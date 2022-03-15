Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is a small exploration company developing the South Railroad project in Elko County, Nevada, USA. On March 15, 2022, the company released a new feasibility study for this project. In my opinion, the results of this study are deeply disappointing. In this article, I discuss this thesis.
According to the just-published feasibility study, the South Railroad project should generate an after-tax net present value of $486M. It means that one share of Gold Standard Ventures is worth $1.41. Today, these shares are trading at $0.50 a share so, at first sight, they seem to be undervalued.
However, compared to the previous study (a preliminary feasibility study released in March 2020), I see deep deterioration in terms of basic technical and financial measures. In other words, although the current valuation seems to be attractive, a conservative investor should sell the stock when its price approaches $1.4 a share.
The South Railroad project consists of three gold deposits: Dark Star, Pinion, and Jasperoid Wash. However, only the first two are discussed in the current economic study as a basis for the future mine. This mine will be an open pit operation using a classic heap leach mining technique where the rock excavated from Dark Star and Pinion will be converted into gold doré as a final product. By the way, gold doré is not a market product. To convert it into a market product, the company will have to outsource this process to a refinery which costs money (I discuss this issue below).
Now, let me get to the point.
The table below compares mineral reserves reported in the current study and the former one (released in 2020):
Note that the total gold reserves increased from 47.2 million tons of ore to 655.2 million (an increase of 38.1%). However, due to a bit lower gold grade, the gold content went up by 28.6% (from 1,247 thousand ounces in 2020 to 1,604 thousand now).
Moreover, the entire growth in reserves is attributable to the Pinion deposit where the gold content went up from 364 thousand ounces to 764 thousand.
Summarizing, the company has definitely replenished the Dark Star/Pinion reserves but…the South Railroad gold camp is still pretty small. I expected more impressive results after two years of drilling. To be honest, I am very skeptical that any big gold miner will be interested in taking over an exploration company developing a 1.6 million ounces gold deposit…It means that, in my opinion, Gold Standard Ventures will have to build a mine on its own.
Another negative - in my opinion, the project's economics deteriorated compared to the previous study. Look at this table:
Firstly, using the same gold price as assumed in the previous study ($1,400 per ounce), it is evident that the value delivered by the project has dropped (the red arrow) from $265M (previously) to a mere $142M (now). Paradoxically, an after-tax net present value dropped despite more gold ounces to be produced by the future mine. What happened?
The answer is easy - according to the new PEA, the operating cost has gone up from $579 per ounce of gold in the previous study to $782 now (the green arrow). What is more, the main factor behind this large increase (35.1%) is the cost of mining. As the table shows (the blue arrow), this cost jumped by 63.1% compared to the previous study.
I have taken a closer look at this figure and found out that:
Note: basically, a payable amount of gold produced is defined as the total gold produced less part of the gold paid to a refiner in exchange for its services. For example, according to the current study, the future mine will produce 1,604 thousand ounces of gold but only 1,030 thousand ounces will be sold at market prices and classified as the company's revenue. The difference (574 thousand ounces or 35.7%) will go to a refiner.
Summarizing - I am negatively surprised with the new study. Despite higher gold reserves, the project's economics has strongly deteriorated.
Now, despite these negatives, we have to remember that using a gold price of 1,900 per ounce, the project is supposed to generate an after-tax net present value of $486M which translates into the company's share value of $1.41 (assuming the current share count). Today, these shares are trading at approximately $0.50 a share, so they are undervalued.
However, a conservative investor should, in my opinion, sell this stock when its price gets closer to its net present value of $1.41 a share.
For a few years, I used to be a big fan of Gold Standard Ventures. The South Railroad gold project is located in one of the world's best gold jurisdictions (Nevada) so I thought it would be a great success. The preliminary feasibility study released in 2020 supported my optimism. However, after two years of intensive drilling, the company released another study that, in my opinion, shows no progress. Moreover, as discussed above, it shows deterioration.
Hence, I recommend selling the stock when the price, driven up by the current bull market in gold, approaches $1.4 a share.
This article was written by
An independent analyst and private investor. Professional experience comprises about 20 years in a number of financial and industrial companies. Fan of the Austrian School of Economics.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEF, DNGDF, DPMLF, BTG, SSRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.