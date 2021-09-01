Dimensions/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We are upgrading our rating on Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PRNDY) (referred here as "PR") to Buy after shares fell 13.5% from their January peak.

We downgraded PR to Hold in June 2021 on valuation grounds. Prior to that, we had had PR Buy-rated since August 2019, gaining 19.0% (in EUR, including dividends) in just under two years. Since our downgrade, PR shares first rose 16% but have subsequently lost all of this gain:

PR Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (24-Mar-22).

PR earnings have rebounded strongly since COVID-19, even with Travel Retail still temporarily depressed. Earnings continue to be driven by strong structural trends, and PR's exposure to Russia is likely approx. 8% of its earnings. Our forecasts show a total return of 53% (14.4% annualized) by June 2025, and the Dividend Yield is currently 1.7%.

PR is due to release its Q3 FY22 sales update next week (March 28).

Pernod Ricard Buy Case Recap

Pernod Ricard is a top global Spirits company and headquartered in France, with sales and profits from all world regions:

PR Net Sales & Profit by Region (FY21) Source: PR results release (FY21).

PR's most important markets are the U.S., China, India and Travel Retail.

Our original Buy case has been based on the following:

Spirits is a structurally-growing sector, driven by key trends including premiumization and rising Emerging Markets consumption

Global Spirits Market Value Growth by Category (2020-25E) Source: Diageo Capital Markets Day (Nov-21).

Spirits businesses are highly defensible, with incumbents gaining market share due to their brands, marketing/distribution and innovation

PR's broad product portfolio means it can take advantage of any shift in consumer tastes, while its geographic diversification adds stability

PR medium-term targets include 4-7% organic net sales growth and 50-60 bps PRO margin uplift annually, implying 6-9% PRO growth

PR Medium-Term Framework Source: PR AGM presentation (Nov-21).

This includes sales growth of mid-single-digits in the U.S., high-single-digits in China and low double-digits in India, and Travel Retail back to normal

The pandemic has been a net negative for PR, as COVID-related restrictions severely reduced on-premise sales at restaurants and bars (the "on" trade) as well as Travel Retail, partially offset by growth in the "off" trade.

Our downgrade in June 2021 was based on valuation, with PR shares trading at a P/E of 27.9x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 3.0% relative to CY19 financials. PR earnings have since recovered, more than we expected, and shares are now at a P/E of 25.0x and a FCF Yield of 4.4% relative to CY21. Structural drivers behind PR's long-term growth also remain powerful.

Pernod Ricard Long-Term Growth Record

Pernod Ricard has a good record in growing its Profit from Recurring Operations ("PRO", equivalent to EBIT) over time. Organic PRO growth was in mid-to-high single-digits during FY11-13, and again during FY17-19:

PR PRO Growth by Component (Since FY11) Source: PR company filings. NB. Fiscal year ends June 30.

The two periods with lower PRO growth were both impacted by one-offs:

FY14-17 organic PRO growth was low-single-digits, after a succession of exogenous events including an anti-corruption campaign in China (2014), the reversal of the U.S. vodka boom (2015), and a ban on the sale of alcohol near highways and "demonetisation" in India (2016)

FY20 organic PRO decline of 13.7% was due to COVID-19, and was quickly followed by a rebound of 18.4% in FY21

PR's PRO growth has also been broad-based geographically, with APAC / Rest of World (which includes China and India) being a key source of growth, but Americas (mainly driven by the U.S.) and Europe also contributing:

PR PRO Growth by Region (Since FY11) Source: PR company filings.

PR has also demonstrated margin expansion, with organic PRO growth typically exceeding sales growth in the years where the latter was positive:

PR Organic Net Sales & PRO Growth (Since FY11) Source: PR company filings.

PR's margin expansion has accelerated in recent years, following the launch of the "Transform & Accelerate" efficiency program in 2018, which was seen as a response to activist investor Elliott taking an €1bn (2.5%) stake that year.

Strong Post-COVID Rebound Continuing

Pernod Ricard's earnings have rebounded strongly from COVID-19, even with Travel Retail and some markets still negatively affected.

In the first half-year affected by the pandemic, H2 FY20 (January-June 2020), Net Sales fell 25.3% and PRO fell 45.9% year-on-year organically. In H1 FY21, the declines narrowed to 3.9% in Net Sales and 2.4% in PRO. By full-year FY21, Net Sales had grown 9.7% and PRO grown 18.3% organically year-on-year, though both remained below their pre-COVID FY19 levels:

PR P&L (FY21 vs. Prior Years) Source: PR company filings.

In H1 FY22, the most recent half-year, Net Sales rebounded 16.7% and PRO rebounded 22.3% organically year-on-year. Compared to pre-COVID H1 FY20, including currency, two-year growth was 8.9% in Net Sales and 11.7% in PRO:

PR P&L (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: PR company filings.

In both H1 FY22 and FY21, PRO margin expanded significantly as Gross Margin rose, Advertising & Promotions ("A&P") grew slightly less than Net Sales, and Structure Costs grew a lot less than Net Sales.

Financial Expense fell by nearly a third year-on-year in H1 FY22, helped by refinancings that have reduced average cost of debt to 2.2%. Buybacks, suspended during most of the pandemic, have still reduced the share count by 0.2% year-on-year (and 1.7% over two years), helping EPS growth.

H1 FY22 growth was double-digit in Net Sales and PRO in all three regions:

PR Net Sales & PRO by Region (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: PR company filings.

H1 FY22 PRO was higher than two years ago by double-digit percentages in both Americas and Europe, but was still 2.3% lower in Asia / Rest of World, due to continuing COVID disruption in Travel Retail and Emerging Markets.

H1 FY22 sale growth was strong even in markets that were less affected by the pandemic in the prior year, including the U.S. (where 50% of sales were in the "off" trade pre-COVID) and China (where COVID was under control):

PR Net Sales Growth - "Must Win" Markets (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: PR company filings.

Travel Retail sales rebounded by 38% (excluding currency) in H1 FY22, but were still 41% down on a two-year basis. Similarly, some COVID restrictions remained or were reintroduced due to the Omicron variant, including in some regions in China, so the recovery from COVID-19 is not yet complete.

Further Recovery Expected in H2 FY22

Pernod Ricard's FY22 guidance, issued on February 10, includes a "dynamic topline driving operating margin expansion" in H2, "albeit moderating vs. H1":

PR FY22 Outlook Comments Source: PR results presentation (H1 FY22).

The guidance assumes continuing recovery in the "on" trade and Travel Retail in H2, as well as "resilience" in the "off" trade.

The subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 23 will have a moderate impact on PR earnings in our view.

Russia/Ukraine Impact Likely Around 8%

Pernod Ricard announced a suspension of its exports to Russia on March 18.

Russia is a key market for PR. A 20.5% depreciation of the Russian Ruble against the Euro in FY21 had a €33m impact on PR's RPO:

PR Currency Impact by Currency (FY21) Source: PR results presentation (FY21).

This implies Russia's PRO contribution to be €128m in FY21, or 5.3% of group PRO of €2,423m. Including Ukraine and financial leverage, the impact to PRO's Net Profit is likely to be around 8% (spread over FY22 and FY23).

Valuation: Is Pernod Ricard Stock Cheap?

At €187.90, Pernod Ricard stock is trading at a 25.0x P/E and a 4.4% FCF Yield with respect to CY21 financials:

PR Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (CY19-21) Source: PR company filings.

PR's current P/E is lower than our long-term assumption of 27.0x.

FCF has been elevated in both CY20 and CY21, as working capital involved less cash outflows than in prior years. This was partly due to higher net usage of stocks during the pandemic, and is expected to normalize to €300m:

"Working capital need evolution, which has been very positive in this fiscal year '21 ... The fact that the net amount was a bit lower than pre-COVID is really linked to the stronger usage, linked to the rebound of the business. So moving forward, the circa EUR 300 million we used to share is still a valid number. Helene de Tissot, PR CFO (FY21 earnings call)

Adjusted for a €300m outflow in working capital, PR's FCF was €1.91bn in CY21, implying a FCF Yield of 3.9%.

PR's dividend was €3.12 in FY21 (with €1.33 paid in July and €1.79 in November), and this represents a Dividend Yield of 1.7%. Management targets paying out 50% of EPS as dividends.

Net Debt / EBITDA was 2.4x at December 2021, compared to 2.7x at December 2019 just before the pandemic. There is no explicit leverage target, but we believe management is comfortable with the current level. (Close peer Diageo (DEO) targets 2.5-3.0x).

Share buybacks were resumed during H1 FY22, and PR targets total repurchases of €750m during FY22 (having increased this by €250m at H1 results), equivalent to 1.5% of the current market capitalization.

Illustrative Pernod Ricard Stock Forecasts

Pernod Ricard's actual FY21 EPS was 5.5% higher than our June 2021 forecast (€5.84). We revise our forecasts upwards and extend them to FY25.

For FY22, we assume H2 Net Profit to be 122% of FY19, compared to 130% in H1, with the gap representing the loss of Russian/Ukraine sales since March:

PR Net Profit by Half-Year (FY19-22E) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

For FY23, we assume Net Profit growth of just 2%, with the gap from a long-term growth of 7.5% representing further loss of Russian/Ukraine sales.

Our updated assumptions are thus as follows:

FY22 Net Profit to be 28% above FY19 level (was 5%)

FY23 Net Profit growth of 2% (was 7.5%)

Thereafter Net Profit to grow at 7.5% each year, roughly the mid-point of the range implied by management medium-term targets (unchanged)

The share count to fall by 1.5% each year (unchanged)

Dividends to be based on the 50% Payout Ratio target (unchanged)

FY24 year-end P/E of 27.0x, reflecting higher confidence in future growth, and implying a 1.9% Dividend Yield (unchanged)

The new FY24 EPS estimate of €9.26 is 17% higher than before (€7.91):

Illustrative PR Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at €187.90, we expect an exit price of €273 and a total return of 53% (14.4% annualized) by June 2025, in just over 3 years.

Is Pernod Ricard Stock A Buy? Conclusion

We are upgrading Pernod Ricard to Buy after shares fell 13.5% from their peak, back to the level at our downgrade in June 2021.

Pernod Ricard is a top global Spirits company and is benefiting from structural trends including premiumization and rising affluence.

Pernod Ricard targets 4-7% sales growth and 50-60 bps operating margin uplift annually, which implies operating profit growth of 6-9.5%.

As of H1 FY22, EPS has already grown 20% above its pre-COVID level in two years, and recovery is still continuing, especially in Travel Retail.

With shares at €187.90, we expect a total return of 53% (14.4% annualized) by June 2025. The Dividend Yield is 1.7%.