I never expect the market to be completely rational, but occasionally you do find some head-scratching valuations in the banking sector. In the case of names like First Republic (FRC) or SVB Financial (SIVB), high multiples can be explained by an established track record of well-above average organic growth. In the case of Commerce (CBSH), you can argue for a “sleep well at night premium”.

And then there’s Cullen/Frost (CFR). This is one of those situations where I can say I love everything but the valuation, and while that was true a year ago, that didn’t stop the shares from going up another 30% and handily beating regional bank peers. Cullen/Frost doesn’t offer extraordinary growth, but it may well have an M&A “backstop” and I can’t argue with the quality of the bank franchise. Still, with the shares trading at 18x my above-Street ’23 EPS estimate and the valuation implying long-term core earnings growth in the mid-teens, I just can’t see the fundamental value here.

A Good Organic Growth Story In A State With Above-Average Growth Potential

There are legitimate growth drivers at Cullen/Frost that can drive above-average growth for a number of years to come.

For starters, this is a bank that prioritizes customer service and actually delivers – the bank’s net promoter score is strong at 57, and while that’s not as good as First Republic or Pinnacle (PNFP), it's about 20 points higher than peers and it’s the highest-rated bank in Texas. No surprise, then, that Cullen/Frost boasts long-lasting customer relationships and exceptionally low deposit costs.

Cullen/Frost is also leveraged to growth markets, with Texas growing faster than the national average and continuing to attract new business investment and relocations. With that, major metro markets like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin continue to offer above-average growth for Cullen/Frost.

Management is going after that growth. The company’s expansion plan in Houston has outperformed management expectations, including household growth 28% above target and loan growth 78% above target, and not only is the company continuing the Houston growth plan, looking to add eight branches in 2022/23, the company is basically following that blueprint with Dallas, launching a 28-branch organic growth plan this year.

Cullen/Frost’s growth is going to be dominated by commercial lending for the foreseeable future, but the bank is also now looking to re-enter the residential mortgage market. Given population and housing growth in Texas, not to mention the opportunity to attract more low-cost deposits, that seems like a logical move.

I also wonder if energy lending could be an ongoing growth driver. While many banks have exited energy lending, whether due to elevated losses or a desire to buff their ESG credentials, Cullen/Frost has remained committed to the space, and close to 7% of its loan book is to energy customers. With financing for the energy industry harder to come by, there could be outsized loan growth potential here, though credit risk management will be important, as the rate of non-accrual loans in the energy portfolio is still running over 3x the rate of other C&I lending and about 5x the rate of overall loan book.

Rate Leverage And Expense Leverage Could Be Challenging

Management’s guidance for high single-digit loan growth in 2022 could prove a touch conservative, as Cullen/Frost outperformed other regional banks in Q4 and does serve an attractive market.

What the bank doesn’t have, though, is much asset sensitivity. Although there is a lot of under-utilized cash on the balance sheet and less than half of the loan book is fixed-rate, the bank has a sizable portfolio of long-duration municipal securities. I’d also note, though, that management’s deposit beta assumptions look pretty conservative, so the below-average apparent sensitivity (100bp driving a 3% improvement in net interest income versus a peer group average closer to 6%) could be not so far below average as the tightening cycle actually plays out.

Another potential concern is the bank’s operating leverage. Cullen/Frost has never really had an exceptional efficiency ratio, drifting above and below its peer group from year to year. While I like and support the company’s decision to target commercial loan growth in Houston and Dallas and rebuild a mortgage business, driving that growth is going to cost money and there is a risk that the bank could underwhelm on pre-provision profit growth.

The Outlook

Boiling it all down, my biggest concern with Cullen/Frost really comes down to growth relative to the valuation. The bank has long-term average revenue, earnings, and tangible book value per share growth rates around the mid-single-digits, which isn’t bad but again isn’t exceptional. There’s a lot of surplus capital here, a CET 1 ratio of 13.1%, but this bank has never been particularly acquisitive and I think management is reluctant to get really active on share buybacks here, nor set a substantially higher dividend payout.

Even if Cullen/Frost can drive substantially better ROEs than its historical record and generate high single-digit core earnings growth from 2021 on, it’s not enough to drive an attractive fair value. Likewise, an 18x multiple on my above-Street ’23 EPS estimate gets me to today’s price, but that’s a steep multiple even acknowledging the quality of the bank.

The Bottom Line

Considering all that, I have to think there’s some combination of “sleep well at night” and M&A target premium in the valuation. Both are valid to a point – I don’t think Cullen/Frost is a bank where you really need to worry about management, and I think a lot of larger banks would love to own this franchise as a way to expand or begin a presence in Texas. But is all that worth more than 18x ’23 earnings?

I learned a long time ago to pick my battles when it comes to “fighting the tape”, and I’m sure there are long-time Cullen/Frost owners laughing at my concerns about valuation. Be that as it may, I just can’t see recommending a stock where the valuation seems out of proportion to the fundamental outlook.