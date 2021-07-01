David Becker/Getty Images News

We've been bearish on Chinese assets for much of 2021; however, we finally believe that the tides are about to turn. Our article on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) today looks at the stock from a global growth perspective and factors-in stock pricing metrics to make sense of the stock's current market price.

Alibaba's wholesale e-commerce business model means the firm is much more than a Chinese tech giant but rather a whale within the global retail supply chain. We're bullish on the stock, and here's why.

The Effect Of The Chinese Market Recovery

Alibaba has been the cornerstone of the Chinese stock market for many years. The chart below shows the correlation between the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) and Alibaba stock during the past decade, which clearly reflects the systemic sensitivity of Alibaba stock.

Portfolio Visualizer

Chinese stocks have found significant systemic support during the past month after the Chinese central authorities provided their backing of the economy and the financial markets, which came as a welcome surprise after a gloomy six months for Chinese stocks and their American Depositary Receipts due to contractionary rhetoric from president Xi Jinping last year.

The manner in which the event unfolded was after the CCP's central committee released a statement claiming that "Regarding macroeconomic operation, we must implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, effectively invigorate the economy in the first quarter, proactively respond to monetary policy, and maintain moderate growth in new loans."

The reason why this will affect Alibaba stock is twofold. The expansionary monetary policy and growth in new loans eases the narrative that the CCP had last year regarding a clampdown on corporate leverage. This will sustain a solid consumer base for Alibaba in China and allow the firm to borrow at its needed capacity. The second tailwind is that the more expansionary macroeconomic environment will possibly re-invite global investors as it's likely that China's robust economic trajectory (see chart below) will resume. As a consequence, Alibaba's stock could be one of the breadwinners as it's one of the central financial market interests in the nation.

Data by YCharts

International Growth

Many Chinese companies have prospered during the past few years as its delivery to the Gen-Z population has led to significant profitability. However, what sets Alibaba apart is its global growth business model.

Alibaba revealed in its fourth-quarter earnings presentation that it experienced global order volume growth worth 25% and a 301 million increase in active annual customers. We consider this aspect of its business to be critical as it diverts reliance on a single economy and will likely add consistency to its earnings with factors such as seasonality, monetary policy, and fiscal policy being smoothed.

Alibaba Earnings Presentation

Adding to global growth is Alibaba's robust local expansion, which experienced a 22% increase in order volume during 2021 and a 372 million increase in active users during the same period.

It's critical for investors to understand the wholesale business model of Alibaba. Alibaba is about price arbitrage, and the proliferation of digital exposure across the globe will likely amplify global consumer volumes. We thus see better potential in an emerging market wholesale business model than we do in developed market mixed retail platforms such as eBay (EBAY) and Amazon (AMZN).

Factor Productivity

I couldn't find up-to-date data on China's economy and thus used the U.S.' factor productivity data as a proxy, seeing as U.S. data often set the benchmark for global industry trends.

The total factor productivity ratio measures the past of the GDP that's not related to labor or capital, and it's usually assumed that it's related to technological contributions.

Many of you may be asking how this applies to Alibaba. Well, Alibaba is considered a technology stock, and the TFP metric tends to provide support to the technology sector as a whole. We believe that the TFP's recent rise of 6.88% could re-ignite growth in tech stocks, with Alibaba being front and center.

San Francisco Fed.

Efficiency

Alibaba has never been shy of re-investing in its business. As a matter of fact, the firm's year-over-year CapEx of 10.46% exceeds the industry average by 47.25%, suggesting that there's no shortage of expansion going on.

The really fascinating aspect of Alibaba's CapEx is that its revenue has scaled much faster than its re-investment rate, causing a significant reduction in its Sales/CapEx ratio at the same time, which conveys that the company's re-investing intelligently and producing the maximal amount of sales it can.

Data by YCharts

Stock Pricing and Valuation

Alibaba's stock seems to be priced at a discount. The CAPM model illustrates the stock's expected return given the level of its historical sensitivity to the market's risk and the risk-free rate.

There's clearly been a correlation between Alibaba stock and its CAPM prior to the systemic induced risk in middle 2021. The disconnect between the firm's expected return and the stock's actual return persists, meaning that we could see a convergence in the near future if markets continue to regain efficiency.

Data by YCharts

We need to look at a few more annual earnings numbers before elaborating on Alibaba's valuation metrics.

In 2021, the firm expanded rapidly, with segment revenue growth in cloud services increasing by 27%, digital media & entertainment by 5%, and innovation initiatives by 43%. Furthermore, Alibaba's Cainiao platform has continued its robust growth with a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue growth.

Considering the above in tandem with Alibaba's price multiple metrics, it can be concluded that we're looking at an undervalued stock.

Relative to its 5-year normalized averages, Alibaba is undervalued by 61.32% on an earnings basis, 73.46% on a sales basis, and 42.90% on a cash flow basis. The stock is trading at 2.02x its book value, but it's mostly irrelevant because Alibaba's assets are predominantly intangible; thus, any argument surrounding book value won't hold much substance.

Price to Sales 2.36x Price to Cash Flow 11.29x Price to Earnings (Non-GAAP) 13.39x

Source: Non-GAAP

Risks

Alibaba is still listed as an American Depositary Receipt on the NASDAQ, and as mentioned in our Bilibili (BILI) article, the SEC is well within its rights to de-list foreign assets from U.S. exchanges, which may well be the case of non-compliance of Chinese companies persist.

Furthermore, Alibaba is in the midstream part of the retail space, meaning that a reduction in downstream activity could hinder its performance. It's evident that rising non-core inflation and household obligations have hindered consumer spending power. Although Chinese inflation remains subdued, it remains to be seen for how long Alibaba's international division can sustain its current transactional volume.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Alibaba's robust global expansion could set it apart from some of the other Chinese stocks. The systemic recovery has undoubtedly assisted the stock as it closely correlates to the rest of the Chinese stock universe. Additionally, Alibaba stock is trading below its CAPM, and its valuation multiples suggest that it's a stock at a discount.