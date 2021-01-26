Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

The stock price of BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF) has, in common with almost all stocks, suffered great volatility in recent weeks. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a risk aversion to Chinese stocks by U.S. investors caused sharp price declines. Covid problems within China spread further worry. At the time of writing these declines have been mostly gained back.

The company's actual divisions are booming. EV sales, E-bus sales and battery production are all very strong. E-truck sales are starting to follow suit. Trucks could be a hidden gem for the company in the next few years.

Recent sales figures in both China and internationally are excellent. BYD has a wide product spread and a wide geographic spread, backed up by continuing capex growth and astute management.

We live in uncertain times. However the basics of the company remain very strong. Current macro problems should not be a long-term negative for the company. It remains an excellent time to pick up shares at bargain prices on any short-term negative trends.

Autos

BYD remains the cautious half of its twin market leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). As my article in February illustrated though, it is starting to flex its muscles in the international arena. This has been especially so with taxi fleets. A recent example of this was the launch of an electric taxi fleet in Chile, a country where they have supplied about 455 e-buses. Another recent example of this was the order for model E6 e-taxis received from Singapore, illustrated below:

BYD Auto

Last year BYD's NEV (new electric vehicle) sales increased 218% to 603,787 units. In January this year their sales increased 362% year on-year-and in February they increased 753% year-on-year. They have a product advantage over competitors of having a wide price and vehicle type range. This is across BEVs and in particular through their range of very popular new DM-i plug-in hybrids. The DM-i hybrids, which have already been exported to countries such as Colombia, have a very impressive fuel-efficiency system, providing a much better battery range than other hybrids. By the same token though, BYD's ASP is low compared to most of its competitors. This is likely to improve in 2022 and 2023 as they bring out more up-market models.

My article in February gave a detailed breakdown of this range of product and of the progress being made in international markets. This year has every chance of seeing a very substantial breakout from supplying taxi fleets around the world to supplying to personal consumers around the world. This has already been put into motion in a few selected markets, including Norway and Australia. The company is forecasting NEV sales this year of 1.5 million units.

E-Buses

E-buses remain a somewhat under-rated market segment and growth opportunity. My article in December detailed this. That article also described how its e-truck business is taking hold (this is in marked contrast to the stalled progress of the Tesla Semi). Manufacturing facilities around China, in Europe, in North America and in South America give the company an unmatched network from which they are expanding rapidly.

In February BYD announced they have delivered 70,000 e-buses around the world. At the same time they announced further expansion of their factory in Hungary. They have been expanding their joint venture manufacturing facility in the U.K. In the USA they have supplied only about 500 e-buses so far but are ramping up manufacturing at their Lancaster, California plant. They have recently launched a new school bus with bi-directional charging.

In February the company delivered a further 21 e-buses to Danish operator Anchormen. They have supplied, or have on order, over 600 e-buses for Scandinavian countries. This is a good rebuttal to the claim by some that e-buses are not suitable for cold weather. In the same month they delivered a further 29 double-decker e-buses in London through their partnership with U.K. company ADL. This followed another order of 12 e-buses this partnership delivered to the city of Dundee in Scotland. In March BYD supplied 30 e-buses to their partner in Jakarta, in what was their first order in the potentially huge market of Indonesia.

Although e-buses will always be a sideshow compared to passenger cars, it is a growing and profitable niche market. The demand for e-buses, especially in Europe, is taking off.

E-Trucks

This sector's potential is under-rated in my view. Operating and repair costs are substantially lower than their fossil fuel equivalents. In the USA other states are starting to emulate the mandating as laid out in California's "Advanced Clean Truck" regulations.

In February the company received a further order for 20 Class 8 trucks from Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD). That company is also trialling hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 trucks from Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA). They have committed to a 25% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025. That would involve a substantial number of trucks. BYD may be well placed, especially in light of the delays to the Tesla "Semi" programme.

In the same month their U.S. factory received an order for 200 Class 8 e-trucks from Swedish company Einride, for use in their operations in the USA.

BYD have over 10,000 e-trucks in service around the world. Recent personnel announcements seem to indicate the company is focusing increasingly on this division. My December article showed some of the many international heavyweight companies with whom BYD is partnering. In addition it gave numbers of just how rapidly the e-truck market worldwide is forecast to grow.

Especially through their partnerships with Huawei and others, BYD claim a lot of high tech advantages over their rivals, as per their web-site:

BYD Auto

This was backed up by a show in Las Vegas this month where BYD showed off their autonomous Class 8 truck capability:

byd

In addition the company has a strong and somewhat niche position in several specific types of trucks, especially fork-lifts.

Batteries

Batteries are one element which give the company a huge vertical integration advantage over its rivals. I detailed this in an article in September last year. To a lesser extent it also applies to their semiconductor division. As many auto manufacturers this year get hamstrung by component shortages, BYD is very well placed to step into their addressable markets.

BYD are well aware of the advantage they have and intend to maintain that advantage. This article here shows the remarkable programme of battery production facilities they have set in motion. Their "Blade" LFP battery has been well received and BYD are said to be supplying this as an OEM to various auto heavyweights around the world. Recent unconfirmed media reports in China suggest Tesla have ordered "Blade" batteries for about 204,000 cars this year from the Shanghai factory. This is quite meaningful although pales in comparison to the batteries for 800,000 cars that Tesla have reportedly committed to CATL. Indeed the vertical integration model of BYD can in many ways be seen as the model that Tesla is trying to emulate. Rival Nio are also said to be in discussions with BYD. Ford (NYSE:F) is already buying Blade batteries for its China-made "Mach-E" and Toyota (TM) is a customer for a new vehicle for the China market.

BYD's focus on LFP batteries using iron may prove very beneficial at a time when nickel prices are soaring hitting competitors' coasts.

China dominates world battery production as the illustration below shows:

Gasgoo

Forecasts of production of global lithium ion batteries for EVs indicate that the dominance of China, and BYD as part of this, will only grow in the next few years.

Semiconductors

The situation with semiconductors gives BYD a similar advantage over the competition as with batteries. BYD Auto is proceeding with an IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for its subsidiary BYD Semiconductor. This should raise $424 million.

The company is also upping the ante in terms of quality and power. Its new BF 1181 chip is a 1200V power device in a market where 800V tends to be the maximum. Their expanded chip manufacturing range should also help them in their autonomous driving endeavours. They have close partnerships with Chinese giant Baidu (NYSE:BIDU), and with Robo Sense (LIDAR autonomous driving). In March they announced a new partnership to work with leading U.S. chip maker Nvidia (NYSE:NVDA) with that company's Drive Hyperion computing architecture, illustrated below:

BYD auto

It is expected to become standard for the company's automated driving and parking capability in 2023. It can be seen as perhaps a breakthrough moment, and an unusual combination of Chinese and U.S. tech co-operation in this field.

As an example of their healthy position the company has even been supplying chips to competitors such as XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) and Yutong Bus.

Sky Rail & Sky Shuttle

This is a division which goes very much under the radar. Indeed I have noticed that other writers on the company on SA never mention it. My article in September detailed the few projects they have secured and the huge project in California they are bidding for.

According to the company web-site, they now have seven projects, of which two are fully operational, three are effectively supplied and awaiting full commissioning, and two of which are under construction.

It is still somewhat uncertain if this "electric transit products" division of the company will become a major revenue earner or not. It should not however be discounted and can be seen as a potential source of value not taken into account by most observers and analysts.

Stock Price

My investing strategy is usually to Buy & Hold, taking some profits at times when a company's stock price seems high. This has been a good strategy with BYD for the last 5 years or so as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows:

Seeking Alpha

Just a Buy & Hold policy without any profit taking would have produced a value increase of 397%.

The 6 month stock price chart from Seeking Alpha shows a better performance than most stocks in these volatile times, with a decline of just 6%

seeking alpha

In the world in which we currently live these percentages may have changed by the time readers see this article, but the basic premise remains true. Company Valuations are moderate compared to most of the other players in the EV world, especially in terms of the PS ratio. The PE ratio is quite extended as the company has emphasised capex spending and expansion over profitability recently.

BYD is available as an OTC listed in Hong Kong. Seeing the continuing disputes between the U.S. and Chinese governments concerning Chinese companies listed on New York exchanges, that can be seen as an advantage I think.

Conclusion

The booming sales across a wide array of geographic areas and product lines bodes well for the company. Their intensive capital expenditure should enable them to avoid the capacity problems of their competitors in chips and batteries. Indeed it is turning them into an OEM for their competitors. This opens up an almost endless potential runway for them. My article in August last year detailed their healthy balance sheet and debt position, so there is no reason to doubt the continuation of this investment. Their vertical integration strengths should enable them to cross-sell their products internationally through common manufacturing and marketing entities. I continue to see it as a must-have for any investor who wants a long-term new energy portfolio.