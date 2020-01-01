Mario Tama/Getty Images News

It's been a whisper over two months since I published my cautious note on Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP), and in that time, the shares have returned about 11%, against a gain of just under 3% for the S&P 500. The company has published financial results since then, so I thought I'd review the name yet again. The financial performance may have been so good as to warrant a rethink here. I'll look at that updated financial history, and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, I recommended selling January 2023 puts with a strike of $175, and I absolutely can't wait to tell you how that trade worked out.

According to more than a few people I know, my writing can be a bit taxiing sometimes. While my style is distinct, I fully understand that the bad jokes, the thinly veiled excuses to brag may grow tiresome. Further, I'm an Irish citizen, and I think that fact alone infuses my writing with a floweriness that can be hard to take. For these reasons, I take it upon my shoulders to provide you with the summary of my article in this, the "thesis statement" paragraph. I do this so you won't have to expose yourselves to the ponderousness within. You're welcome. Here goes. I like Union Pacific a great deal, in spite of the slowing traffic, and in spite of the fact that sales in 2021 were barely higher than they were in 2019. I don't happen to like the most recent buyback activity, but that's more of a venial sin than a mortal one in my view. My problem here remains the valuation. I think investors would be wise to continue to eschew the shares, because what the market giveth, the market taketh awayeth. Just because I don't want to buy at current levels doesn't mean there's nothing to be done, though. The puts I wrote earlier have worked out well, and I recommend selling the August put with a strike of $175 today. There you have it. As I've written at the end of each of my previous missives, you now have the argument in a nutshell. If you read on from here, any emotional pain or nausea you feel is on you. I don't want anyone moaning in the comments section aboot my tedious writing style or the fact that I spell in the proper Canadian way, eh.

Financial Snapshot

When I first reviewed the latest financial changes here, I was very impressed. Compared to 2020, the most recent financial year has been spectacularly good in my estimation. The top line rose by just over 11.5%, and net income grew by just under 22% relative to 2020. It seems odd that such a leviathan as this has the capacity to grow that dramatically, but it does. Furthermore, the company rewarded shareholders handsomely by increasing the dividend by just under 11%. Lastly, the capital structure improved nicely relative to 2020, with long-term debt down by ~$360 million, or 1.2%. In short, if we take 2020 as our benchmark, the financial performance in 2021 looks flawless.

I was about to suggest that "elephants can dance', and that this is a company "on the grow", but then I remembered something from a newspaper I read recently. The year 2020 was actually a troubled year. In case you've forgotten, that year was marred by a pandemic that quickly spanned the globe and caused a sharp drop in economic activity. Thus, any comparison to 2020 should be accompanied by a boulder of salt. When we expand the scope of our comparison, things look less rosy. For instance, revenue in 2021 was barely higher (by about 0.44%) than it was in 2019. Additionally, the company ended the current year with ~$1.27 billion more in long-term debt than they carried in 2019. Thus, I'd suggest that the company performed better than 2020, but that should have been an insignificant challenge.

Stock Buyback

I'm in the mood to write about buybacks, so I want to pick on those. When management decides to buy back stock, we judge whether or not the move was successful or not based on the current share price. If the average buyback price is below the current stock price, it was a "smart and gutsy decision" to buy back stock. If not, "it was another example of the management class enriching themselves at the expense of owners." Given that it's possible to move from one extreme state to another, I'm evolving my thinking about buybacks. I'm judging the average price management paid against the standard valuation measures I employ. If they bought shares at what I consider to be a reasonable level, I'm happy. If they overpay for shares, I'm not happy, even if the current price is even higher.

With that as a preamble, I'd point out that in the final quarter of the year, the share count dropped from 642,875,700 to 636,898,957. Over that time span, the company spent about $1.445 billion buying back stock. This means that the company spent an average of $241.77 per share on average to retire about 5.98 million shares during the quarter. Please put a pin in that number, because I'll be coming back to it.

Finally, one of the reasons I've been interested in railroads for so long is that they are great "canaries in coal mines." I'm of the view that declines in traffic signal a slowdown in economic activity throughout the North American economy. I think the evidence is pretty clear that the slowing traffic that I identified in my earlier missive seems to be an ongoing problem with the railroads. This suggests to me that the North American economy is heading for a soft patch, just as central bankers are raising short-term interest rates. I don't believe this will end well, but in spite of that, I'd be willing to buy this business at the right price. After all, it does have a great moat.

Union Pacific Financials (Union Pacific Investor Relations)

The Stock

Those of you who know my writing know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a real "Debbie Downer" because I start blathering on about how companies with unassailable moats like Union Pacific can be terrible investments at the wrong price. This is because Union Pacific is an organization that hauls stuff for a profit. The stock is a proxy whose changing prices more closely reflect the crowd's views about the future profitability of the business. So the business is what we can measure with some degree of precision, and the stock is this proxy that floats up and down in price depending on how people feel today about what's going to happen in 2023 and beyond. Humans are notoriously bad at predicting the future in my experience, so I approach the assumptions embedded in the stock price with extreme skepticism.

Those who know me well know that I'm very willing to bore my audiences by droning on and making the same point many times. With that in mind, allow me to point out that our returns are largely a function of the price we pay for a given stock by using Union Pacific itself as an example. The company released first quarter results on February 4th. If you bought this stock that day, you're sitting on a gain of about 10.5%. If you waited exactly one month, you're up only about 1%. Not much changed at the firm over a single month to warrant a 9.5% swing in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. You may remember that I didn't like Union Pacific stock because it was trading at a PE of 26.3. The market seems to be even more optimistic here, per the following:

Data by YCharts

While investors are paying near record levels in spite of a slowdown in traffic, they are getting near record low dividend yields, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In case you're new to this activity, I'll point out that "paying more, and getting less", is antithetical to what we're trying to do here.

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in the said formula. Applying this approach to Union Pacific at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at about 6% over the long term. This is still a bit optimistic in my view, and, given all of the above, I can't recommend buying the shares at current prices.

Buyback Revisited

Now, as you may recall from the above, the company retired a pile of shares at an average price of $241.77. Given the above ratios etc., we can say that they bought shares at a forward dividend yield of 1.95% and a price to earnings ratio of 24.3. I like to see companies buy back stock when the stock is cheap. The stock retired in the final quarter of the year was not objectively cheap in my view. Thus, if management had $1.445 billion sitting around that it couldn't figure out what to do with, a special dividend may have been a better use of shareholder wealth. I know I'd suffer some tax consequences from a special dividend, but at least special dividends leave me some post-tax cash to spend on either Bushmills or Jameson. Further, it's quite possible the "tax" of a market drop may be more painful than any imposed by even the Canadian tax man.

Options Update

Just because I don't want to buy shares at current prices doesn't mean I see no value here. Cast your minds back to my previous dispatch on this name, dear readers. In that article, I recommended selling the January 2023 Union Pacific puts with a strike of $175. I sold 5 of these for $5.85 each. Since then, they've fallen to $3.60 as the stock has marched higher and as time value has steadily eroded. So, the trade's been a success in my view, and I've convinced myself, yet again, that it's possible to earn a return from wonderful stocks that happen to be overpriced.

I like to try to repeat success when I can, so with that in mind, I am recommending yet another short put trade here. As my regular victims know, I consider these to be "win-win" trades. If the shares remain above the strike price, the puts expire worthless, which is not a hardship. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I think represents a great long-term entry point. Also not a hardship.

In terms of specifics, since I'm still comfortable buying at $175, I'll sell that strike price. Specifically, the August 2022 puts with a strike of $175 is currently bid at $0.87. The strike is 35% below the current market price, so we shouldn't expect much from the premium, but every little bit helps replenish the recently drained whiskey acquisition fund. If the shares remain above $175 over the next five months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. This would be an acceptable outcome in my view. If the shares fall about 35% in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but holding all else constant, I'll do so at a net price of $153.50. This corresponds with a PE multiple of ~17.5 and a forward dividend yield of about 2.7%. I consider this to be very acceptable also.

Now that all of you are hopefully simultaneously "amped", "stoked", and "pumped" and are giddily logging in to your trading accounts because you've just learned of a "win-win" trade, it's time for me to indulge in my innate sadism by spoiling your mood as I write about the risks associated with short puts. As an aside, I never suggested that I'm "nice." Anyway, everything comes with risk attached, and short puts are no different in this regard. Recently I've started categorizing the risks here as both economic and emotional. The economic risks are obviously much simpler to write about, and the emotional risks vary from person to person. I think you would be wise to think about these before embarking on this type of trading strategy, though.

The short puts I suggest people sell are actually a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So my first recommendation to people interested in short puts is to follow this lead. Don't take on the obligation to buy a stock at a terrible price for some put premia. Things will eventually blow up on you if you do that. So only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay.

Another thing that might be painful for some people, though not all of us, is that the returns from short puts are capped by the premium received. This is well known in theory, obviously, but it stings some people when they see a stock that they wrote some puts on rise dramatically in price. I handle the emotional pain of this by taking a portfolio approach to the activity. I know going into each trade that I won't achieve a 100% success rate and will be happy if I'm successful on average. I will never be able to maximize profits, but if I build the whiskey acquisition fund by a given amount each year, I'm fine. If you haven't picked up on it yet, I'm, uh, let's call it "different." That means that you may be "wired" differently than me. If the emotional pain associated with this is too much for you, you may want to avoid this type of trade. For my part, I'm comfortable missing out on the $26 gain the stock has made since I wrote my latest missive, because I have a strong sense that this "gain" is illusory. I'm much happier with my cash gain of $2.25 from put erosion.

Also, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. I'd say this is less painful for the put writer than the stock buyer, but it should be acknowledged. For instance, if Union Pacific drops 35% in price over the next five months, that will be emotionally painful for put writers. The fact that it'll be even more emotionally painful for the people who buy the overpriced stock offers little comfort in that circumstance. The way I handle the emotional pain when this happens is to remind myself that I'm buying a great business at a great price, and that, over time, this always seems to work out pretty well. I think people who sell puts should be aware of these emotional risks before getting involved in this activity.

All that said, I am still of the view that this is a win-win trade. If the shares remain above $175 for the next several months, I'll simply pocket the premium. If the shares fall massively in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a very nice valuation and dividend yield. You may call me "strange" for concluding a discussion of risks by writing about the risk-reducing, yield-enhancing potential of this short put trade. If that's you, please understand that you're neither the first nor will you be the last to call me "strange."

Conclusion

I think this is a fine business, obviously. I think it's got many decades of profits ahead of it. I think it has an unassailable "moat." My problem, as is frequently the case, is with the valuation. I'm of the view that the more an investor pays for a stock, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Investors are paying more for $1 of net income, in spite of the fact that traffic continues to slow. For that reason, I can't buy at current prices. Just because I won't buy shares at the current level doesn't mean there's nothing to do here, though. I'd be very happy to own this stock at $175, so I'm selling some puts that would obligate me to do just that if the shares drop. If you're comfortable with short puts, given the risks I enumerated above, I'd recommend this or a similar trade. If you're not, I'd suggest you wait for shares to fall before buying aggressively.