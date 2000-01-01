Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

We've seen a solid start to 2022 for most producers from a Reserve/Resource update standpoint, but one company that's come in head and shoulders above the rest for resource growth is K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF). This is because the company has grown its company-wide resource base to ~4.9 million gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) after depletion, with a massive upgrade to the M&I resource base. This supports the company's aggressive growth plans and is excellent news for investors. With a massive resource base, multiple regional targets, and a new focus on step-out vs. infill drilling, I see K92 Mining as one of the most exciting stories sector-wide.

Kainantu Mine Mineralization (Company Website)

K92 Mining released its much-awaited Kora Resource update last month and also unveiled a maiden resource estimate for its nearby Judd deposit. The Kora resource came in at ~4.6 million gold-equivalent ounces GEOs, down slightly from ~4.8 million GEOs in Q2 2020, but with an improvement in grades (~9.4 grams per tonne gold-equivalent vs. 9.3 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. From a headline standpoint, this might look disappointing, but there's lots to unpack here that make this an outstanding update. Let's take a closer look below:

K92 Mining - Gold-Equivalent Ounces per Deposit/Resource Category (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that while the total resource base declined slightly on a two-year basis, we saw significant growth in the highest confidence category: Measured & Indicated [M&I] resources. In fact, M&I resources increased by more than 90% to ~2.1 million GEOs at 9.2 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, up from just ~1.1 million GEOs previously. This is exactly what investors wanted to see given the aggressive growth plans that the company has outlined in its Phase 2A and Phase 3 Expansions that are set to be commissioned in 2022, and 2024, respectively.

Some investors might be disappointed in the dip in the Kora resource base after 18 months of drilling, but it's important to note that most of the drilling was focused on infill and not on adding ounces. It's also worth noting that we never see a 100% conversion rate on inferred resources, so the fact that K92 Mining was able to move a very high percentage of inferred into M&I is very encouraging. Finally, if we adjust for mining depletion of ~180,000 GEOs, the resource is actually roughly the exact same size at the Kora deposit, an impressive feat given the higher cut-off grade (1.75 grams per tonne vs. 1.0 gram per tonne gold).

K92 Mining - Gold Grades Per Deposit/Resource Category (Company Filings, Author's Chart) K92 Mining - Copper Grades Per Deposit/Resource Category (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Before moving on to grades, it's also worth noting that M&I resources have now grown at a compound annual growth rate of ~56% since 2018, up from ~350,000 GEOs to ~2.1 million GEOs, which is one of the best growth rates I'm aware of sector-wide. Moving over to grades, we can see that Kora's grades remained at industry-leading levels, with M&I grades coming in at 7.62 grams per tonne gold and 0.92% copper. This was down slightly from 9.42 grams per tonne gold and 0.61% copper in 2020 but still allows K92 to retain its top-10 spot from a gold-equivalent grade standpoint industry-wide.

As for inferred grades, we also saw a small decline, with inferred grades coming in at 7.12 grams per tonne gold and 1.38% copper. This fell from 7.32 grams per tonne of gold and 1.10% copper in 2020. However, like M&I resources, these grades are still above the sector average for underground deposits. Given the exceptional grades of this inferred resource base, investors can be confident that a significant portion of this material should be converted over to M&I resources in the coming years, suggesting growth to closer to 4.0 million M&I GEOs.

If we look at company-wide resources, we actually saw resources increase on a ~2-year basis, with resources growing from ~4.8 million GEOs to ~4.9 million GEOs, despite depletion of nearly 200,000 ounces. This is because K92 reported new resources at its Judd deposit, with resources coming in at ~130,000 ounces at 9.7 grams per tonne gold-equivalent (M&I) and ~180,000 ounces at 4.24 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. Notably, the Judd Vein system lies subparallel to and ~200 meters east from Kora and within the company's mining lease. This makes these ounces highly attractive, given that they can immediately be moved into a potential mine plan. Let's see how the resource base stacks up against peers:

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally by Reserve Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, comparing the highest-grade gold mines globally by reserve grade, K92 Mining has dropped from rank #5 to #10 following its recent resource estimate, but being in the top-10 among more than 300 mines globally is an impressive feat. Besides, if we adjust for M&I resource bases above 2.0 million GEOs, K92 Mining would come in near the top-5 from a grade standpoint. This certainly makes K92 Mining stand out among its peers, with most deposits of this grade and size held by 500,000+ ounce gold producers, with the exception of Deflector (OTCPK:SVLKF) and Wesdome (OTCQX:WDOFF).

K92 Mining - Phase 3 Study Economics (Company Presentation)

Overall, the updated resource was well above my expectations, and based on recent drilling success and multiple regional targets, this number looks set to grow meaningfully. Notably, after the release of this resource, K92 Mining's valuation per M&I resource ounce has improved from ~$1,400/oz to barely $700/oz, which is a much more reasonable valuation, given that K92 Mining is expected to have some of the highest margins sector-wide post-Phase 3 Expansion, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) below $600/oz after adjusting for inflationary pressures.

Recent Exploration Success

While the recent resource estimate was outstanding, it's worth pointing out that K92 reported very impressive drill results earlier in February as well. This included a meaningful step-out 150 meters from the nearest surface hole, which intersected 15.25 meters at 15.87 grams per tonne gold-equivalent in the J1 Vein in drill-hole KUDD0001, and 2.9 meters at 8.52 grams per tonne gold-equivalent from the J2 Vein. Meanwhile, KUDD0001 also hit an extremely thick intercept of 66.5 meters at 5.02 grams per tonne gold-equivalent at Judd South, as well as a previously unknown vein 75 meters east of Judd South (3.45 meters at 10.36 grams per tonne gold-equivalent).

KUDD0002 Drill Core (Company Website)

Meanwhile, drill-hole KUDD0002 intersected 6.20 meters at 17.26 grams per tonne gold-equivalent from the K2 Vein, 0.93 meters at 36.39 grams per tonne gold-equivalent from the K1 Vein, and 5 meters of 7.99 grams per tonne gold-equivalent from the K3 Vein. Elsewhere, a thick intercept was recorded here as well, with 35.9 meters at 5.98 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. These are all exceptional intercepts, suggesting that there's a strong possibility of expanding the resource to the south of Kora South and Judd South. K92 Mining's CEO John Lewins appears particularly excited about potential to the south, with the A1 porphyry (shown below) interpreted to be the main heat source for the vein systems.

Recent Step-out Drilling - Kainantu Mine (Company News Release)

Given that the focus has shifted to step-out drilling at targets like Kora South, Judd South, and regional target Blue Lake, this should be a very exciting year for investors. This is because the goal this year will be resource growth vs. resource conversion in the past 18 months, with the possibility of new discoveries outside of currently defined deposits. As shown below, there are multiple porphyry targets near-mine worth following up on, with these including Blue Lake, A1, Ayena, Kokofimpa, and Tankaunan. In addition, the company noted that there appears to be an "extensive untested potential strike length to the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems beyond the A1 Porphyry to the southeast for several kilometers."

K92 Mining - Annual GEO Production Profile & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

The recent exploration success is great news for K92 Mining, given that it de-risks the company's Phase 3 Expansion plans, which were previously reliant on mostly inferred resources. As noted earlier, the current M&I resource base supports more than 7 years of mine life at the higher Phase 3 production rate of ~300,000+ GEOs per annum. Plus, with a total mineral inventory of ~4.9 million GEOs, an impressive conversion rate, and the possibility of new ounces added outside of the mine plan, the company could ultimately prove out a resource that would support a 15+ year mine life at Kora vs. the 12-year mine life contemplated in the PEA.

If we look at the chart above, it's clear that K92 Mining is in a league of its own among peers, with annual production set to increase from ~104,200 GEOs in FY2021 to up to ~250,000 GEOs in FY2024. This is based on an expected commissioning of the Phase 3 Expansion in late 2023/early 2024. Assuming the company is able to meet these estimates, this would translate to a compound annual production growth rate of ~34%, dwarfing nearly every other producer sector-wide. Notably, this growth is expected to come at much higher margins, with all-in sustaining costs expected to dip from ~$930/oz in FY2021 to less than $725/oz in FY2024.

If K92 is successful with this expansion, the company would head into 2024 as one of the top-5 lowest-cost producers sector-wide, which could easily command a multiple of 1.0x P/NAV, even if K92 is a single-asset producer in a less favorable jurisdiction. Notably, I see meaningful upside to production in FY2025/FY2026, assuming the company goes ahead with a 1.2 million tonne per annum plant and continues to see positive grade reconciliation. In the 1.2 million tonne per annum scenario, we could see annual production increase to more than 350,000 GEOs in FY2025/FY2026, translating to ~250% growth from current levels.

To summarize, K92 is a very special story, with industry-leading grades, several regional untested targets, and margins that most producers would salivate over, especially after 18 months of inflationary pressures have pinched margins. So, for investors that are interested in the sector but are looking for growth stories, K92 Mining should be at the top of one's shopping list during any sector-wide corrections. Let's take a look at the stock's valuation below:

Valuation

Based on the company's Phase 3 Study completed in mid-2020, the After-Tax NPV (5%) came in at ~$1.70 billion at a $1,700/oz gold price and $3.00/lb copper price, which both look like conservative assumptions. However, it's possible some upside from the planned increase in throughput could be offset by inflationary pressures, given that the study was done two years. Given the potential offset, I believe it's best to be conservative and assume an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $1.75 billion at $1,700/oz gold. If we divide this figure by ~237 million fully diluted shares, this would translate to a fair value of US$7.38.

However, following the continued exceptional exploration results and a much larger resource base, I think it's more than reasonable to add $300 million in resource/exploration upside outside of the current mine plan, pushing the asset's fair value to ~$2.05 billion. After subtracting out an estimated $90 million in corporate G&A over the mine life, this translates to a net asset value of $1.96~ billion. This pushes K92 Mining's fair value up to ~US$8.30, assuming a static share count of ~237 million fully diluted shares, up from my previous target of US$7.75.

So, Is The Stock A Buy?

While it's clear that there is significant upside from current levels to a conservative fair value of US$8.27, I prefer to buy at a minimum 30% discount to fair value when it comes to single-asset producers, especially those in non-Tier-1 jurisdictions. Given that K92 Mining fits this criterion, the low-risk buy zone for the stock comes in at US$5.80 or lower. Obviously, if gold prices continue their climb, an entry point at this level may not come to fruition. However, I prefer to be rigid with my entry levels, and this is where I would become more interested in the stock from a valuation standpoint.

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that K92 Mining has an updated support level of US$5.15, and an updated resistance level of US$7.20. Typically, I prefer to buy when a stock has a reward/risk ratio of 3 to 1 or higher for sector leaders. With $0.60 in potential upside to resistance and $1.45 in potential downside to support, the stock is outside of a low-risk buy zone. Having said that, if the stock were to dip below US$5.70, its reward/risk would improve to 3 to 1. Hence, the US$5.65 level is where the stock would meet my criteria from both a technical and fundamental standpoint.

KNTNF Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

K92 Mining has a near unparalleled organic growth profile, with the potential to grow its annual production to more than 300,000 GEOs by FY2025. Notably, the company is also one of the most exciting exploration stories sector-wide, with a resource base that looks like it could ultimately grow above 7 million GEOs long-term based on near-mine and regional targets. Given this combination of exploration upside, industry-leading margins, and growth, I continue to see K92 Mining as a top-15 producer sector-wide. Hence, if we do see weakness in this name later this year, I would view pullbacks below US$5.70 as buying opportunities.