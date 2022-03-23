undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Count Cleveland Fed President Mester in the 50 basis-point rate hike camp:

Cleveland Fed President Mester on rate hikes (Twitter) Cleveland Fed President Mester on rate hikes (Twitter)

Mester has always been part of the Fed's hawkish camp, so this isn't shocking. However, this is the third Fed president who has publicly supported a 50 BP hike in the last few days. It's very important that St. Louis Fed President Bullard is on that list since he was one of the more dovish members during the last expansion.

The Dallas Fed published research on the implications for energy policy caused by the war in Ukraine:

There are three main implications for the global economy. First, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have far-reaching implications for the energy transition to renewables. The scale of the energy supply disruption is large enough to require European countries to pause their plans to move away from fossil fuels in the interest of preserving economic activity. Likewise, efforts to restrain oil and gas production in countries such as the U.S. may have to be reconsidered in response to persistent global shortages. Second, the surge in global fuel, electricity, residential natural gas and food prices, as well as the supply-chain disruptions caused directly by the invasion of Ukraine and indirectly by the sanctions against Russia, will sustain inflationary pressures in 2022. Third, if the bulk of Russian energy exports is off the market for the remainder of 2022, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable. This slowdown could be more protracted than that in 1991.

Oil shocks have been a leading cause of recession since WWII.

Global bond markets are taking a huge hit:

Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark for government and corporate debt total returns, has fallen 11% from a high in January 2021. That’s the biggest decline from a peak in data stretching back to 1990, surpassing a 10.8% drawdown during the financial crisis in 2008. It equates to a drop in the index market value of about $2.6 trillion, worse than about $2 trillion in 2008.

Here's a chart to show the magnitude of the drop:

1-year chart, total bond market (Stockcharts)

The BND has dropped from a high of 86 to 79 in the last year. However, starting at the beginning of the year, the ETF really dropped sharply.

Let's take a look at two sets of charts:

3-month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

The SPY and DIA have broken above all their respective EMAs. Today, both ETFs started to move back to the 50 and 200-day EMAs to retest levels. The QQQ and IWM are below the 200-day EMA but above the other three EMAs. It looks like each is about to retest the shorter EMAs.

2-Week SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

On the two weeks charts, it's possible the DIA is forming a head and shoulders topping pattern. The IWM is trading sideways. All four are consolidating. But none is showing an imminent sell-off.

Right now, the key question is will the ETFs keep moving higher, advancing above their respective EMAs. Or, is this a longer-type bounce?

We'll see.