GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Finally, after several months of pain, it's time to finally go long on growth again. No type of stock has been hit harder since November than mid-cap, fast-growing tech stocks. And while many of these stocks were admittedly in dire need of a sharp valuation correction, the crash over the past few months has gone too far for a few key names.

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), in my view, falls into that bucket. Fiverr is a familiar consumer-technology name, especially for the freelancers among us - it operates the eponymous site where workers can sign up for "gigs" posted by buyers across the globe. Fiverr is one of the most well-recognized gig marketplaces in the world, helping connect those needing services such as editing, graphics, and the like.

The stock has been among the biggest tech decliners over the past few months, as well as over the past year. Year-to-date, Fiverr is down 30%; over the past year, it's down 60%, and from all-time highs, it's down 70%. To me, I think this stock has finally found a bottom:

Data by YCharts

I was no fan of Fiverr either when it was trading in the $200s, but now at its much more sanguine price, I remain quite bullish on this name. I think Fiverr demonstrates category leadership and a highly recognizable brand, secular tailwinds into freelance-style work, and a highly scalable business supported by rich gross margins.

Here's a full rundown of what I consider to be the key bullish drivers for Fiverr:

The gig economy is growing; Fiverr is expanding the types of gigs available on its marketplace. Americans are quitting their jobs at a greater rate than ever, and more people are supporting themselves through means of gig-based or freelance jobs. In addition, Fiverr itself is acknowledging the wider diversity of skills and gigs and is adding/featuring more services on its site (in its most recent quarter, one of the biggest growth areas was 3D animation).

Employers are taking note of the shifts. Widespread labor shortages have been well-documented across industries. While some employers are sweetening their employees' packages to reduce churn, many employers are also shifting their hiring mindset and filing many positions with contract-based or gig-based roles.

Fiverr's clout is growing. The company is expanding upmarket into more business-oriented service buyers, growing its take rates, and expanding its geographical presence.

Subscriptions. Though the majority of Fiverr's gigs are done on a one-time contract basis, for its larger buyers the company has introduced the concept of subscriptions, or being able to order the same recurring service on a set schedule.

Profitability expansion made possible by huge growth margins. Fiverr generates positive and growing adjusted EBITDA, which is a relative rarity for a stock of Fiverr's scale. Fiverr also carries a very high mid-80s pro forma gross margin. When a company is growing revenue at a >40% y/y pace at that gross margin profile, the opportunities for operating leverage are dramatic.

From a valuation perspective: at current share prices near $73, Fiverr trades at a market cap of just $2.75 billion. After we net off the $506.8 million of cash and $372.1 million of debt on Fiverr's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.62 billion.

For the upcoming FY22, meanwhile, Fiverr has issued guidance of $373-$379 million in revenue, representing 25-27% y/y growth. Now, we do have to question the conservatism behind that forecast. Note that Fiverr exited Q4 at a 43% y/y growth pace, so I think the implied severity of this deceleration to mid-20s growth as soon as Q1 is difficult to credibly believe.

Fiverr FY22 guidance update (Fiverr Q4 shareholder letter)

Regardless, if we take this outlook at face value, Fiverr's valuation sits at 6.9x EV/FY22 revenue - which, to me, undervalues a company currently growing at >40% y/y which carries >80% pro forma gross margins and is already profitable from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint.

The bottom line here: it's the right time to be shifting your portfolio into growth stocks in anticipation of a coming rebound, and beaten-down names like Fiverr make for the best "snapback" plays. Use this dip as a buying opportunity.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Fiverr's latest Q4 results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Fiverr Q4 results (Fiverr Q4 shareholder letter)

Fiverr's revenue in Q4 grew 43% y/y to $79.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $76.9 million (+38% y/y) by a five-point margin. Note that revenue growth accelerated very slightly versus 42% y/y growth in Q3.

The company's growth was driven by a number of factors, all laid out in the snapshot below:

Fiverr key marketplace metrics (Fiverr Q4 shareholder letter)

First, active buyers grew 23% y/y to 4.2 million in the quarter, an all-time record for the company. As a side note here, while Fiverr has stepped up its advertising dollars to attract more buyers to the platform, it also notes that retention within its most recent cohorts has also improved, and ROI per marketing dollar spent has also been climbing in recent quarters.

Next, consistent with Fiverr's push toward larger/recurring buyers, the company notes that spend per buyer also grew 18% y/y, which will be a continuing trend as the company positions itself to sign up more enterprise clients. And lastly, the company's take rate also improved by 210bps to 29.2%, driven both by a fee hike that Fiverr successfully passed onto its customers as well as added sales of tertiary products like e-learning content.

Here's some useful anecdotal commentary from CFO Ofer Katz on the Q4 earnings call, detailing user trends and gig categories seeing growth:

During the quarter we saw that seasonality trends were largely normalized with strong engagements during weekdays and quieter days during weekends and holidays. E-commerce-related categories continue to be very strong in our marketplace as businesses invest in content, marketing and web development to lead into the holiday shopping season. We also saw strong trends from emerging technologies such as blockchain, crypto and NFT. The democratization of how digital skills such as creative or digital marketing could be monetized creates a huge opportunity for the freelancer and our platform and the freelancer economy in general. Fiverr once again is at the forefront of recognizing this technological trend and empowering our community to grow and fly. We are also very happy to see the continued momentum in our cohort retention. For the second year in a row, we see that mature cohort experienced over 110% year-over-year retention. For new cohort in 2019 and 2020 we are also seeing better revenue retention trends compared to historical growth at a similar life stage. We are very encouraged to see that the outside cohort we acquired during the pandemic, are at least as good as if not better than our older cohort."

Lastly on profitability: Fiverr continued to maintain a strong 83.4% gross margin, down roughly 50bps y/y driven by "catch up hiring" in customer support. This was more than offset, however, by a reduction in both sales and marketing and general/administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue.

As a result, Fiverr grew its adjusted EBITDA in Q4 by 92% y/y to $8.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA margins climbed 280bps to 11.1%:

Fiverr adjusted EBITDA trends (Fiverr Q4 shareholder letter)

Key takeaways

Over the past few months, it's certainly felt like investors have tossed Fiverr into the proverbial discard pile, despite the fact that the company's fundamentals continue to look exceptionally strong with >40% y/y growth and adjusted EBITDA expansion. Capitalize on this disconnect for a well-timed buying opportunity.