ten years, so it might not just be a problem of Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health Q2/22 Presentation

And a third strategic priority Cardinal Health is focusing on is deploying capital efficiently, which includes share buybacks.

Share Buybacks

Cardinal Health is still struggling to report solid growth rates and earnings per share are fluctuating wildly. And while this is not leading to confidence among investors, the aggressive share buybacks in the recent past were a smart move in my opinion as the stock is undervalued right now (we will get to this).

In the last ten years, Cardinal Health decreased the number of outstanding shares from 349 million ten years ago to 281 million right now, which is resulting in an annual decrease of 2.14% on average. But in the last twelve months, Cardinal Health decreased the number of outstanding shares from 295 million to 281 million, and therefore repurchased 4.75% of its shares in one year. And considering the low share price, this was a good move by management. In fiscal 2022, Cardinal Health has already repurchased shares for $827 million; and as the management is planning to spend about $1 billion on share buybacks, the company can repurchase about 3 million additional shares at current share prices.

And Cardinal Health will continue to repurchase shares at a high pace at least in the next two years. In November 2021, the company announced a $3 billion share repurchase program and we can therefore assume Cardinal Health will spend about $1 billion in fiscal 2023 as well as fiscal 2024 on share buybacks. Assuming the current share price, Cardinal Health could repurchase 6.3% of outstanding shares in fiscal 2023, and once again 6.3% of outstanding shares in fiscal 2024.

Dividend

In my opinion, Cardinal Health should rather focus on buying back shares right now as the stock price is low and this will create more shareholder value than distributing huge dividends. But we should not forget that Cardinal Health is also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.4908, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 3.41% right now.

In the past few years, Cardinal Health has increased the dividend only in very small steps, and the 5-year dividend CAGR is only 2.47%. But as I have argued, this is not a problem in my opinion - management should rather focus on share buybacks right now. Of course, Cardinal Health will increase the dividend again as it would lose its status as a dividend aristocrat otherwise, but I expect once again just a small raise. And when considering an annual dividend of $1.96 and expected earnings per share around $5.30 in fiscal 2022, we get a payout ratio of 37% which is acceptable. In the last four quarters, Cardinal Health had to pay $573 million in dividends and compared to a free cash flow of $1,124 million in the last four quarters, we get a payout ratio of 51%, which is still acceptable. But we also must point out that the free cash flow in the last four quarters was exceptionally low.

Balance Sheet

Cardinal Health also improved the balance sheet during the last twelve months. First, Cardinal Health decreased its total debt from $6,733 million on December 31, 2021 to $5,643 million on December 31, 2021 ($5,342 million in long-term debt and $301 million in short-term debt). Additionally, Cardinal Health also decreased goodwill from $8,399 million one year ago to $6,656 million right now. While lowering debt and goodwill is certainly good, Cardinal Health also decreased its total assets from $44,719 million to $43,680 million and total equity from $1,975 million to $1,002 million, and while this is not great news, we should also not make it sound worse than it actually is.

Due to the lower total equity, Cardinal Health has a D/E ratio of 5.63 right now compared to 3.41 a year ago. And while this D/E ratio sounds horrible, the picture gets better when we compare the total debt to the operating income Cardinal Health can generate annually. In the last four quarters, operating income was $1,853 million and it would therefore take about 3 years to repay the outstanding debt (compared to 3.5 years in December 2021). And finally, we have $3,161 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, and although this amount was higher a year ago ($3,737 million), it is enough to repay more than half of the outstanding debt.

The balance sheet of Cardinal Health is certainly not perfect, but at this point we should neither be worried about liquidity nor about solvency.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In the case of Cardinal Health, it seems not so simple to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discounted cash flow analysis, as we must make several assumptions about Cardinal Health and this is rather difficult. We can start with the numbers we know for sure and we will have to use. As always, we will calculate with a discount rate of 10%. Cardinal Health has 281 million outstanding shares right now and due to the opioid settlement, the company must pay on average $355 million for the next 18 years and this amount must be subtracted from free cash flow.

But now we can start to argue what free cash flow assumptions are realistic and what amount we should take as basis. In the last four quarters, Cardinal Health generated $1,124 million in free cash flow. However, that amount seems to be an outlier and we will not use it in our calculation. Instead, we can either use the average free cash flow of the last five years, which was $1,838 million or the free cash flow of fiscal 2021, which was $2,029 million.

When taking the average free cash flow of the last five years, Cardinal Health must grow only about 1% from now till perpetuity to be fairly valued right now. When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of $59.77.

And now we can start arguing again whether basically no growth for Cardinal Health is a realistic assumption. In the last few years, the business clearly struggled to grow, and the expectation of high growth is not supported by the results of Cardinal Health in the last few years.

But we can be a little more optimistic and assume that Cardinal Health can grow at least 3% annually (share buybacks alone could generate that amount of growth) and we will get an intrinsic value of $80.59 for Cardinal Health right now. And if we take the free cash flow of fiscal 2021 as basis, the intrinsic value would even be $90.30.

I mentioned above that it is rather difficult to make realistic assumptions about Cardinal Health right now. However, I am confident enough too that 3% growth is not overly optimistic and achievable for Cardinal Health in the years to come.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Cardinal Health is a solid pick right now as the stock is deeply undervalued and trading at least 25% below its intrinsic value. And if the stock could finally break out of the sideways range, Cardinal Health could move higher over the next few months and reach the previous all-time high around $90 again. And the next weeks will probably decide if Cardinal Health will remain in its sideways range or finally move higher.

Cardinal Health is one of the stocks in my portfolio that is under constant observation as it is not the perfect long-term pick. I will keep the stock in my portfolio right now as Cardinal Health is a solid business, and the stock price is too cheap. But assuming that Cardinal Health can reach its previous all-time high over the next 12-18 months again and I can't identify a clear growth path for Cardinal Health until then, I might sell the stock.