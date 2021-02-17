Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

The Shanghai Composite Index Has Dropped More Than 40% From Its Peak In Just 2 ½ Months

China Stocks: On Wednesday morning, bottom pickers around the globe were snatching up what they believed to be "bargain basement priced stocks" as the Hang Seng Index gained 9.1% during March 16, 2022 trading session. It was the best day for the HSI since the 2008 financial crisis as the Chinese government pledged to support markets.

Tensions are running high as Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest producer of nickel used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries, was sitting on $8 billion in trading losses.

According to the Wall Street Journal, on March 9, 2022, "The London Metal Exchange suspended the nickel market early last Tuesday, the first time it had paused trading in a metal contract since the collapse of an international tin cartel in 1985. The decision followed a near doubling in prices over a few hours."

ETFs Can Be Used Specifically For Seasons And Direction

According to Statista on January 11, 2022, the assets managed by ETFs globally amounted to approximately 7.74 trillion U.S. dollars in 2020. With more than 8,000 ETFs to choose from, you can find just about any flavor you need or are looking for.

A Kondratieff Wave is a long-term economic cycle that consists of four sub-cycles or phases that are also known as Kondratieff Seasons. This theory was founded by Nikolai D. Kondratieff 1892-1938 (also spelled "Kondratiev"), a communist Russia-era economist who noticed agricultural commodities and metals experienced long-term cycles. The following graph illustrates both the inflation cycle as well as the best investments for each season.

The Kondratieff Seasons act as a general guide and each investment has its own specific bull or bear market cycle.

Author

ETFs Can Offer You Protection And Agility In A Bull Or Bear Market

The following ETFs are not a recommendation to buy or sell but simply an illustration to emphasize the utilization of selecting an ETF for capital protection or potential appreciation in either a rising 'bull' or falling 'bear' market.

From February 17, 2021, to March 14, 2022, the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (YINN) lost -90.78%.

Target Index: The FTSE China 50 Index (TXINOUNU) consists of the 50 largest and most liquid public Chinese companies currently trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as determined by the FTSE/Russell. Constituents in the Index are weighted based on total market value so that companies with larger total market values will generally have a greater weight in the Index. Index constituents are screened for liquidity, and weightings are capped to limit the concentration of any one stock in the Index. However, one cannot directly invest in an index.

According to Direxion, Leveraged and Inverse ETFs pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

The Technical Traders

From February 17, 2021, to March 14, 2022, The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares ETF (YANG) gained +418.38%.

The rates of return shown for the YINN and YANG ETFs are not precise in that they are an estimation as displayed on a chart utilizing the charts measurement tool to emphasize my talking point.

The Technical Traders

Alert: The US Federal Reserve Interest Rate Was Raised A Quarter Point

In February, the inflation rate rose to 7.9% as food and energy costs pushed prices to their highest level in more than 40 years. If we exclude food and energy, core inflation still rose 6.4%, which was still the highest since August 1982. Gasoline, groceries, and housing were the biggest contributors to the CPI gain.

The Fed was expected to raise interest rates by as much as 50 basis points. However, investors are speculating that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Fed may be more cautious and raise rates by only 25 basis points.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.