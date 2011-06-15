Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:CURE) is an exchange traded fund (ETF) launched by Direxion Investments on June 15, 2011, and is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. CURE’s performance is determined by daily performance of the benchmark index - Health Care Select Sector Index TR (IXVTR). Here CURE moves 3x upwards or downwards with respect to IXVTR. If IXVTR goes up by 10 percent, the 3x leverage will enhance CURE’s value by 30 percent. Similarly, if IXVTR goes down by 5 percent, the CURE fund will go down by 15 percent.

Direxion was the first company to offer ETFs with 3X leverage during November 2008. This move was followed by its competitors ProShares and Rydex Investments a few months later. Since then, the market has seen the introduction of a significant number of 3X ETFs. Over the past 5 years, Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF, which invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care sectors, outperformed S&P 500 index.

CURE price performance chart (Seeking Alpha)

Except for the pandemic linked market crash in March 2020, CURE has grown at a very steady rate. March 2020 was also an interesting milestone for 3x ETFs. Across the industry, there has been some serious introspection about the extreme volatility of these 3x ETFs. Due to this, the firms offering leveraged ETFs decided to reduce the leverage component. However, CURE was only marginally impacted by this. In fact, during the post pandemic period, CURE has been able to generate exceptional growth.

I analyzed the performance and holdings of an unleveraged ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), which is based on the same S&P Health Care Select Sector Index. XLV’s major holdings are large-cap healthcare stocks across various segments such as Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Managed Healthcare, Medical Devices, Healthcare Services, Life Sciences Tools & Services, etc. XLV recorded a market price growth of 18 percent, 83 percent and 256 percent over the past one, five and ten years respectively.

As CURE invests in derivatives of the companies that are also included in XLV, and invests thrice the volume of that index, this 3x ETF should generate huge positive price growth over the same time horizon. This is because CURE gains almost three times (over the index) from the rise in price of underlying assets. I find that CURE registered a market price growth of 64 percent, 274 percent and 2424 percent over the past one, five and ten years respectively. This astonishing growth over ten years, which is much more than 3x growth of that index suggests that this growth gets compounded more and more over a longer time period.

However, this also makes this 3x ETF much more volatile, and it may incur huge loss in case the index generates negative return. CURE also has to bear a high expense ratio of over 1 percent. Being a 3x ETF investing in derivatives, it has to invest 3 times the number of units that comprise the underlying index, and the expense ratio becomes much higher than unleveraged or less leveraged index. This higher expense ratio leads to significant losses over the long term. And because these ETFs invest in derivatives, these become further risky. One more demotivating factor for investing in this 3x ETF is that, though CURE pays regular quarterly dividends, the yield is negligible.

I tried to find out how CURE performed over the past 10 years. Was it growth most of the time, or was it due to unprecedented growth in a few years? This ETF generated negative returns only in 2016. Six out of these ten years, CURE has recorded unprecedented growth ranging from 50 percent to 165 percent. As a result of which the overall price growth becomes extremely lucrative.

Morningstar

I also compared the performance of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF with some other 3x ETFs of Direxion - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (LABD), Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU), Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL), Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA), and Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA). Overall I find that all the Bull 3x derivative ETFs generated negative returns over the past year, whereas the Bear 3x derivatives generated positive returns. On the other hand, over 3 years and 5 years, Bull 3X ETFs have generated positive returns, while the Bear 3x ETFs have suffered huge losses. CURE is one of those rare 3x ETFs, which generated positive returns under every circumstance.

Being a 3x ETF with negligible dividend yield and high expense ratio, CURE is a risky investment. As it invests in derivative products, investors will always be at higher risk. However, the overall investment is low too, as investors don’t need to own the stocks in the underlying ETF. So, investing in a 3x ETF can be lucrative provided the target index generates positive returns. As I have mentioned, CURE is one of those rare 3x ETFs which generated positive returns under every circumstance. In the last 10 years, barring only 2016 - which you may recall was a bad year for biotech - CURE has generated very high returns. Despite going through a turbulent period during the past three years, the benchmark index, IXVTR, has been one of the best performing indices. If the healthcare sector bounces back from its current depression, IXVTR will do well, and CURE will do thrice as well.