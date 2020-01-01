scibak/E+ via Getty Images

Jeremy Grantham's Super Bubble

Over the last 18 months or so, Beating The Market has illustrated that allocating capital in this ZIRP/QE unlimited world had become incredibly challenging for those looking to buy high-quality companies that will produce exceptional returns (above indexes) over the long run (3, 5, and 10 years).

As of today, with the exceptional unwind (read: declines) in 99% of the "rapidly growing equity realm", it's truly not been easier to invest in a very long time (easy ≠ linear).

However, curiously, this cannot be said for all areas of the market. To illustrate this, we will start today's discussion with a recently published interview in which Jeremy Grantham, an investor of more than 50 years, lays out what he sees in the market and how he's positioning relative to what he sees.

After hearing from Mr. Grantham, I will further elaborate precisely why he said the things he said in the interview and why he's positioned in the way he's positioned.

Note: for time's sake, I shared from the precise moment where Mr. Grantham highlighted his positioning. For the purpose of this note, please only watch from the precise point where I shared the video to about 12:00. After completing this note, please feel free to watch the entire interview, as it is interesting.

Now, I think it's important to note that Mr. Grantham is not senile, nor is he crazy; nor is he a permabear or anything of the sort. He has been quite bearish over the last 10 years of sustained ZIRP/QE Unlimited, which is noteworthy (in that this policy may continue in perpetuity until a new, more sustainable monetary/fiscal regime emerges from the brilliance of mankind, just as the current one emerged to suit the 19-20th century industrial economies).

He's an individual who has lived through approximately seven decades worth of market activity. He's seen the S&P 500 Index Fund (SPY) decline 50-70% on multiple occasions.

He's seen mortgage rates in the U.S. at 18% (in the early 1980s).

He's seen them at 2.99% (recently).

He's seen the 10-year treasury bond trade such that it offered a 15% annualized return (in the late 1970s and early 1980s).

He's seen it trade such that it offered a 1-2% annualized return, as it does now.

He's seen irrational exuberance. He's seen irrational pessimism.

And everything in between.

So it's important to consider that, while he may be wrong, he's certainly not an ignorant or, perhaps, more crassly, a "stupid permabear", as I'm sure the peanut gallery may yell at times.

To be sure, Mr. Grantham is a high functioning, highly intelligent, experienced investor, in whose opinion many people are interested.

Straightforward Math Illustrating Mr. Grantham's Musings

With this mental illustration of Mr. Grantham in our head, let's consider why he's been so bearish as of late, and let's consider why he's decided to position much of his capital into early-stage companies in the Venture Capital markets. To consider why he's been so bearish, and why he remains fairly skeptical as to the market's pricing of assets, we should dial back the hands of time to market eras of the past.

In the '70s, the 10-year treasury bond's yield rose from the low single digits (3-5%) to the high single digits and then some (8-15%).

As we've explained in the past, this is the basis of asset pricing. That is, what we can get in terms of returns from stocks must always be seen through the lens of what we can get in terms of returns from bonds, specifically, risk-free bonds, such as the 10-year U.S. treasury bond.

This calculus dictates those immutable laws of money that govern valuations.

As Warren Buffett wrote in the late 1990s:

Warren Buffett Writings

Today, the risk-free rate, as measured most notably by the 10-year U.S. treasury bond, is ~2% (a little less, but will likely hit 2% this year).

At this level, it makes sense to buy dividend growth stocks with 0.5% to 5% yields with modest capital appreciation to boot. If I can only get 2% from the risk-free rate, then I will assume a bit more risk to get 1-5% and growth in the dividend from stocks, such as those below (so the thinking goes).

At this level, these valuations, specifically, make sense:

fcf = free cash flow (the money that the company actually makes).

KO: 30x p/fcf

WM:40x p/fcf

COST: 45x p/fcf

PEP: 30x p/fcf

AAPL: 34x p/fcf

As we've explored in past notes, fcf = the interest on a bond (loosely).

So we're, in buying those equities, buying "the interest on a bond" with that bond being a stock, whose value is dictated by the underlying business.

In order to compare, mathematically, apples to apples, we must invert the above ratio, or division problem.

Fcf/price = interest on the bond (for purposes of understanding how the market prices assets).

So at fcf/price of 1/30, we're looking at a 2.8% fcf yield.

Considering the 10-year is 1.75%, this looks okay.

But what if the 10-year were 11% (as it has been when inflation ran to 5-10%+ in bygone eras)?

$1 of fcf for $30 would start to look exceptionally unattractive.

Why would I buy a risky equity (no business is guaranteed) yielding "hypothetically" 2.8% when I could instead get a yield of 11% with a pretty good probability that the underlying security experiences capital appreciation (as 11% is probably the upper bound for developed nation's risk free rates)?

I simply wouldn't!

No one would!

So that $30/share for $1/fcf would need to dramatically re-rate. The stock would need to decline a lot such that its free cash flow yield, and dividend yield, would reach parity with the prevailing risk free rate (the interest on a U.S. treasury bond).

Instead of 30x price to free cash flow, the asset, in this case, Coke, would likely trade closer to 8x p/fcf, or a fcf yield of 12.5% (because investors would demand a little more yield to compensate for the added risk of owning a business that faces competition, management risk, etc.).

This implies that, should interest rates rise precipitously, Coke could fall ~70%.

This precise circumstance unfolded for, coincidentally, Coke in the mid 1970s, specifically during and after the '73-'74 crash.

Coke Returns -50% Over 10 Years In The 1970s Due To The Math Shared Above (The Return Was Even Worse Due To Inflation)

YCharts

Now, one might state, "Interest rates are never going that high again!"

To which, we would say, "maybe".

But is that an investment thesis?

What if the 10-year rose to 6%? Coke would need to re-rate to about 15x p/fcf, implying 50% downside.

And considering Coke grows at ~1-5% with a net cash position of negative $45B!, the company would be completely helpless as interest rates destroyed shareholder value unilaterally. The company could not "outgrow gravity", as our companies could.

The same math could be applied to every single company listed above.

To be sure, this result is not a foregone conclusion, but it does illustrate Mr. Grantham's thinking.

The only instances in which interest rates rose to ~10% were during periods when inflation was that high as well...

Why On Earth Is This Conservative, Elderly Gentleman Buying Venture Capital? Isn't A Man Like Him Supposed To Be Conservatively Buying Stalwart Dividend Growth Stocks & Staying Away From Risky Startup Companies?

Well, dividend growth stocks are easier in terms of the above math.

If the dividend stock yields 2%, and the 10-year rises (yields) to 10%, that dividend stock will re-rate such that its yield is closer to 10% (this depends on the growth of the dividend and safety of it as well).

At present, virtually every single dividend growth stock in the market yields sub 4%, and if it yields more than 4%, its yield is often very much in question (i.e., it's very risky). This pricing is the result of "TINA": there is no alternative. If investors want yield, they must chase it in risky equities, as opposed to risk free U.S. treasury bonds.

Again, it's unlikely that the 10-year gets there (to the aforementioned 10%), but what investment professional is creating an investment operation predicated on the "hope" that the 10-year does not get to 10%?

No real investment professional is doing this (well, some are), including Mr. Grantham.

He understands the above math, and therefore, as we've said many times (!), we do not own Marqeta, Opendoor, and Upstart because we're zippy whippersnappers looking for a quick buck, and in the process taking undue risk.

We own them because we genuinely believe they are the safest bets we can place where we control our own fate!

What Options Do We Have?

Curiously, the companies in our portfolio have been quite volatile, almost as if they have some excessive level of bankruptcy risk; meanwhile, Coke, Pepsico, Waste Management, and Costco have traded with rather good stability, while actually having some element of bankruptcy risk.

We find this so exceptionally curious due to... well, reality.

We find this exceptionally curious due to reality because most of our companies could literally shut down their businesses for years and still be solvent after those years concluded. The same could certainly not be said for the above companies, especially if interest rates rose and these companies were forced to re-finance their massive debt burdens at dramatically higher rates!

To illustrate this thinking, let's examine the cash positions and growth rates of each of these companies. After we share this data, we will explore a handful of our favorite ideas, and their financial health, as measured by their net cash positions.

For the purposes of this exercise, net cash = cash & short term investments - long term debt.

This does not factor in working capital, as defined by current assets (such as receivables and inventory) - current liabilities (such as accounts payable). Each company has idiosyncratic management of working capital, and this can distort the "underlying value" illustrated by, very plainly:

How much cash do they have? How much debt do they have?

Net cash = cash & short term investments - long term debt removes the above working capital considerations and creates a cleaner illustration of "How much cash is there to truly create value for shareholders as opposed to how much cash must go towards repaying shareholder value-destroying debt?"

Stable And "Safe"

Ticker Net Cash (-) = negative Fwd 12 Mo. P/S Gross Margin Growth (5 yr avg.) (COST) $2B 1.2x 12.75% ~10% (KO) -$35B 7x 60.72% ~-5% (PEP) -$44B 3.1x 54% ~2.22% (WM) -$17B 3.4x 38% ~5.6% (AAPL) -$100B 7.6x 43% ~11%

As can be seen above, these companies have massively negative net cash positions or slim cash positions relative to their size (Costco). This is the case due to the math of "leveraged recapitalizations", which each of these companies have executed aggressively over the last couple decades.

We explored the math behind leveraged recapitalizations here:

Alright, with these numbers in mind, let's consider a handful of Beating The Market's favorite ideas.

Ticker Net Cash Fwd 12 mo. P/S Gross Margin Growth (3 yr avg.) (MNDY) +$875M 17x 90% ~124% (MQ) +$1.6B 6.9x 45-50% ~100% (UPST) +$1B 6.5x 87% ~104% (AFRM) +$1.5B 10.8x 60% ~80% (SQ) +$2.7B 10x (gross profit) ~50% ~50%

Note: Upstart's net cash is predicated on the assumption that its convertible bonds will convert into equity and the principal will not be repaid as such.

As I consider the above metrics, I return to the question in my mind:

If I am looking to own a company for the next 3, 5, and 10-30 years, why on earth would I put capital to work in debt ridden, slow moving behemoths whose solvency could genuinely be called into question during a deep recession?

Moreover, as we explored earlier, if rates were to rise, these debt-ridden, slow-moving behemoths would get absolutely decimated.

Why on earth would I pay 30-50x p/fcf for a company with nearly 0% growth and a huge debt balance?

I'm genuinely asking on some level!

It simply makes no sense to chase these debt-ridden companies trading at, should interest rates actually rise materially, astronomical levels.

Now, today, you may be thinking, "Ok, Louis, but this is just your opinion."

Well, if you don't take it from me, take it from the gentleman whose been in the market for 50+ years and very well understands all the math presented in this note.

The risk/return on all of those "safe" companies is just massively out of whack should interest rates rise, and eventually, a recession set in following the precipitous rise in interest rates.

There's a reason Mr. Grantham is in "growthy Venture Capital", and today, we illustrated it.

"You Buy A Company To Grow"

I sometimes forget that simple business concepts go a very long way. Perhaps the comparative analysis of the risk free rate relative to what one can get from stocks/companies in the form of free cash flow yield doesn't exactly resonate with all of our readers today (it took me a long time to really refine all of the thinking in this note in the way it's presented today. A long time. Lots of trial and error. Millions of words written. Could still be better).

With this in mind, let's watch a favorite video, in which Peter Lynch describes what to buy and why.

Source: YouTube

As we heard in the video above, "You buy a company to grow."

That's it!

That is the only reason 99.9% of investors (and 99.9999% of retail investors who don't want to have to monitor their AUM all the time) should buy a company.

So, if, today, we can get rapidly growing, founder-led equities with massive cash balances at, effectively, the same valuations as the large, debt-ridden "safe" plays, then why on earth would I allocate capital anywhere else?

Additionally, basic math illustrates that those large, debt-ridden safe plays would get decimated were rates to rise precipitously, which they very well might!

Nobody will be paying 30x p/fcf for a debt-ridden company growing at 1-5% when they can get 7-12% risk-free. It just won't happen. That slow-moving debt-ridden company would need to re-rate about 50-70% before it would attract buyers, were risk-free returns near 10% (to be sure, they likely won't get there, and this is why).

Call me crazy, but I like companies with huge cash positions, rapid growth, little to no debt, and managers/founders at the helm with the "give me liberty (a successful enterprise) or give me death" mentality.

Founder Led Companies Win

Harvard Business Reviews

Parting Words

This note is already rather long; hence, I will close it here.

I would like to leave you with a handful of considerations.

It's worth noting how Warren Buffett evolved as an investor and how he, ultimately, arrived at purchasing companies with sustained, elevated growth. Ben Graham's entire professional money management career, for all the work he did in value investing, was made via one rapidly growing equity: Geico. Both Buffett and Graham loved Geico, and it powered their returns for decades. To illustrate just how significant Geico was for these two godfathers of investing, consider that Berkshire Hathaway's website still has a Geico advertisement on it. Learn more about the Geico investment here. The fundamental laws of the universe, as conveyed via Pareto's Principle and Price's Law, ensure that 1-5% of our companies will produce the vast preponderance of our returns over the long run as investors, just as Geico did for Buffett and Graham. Geico was effectively the only investment that mattered in Graham's 82 year life.

As always, thank you for allowing us to guide you in building your business of owning businesses, and have a great week, Beating The Market!

And as we continue on this journey together, please remember to dance!