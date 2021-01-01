photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Xylem's (NYSE:XYL) valuation has clearly benefited in the past from its strong leverage to ESG themes, with the company's leverage to water infrastructure leading it to score well on the environmental part (the "E") of ESG fund mandates. With that tailwind of investor enthusiasm for water stocks, Xylem has enjoyed a multiple typically reserved for companies with stronger "compounder" credentials like Danaher (DHR) or IDEX (IEX).

That valuation, not the company's qualities, has long been my prime issue with the stock, but after a one-third decline in the share price since my last update (far worse than declines in other compounds like IDEX or other water infrastructure names like Franklin Electric (FELE) or Mueller (MWA)), a revisit is warranted.

There are certainly things that I find less than ideal about Xylem, but I'm also a believer that almost every asset has its right price. What's more, for all of my skepticism and cynicism about what the Street was recently paying for water-related names, I do think that the water market has attractive long-term structural characteristics. Xylem isn't a slam-dunk just on valuation now, but it's a great deal more interesting than before.

Temporary Problems, But No Real Long-Term Implications

Xylem has been hammered down, at least in part, due to the company's negative exposure to ongoing supply chain issues - specifically, revenue and margin headwinds caused by an inability to source all of the components it needs. With that, management guided to minimal revenue growth in the Measurement & Control (or MCS) business for 2022, and margins are definitely taking a hit in the meantime.

MCS revenue declined 19% in the fourth quarter, with segment profits falling into the red. Management said they can only serve about half of the demand they have, and that situation won't improve much until the second half of the year (and will still likely exit the year at around 75% of demand).

Xylem isn't the only metering company to get hit by component shortages (and it's an issue that extends far beyond this sector), and with microcontroller lead-times out to as much as a year in some cases, there are no easy solutions.

It's arguably fair to ask why Xylem didn't move faster to redesign products and find alternate sources, as the company mentioned sourcing issues back in the early fall of 2021, and other companies have been more active in this respect. On the other hand, how much disruption to the supply chain and manufacturing process should a company incur to patch over what should be a temporary problem?

The microcontroller supply situation (and the supply situation for other electronic components) is what it is, and at this point getting meaningful "extra" supply would almost certainly require committing to significant long-term volumes and/or paying up for privileged access. Given that customers are, for the time being, willing to be patient, I'm not sure it makes sense to disrupt the model too much in the pursuit of short-term volumes at the risk of worse long-term margins.

Healthy Core Underlying Demand

Water utility budgets are healthy now, and apart from the inability to ship to demand in metering, Xylem is leveraged to good demand in water quality testing (where Danaher saw high single-digit growth) and healthy trends in wastewater. Over the next few years, spending fueled in part by the infrastructure bill should drive better results in transport (wastewater), dewatering (stormwater management), and treatment.

Industrial demand is also healthy, up 7% in the fourth quarter, with strong demand in dewatering from sectors like mining (also seen at Franklin) and good demand in the food/beverage and marine end-markets. Given ongoing capacity expansion (and automation) in the food/bev sector, this opportunity should stay healthy a bit longer (at least).

Longer term, I also like Xylem's leverage to technologies like advanced leak detection and analytics, as well as software- and sensor-enabled equipment. While I think it's too optimistic to expect a full upgrade of the antiquated U.S. water infrastructure - we're going to be stuck with "break/fix" - I do believe there will be meaningful spending on monitoring technologies that will allow utilities to respond to those break/fix situations more quickly.

I also like Xylem's emerging market leverage. Although it's well worth noting that many developing countries simply don't have the money to spend on necessary upgrades to water infrastructure, I like Xylem's leverage to China and India and I see a number of emerging markets where there is capital available for more substantial projects.

More M&A?

Xylem could easily spend over $1B on M&A without meaningfully disrupting the balance sheet, and I expect management to be disciplined on deals. Management has indicated that it's interested in acquiring more systems intelligence capabilities, as well as more leverage to industrial water, but I think there are also opportunities to expand further in areas like testing, treatment/filtration, and process control (which is related to/part of systems intelligence).

By and large, the market has paid more for capabilities like desalination, filtration, testing, and control than pumps and valves, and I think there are still attractive opportunities to add to the water quality side of the business, particularly as that's an area where I think there will be a sustained uptick in utility demand.

The Outlook

Xylem came in about 4% below my FY'21 revenue number and the guidance for FY'22 drives a meaningful revision (about 8%) to my FY'22 number. I still expect long-term growth in the neighborhood of 5% to 6%, though, and I expect that there will be "catch up" revenue growth as the company delivers out of its growing backlog (primarily in the MCS business).

FY'22 will also see a step back in terms of margins, but I expect a return to the high-teens in FY'23 or FY'24 - I still see FY'23 as "at risk" from ongoing supply chain issues, given what most semiconductor companies are saying about their capacity and order books. Long term, I expect Xylem to generate mid-teens FCF margins, driving normalized FCF growth in the high single-digits.

On a discounted cash flow basis, my assumptions and estimates ultimately drive a potential long-term total annualized return in the high single-digits which, while not great on an historical basis for an industrial company, is quite good for a water infrastructure company.

Margin-based valuation is more problematic. Xylem used to trade at a robust multiple even relative to "compounders" like AMETEK (AME), Danaher, IDEX, and Roper (ROP), and I still think that may be too generous, even granting the superior non-cyclical elements to Xylem's growth outlook. I think 15x-16x is more appropriate as a forward EBITDA multiple, but that doesn't drive a compelling fair value now.

The Bottom Line

I like buying quality companies when short-term issues knock them back, and I think that's the case at Xylem. I like the valuation at Franklin a little more now, and I certainly can't guarantee that the market will reinflate Xylem's multiples to their former glory once these supply issues resolve, but I do think the company offers good leverage to an attractive market and is well worth considering even though momentum/sentiment will be a challenge for a little while longer.