Year-to-date, gold, oil, grains, and other commodities have surged in value, while the stock market and cryptocurrencies remain under heavy selling pressure. A continuation of the trend from late last year. Investors' thirst for inflation-proof assets is unquenched, as prices around the globe rise unabated, and further supply shocks from sanctions on Russia are creating spikes in major Russian exports such as oil and wheat.

When it comes to gold, it's important to be aware of two facts:

1. The purpose of gold is to protect purchasing power. The precious metal has been in a bull market since December 2015 and hit new all-time highs in 2020. Gold was consolidating around the $1,800 level after its peak almost two years ago but was breaking out of its consolidation range earlier this year. Gold has increased because of the U.S. money supply expansion of epic proportions and the negative real interest rate environment. Those are the primary drivers of the metal.

2. The Russia/Ukraine crisis did boost demand for gold, but global events such as this (no matter how extreme) only provide a temporary premium. Typically, the gold price will fade as quickly as it rose, which is what we've seen over the last month as gold retested its all-time highs of ~$2,075 a few weeks ago, but has fallen $150 since then and has settled back in the range it was trading beforehand.

Oil, wheat, and other commodities will likely be influenced by sanctions and short-term supply/demand imbalances. But for gold, it appears that the Fed, inflation, and interest rates are front and center again.

What does this mean for the metal?

That it's going much higher over the short to medium-term. Conservatively, $2,500. But likely, well above that price.

1970s Inflation Redux

We are entering a stagflationary environment, similar to the 1970s, but in actuality, a far worse situation than 50 years ago.

The Fed had room to raise rates in the 1970s because debt-to-GDP was just over 30%. Today, that figure is over 120% and on a perpetual climb.

The U.S. national debt has just eclipsed $30 trillion, and the country is faced with a debt/deficit crisis that can only be resolved via unprecedented levels of inflation.

There are consequences to the fiscal and monetary policy decisions made over the last 5-10 years. Actually, you could go all the way back to the late 1990s and Greenspan's policy choices, as that's really where this all started.

It's been 20+ years of unbounded money supply growth and ultra-low interest rates that have put the U.S. in this unenviable position. We've reached an inflection point.

Today, inflation in the U.S. is roaring and at levels not seen since the early 1980s—when the Fed Funds rate was 8-10%.

Consumers and businesses are experiencing inflation shocks, everywhere from the grocery store to the real estate market (pricing out many homebuyers) to the sharply rising input costs experienced by most companies.

According to FactSet, 356 companies in the S&P 500 that conducted quarterly earnings conference calls from December 15, 2021, through March 11, 2022 (or 74%) cited the term "inflation," which is the highest number going back to at least 2010.

The 1970s were atrocious for investors as real returns were negative as inflation outpaced growth. That seems to be the path for this decade.

Realistically, How Far Can The Fed Go With Interest Rates?

The problem, is to contain today's inflation, the Fed will need to raise rates to mid-single digits, but how can they afford to do that since it would eventually increase the interest on the debt from $300-$400 billion to well over $1 trillion?

In 2001, the U.S. Government was paying ~6.5% interest on its debt. As the graph below reflects, over the last 20 years, the average interest paid has steadily declined, hitting ~1.6% last year. The biggest beneficiary of the ultra-low interest rate environment in the U.S. has been the federal government. As rates remain at rock bottom levels, interest on the debt is quite manageable. Actually, thanks to cheap money, the government is paying less as it borrows more.

However, there would always come the point when it would be time to pay the piper, and we have reached that moment.

The combination of ZIRP and astronomical money supply growth have resulted in the inflation bear coming out of hibernation. This is where the problem starts.

In the latest 10-year budget and economic projections published by the CBO in July 2021, the average interest rate on debt held by the public will decline over the next few years (as older debt is rolled over at lower rates, bringing down the average). The CBO estimated that the average interest rate on the federal debt won't top 2% again until later this decade. As I said to my subscribers when this report was released last summer: "the likelihood of this 10-year projection being accurate is about as close to zero as you can get. And I'm not suggesting these estimates are too high. Rather, with CPI and PCE inflation already well above the Fed's targets, and time running out on the transitory inflation argument, there is a likely scenario where the average interest rate on the public debt in the U.S. could be at 2.7% in 2 years, not 10 years."

The yield on the 10-year has averaged around 6% for the last 50 years, but yields have been well below the mean over the past decade or two. The lackluster price inflation has allowed the Fed to maintain this favorable environment.

But no more.

If rates normalize to that historical average within the next 2-3 years, the interest on the debt will increase dramatically, which will lead to even more debt. In other words, a snowball effect.

The following graph shows the CBO's projected annual interest (in blue) using the average yearly interest rates from the table above. Even if the 10-year slowly and steadily increases to 3-4% over the next decade, the annual interest on the debt will reach $910 billion by 2031, or triple the amount from last year. However, the CBO's projections are grossly underestimating the pace of interest rate increases and the intensity. This is why I included a scenario where yields on the 10-year return to 6.0-6.5% over the next 5-6 years (I estimated a ~1% increase per year in the average interest rate on the public debt starting in 2022 until 6.0-6.5% was reached in 2026-2027). In total, that's almost a $10 trillion increase in interest over the period shown compared to the CBO's projections. I'm not compounding this interest either, which would result in even higher annual totals. A reversion to the mean would have a costly impact on annual interest payments and, therefore, the deficit. Too costly.

The Fed is hamstrung as the normalization of interest rates would have a detrimental impact on the federal deficit and debt. There is no escape other than to let inflation run hot and for a very long period.

The Fed will continue to raise interest rates this year, but it will remain well behind the curve.

What About The Impact Of Higher Rates On Gold?

Some investors continue to have a misguided notion that higher interest rates are bearish for gold. I have explained why this is not the case on numerous occasions, have gone into detail about the relationship between gold and real interest rates, and have backed all of this up with supporting data.

But let's focus on how gold performed in previous rate-hike cycles.

In the 1970s, the Fed embarked on two significant rate increase cycles: one in the early to mid-'70s, where they took the Fed funds rate from ~5% to double digits, and another in the late '70s, where they had to increase the Fed funds rate even further. Gold moved substantially higher in both instances, as seen in the two graphs below.

In 2004, the Fed began to raise interest rates, taking the Fed funds rate from 1% to over 5% by 2006. Gold increased from ~$400 to a peak of ~$725 during that cycle.

Again, the same thing occurred in the most recent rate-hike cycle that began in late 2015. It wasn't until the Fed started to raise rates that gold finally bottomed, and a new bull market emerged. In fact, the metal hit a bear market low of $1,050 the day after the December 2015 Fed meeting, when the Fed lifted rates for the first time in almost a decade. From that point, gold doubled over the next five years.

The common denominator? Negative real interest rates.

There is no reason to fear a rate-hike cycle if inflation is well ahead of interest rates, which is typically when rate increases begin.

A 0.25% bump up in the Fed funds rate—from 0 to 1/4 percent to 1/4 to 1/2 percent—won't do much, if anything, to calm inflation when the core CPI is 6-7%. The impact is negligible and the value of the dollar will keep eroding at a tremendous rate, making gold a highly sought-after asset.

Even if the Fed raises rates 25 basis points at every meeting for the rest of the year, Treasuries will still produce a negative real return because inflation will continue to outpace yields.

Since the purpose of gold is to protect purchasing power, this is why it increased during all of the rate-hike cycles shown above.

Gold will do the same in the current cycle, and it could be one for the record books.

The blue line in the chart below is the core CPI in the U.S., while the red line is the Fed Funds rate. Today, the Fed is the furthest behind the inflation curve than it's ever been. It gets back to my earlier point, which is the Fed simply can't raise rates aggressively.

The Fed Unwinding Its Balance Sheet Is A Double Whammy

Fed Chair Powell is preparing to begin the unwind of the Fed's staggering $8.95 trillion balance sheet.

However, the Fed is effectively offering the U.S. Government interest-free debt, as the interest the Fed earns on the Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it's purchased is remitted to the U.S. Treasury. For example, in 2014:

The following graph shows the Federal Reserve remittances to the U.S. Treasury over the last decade. That's money flowing to the government that would typically be an outlay, saving the U.S. substantial interest over the previous ten years. If the Fed reduces the size of its balance sheet, its profits go down, and so does the amount of interest-free debt it offers the government. In other words, it will worsen the deficit, not only by increasing interest owed but it will also result in higher interest rates. A double-whammy on borrowing costs for the U.S.

Given the debt spiral, the only realistic way out of this debacle is to have the Fed buy up even more debt and keep this interest-free game going. I'm not convinced there will be a meaningful decline in the Fed's balance sheet over the next several years. I expect the Fed to start the process, but I don't believe they will finish.

What About Potential Short-term Disinflation?

Some of the increase in the prices of goods and services is due to severe supply constraints caused by the pandemic. As those loosen, core CPI and PCE inflation will likely come down over the next ~six months.

The Russia/Ukraine crisis, and the responses by other countries, will also negatively impact growth around the globe, further reducing inflationary pressures. The price of oil is the wildcard, as is wheat and a few other commodities. Still, overall inflation should drop in the short term.

That would mean the Fed is raising rates during disinflation.

However:

There is zero chance the Fed actually gets in front of the curve. In fact, reduced inflationary pressures will allow the Fed to move slower. Just like in the 1970s, inflation will ebb and flow. There will be a spike higher, then a period of cooling, then another spike (which will likely surpass the previous one). In other words, inflation won't run in a straight line, but the trend will be higher.

While a brief period of disinflation might seem bearish for gold, especially if it occurs while the Fed is raising rates (reducing negative real interest rates), I expect it will only be a mild reprieve, and inflation will surge again soon thereafter.

The Real Scramble For Gold Will Begin When It's Trading at $2,500+

The reason to own gold is simple: the world is awash with debt, that debt is growing exponentially, and governments have historically solved debt crises via inflation.

Commodities should continue to be in high demand over the coming years, and gold is always the best commodity to own during all inflationary environments (low, moderate, high), particularly when inflation is above 5% like it is now.

With the growth in the money supply, negative real interest rates as far as the eye can see, and the Fed backed into a corner, gold will react accordingly. Just because the precious metal isn't at $2,500, doesn't mean it won't get there shortly.

That's when the real scramble for gold will begin, as there will be far more demand for gold when it's at $2,500 than $1,900.

As Warren Buffett says, investors tend to look in the rearview mirror and not ahead. If one looks forward and sees the bigger picture, they have the opportunity to capitalize.

Many investors have loosely followed gold over the years and watched as the price went from $1,100, then to $1,500, then to $2,000? While they aren't participating, they see the gains. Maybe they don't understand why the metal is increasing, and whether it will continue. But the threat of severe currency devaluation is real and happening.

So, investors can either buy gold now or do so later at much higher prices. I prefer the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) for its size, liquidity, and quick transaction capability, but purchasing physical bars and coins is an option if you want to avoid counterparty risk. Just be prepared to pay a hefty premium.

Buying substantial quantities of random, underperforming dividend stocks just because they are paying a 5%+ yield, thinking they are good inflation protectors and those dividends will save you from the currency destruction happening, isn't the answer. Gold is the truest inflation protector and will be the asset class that holds all of its value during this likely years-long, high inflation environment. Besides, many gold producers are generating such stupendous cash flow that their dividend yields are in the 2-3% range (and increasing), plus you get enormous leverage to rising gold prices.

The current technical setup and bullish momentum in gold suggest that it will break out soon. It would take a Herculean effort to stop gold now.

I'm not suggesting that gold won't get cheaper over the next few weeks/months. A diplomatic resolution to the Russia/Ukraine crisis could pressure the metal in the short-term (and hopefully that is what it comes to), but a resolution to the conflict in Eastern Europe doesn't solve our main problem and won't prevent gold from reaching its ultimate objective. In conclusion, anything in the $1,800-$2,000 range is a good buying opportunity, and I think will prove to be a wise purchase when looking back in a few years.