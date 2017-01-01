Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) stock may have been punished in the first months of 2022 — but its business, not so much. The Oregon-based activewear maker posted fiscal Q3 results on March 21 that topped expectations on both revenues and EPS, as the company has done in fifteen of the past twenty quarters.

Nike reminds me of Apple (AAPL) in a couple of ways: the company owns a well-regarded brand that never fails to create consumer demand, while the management team has proven to be outstanding at executing even during times of distress. For this reason, coupled with valuations that are (finally) no longer stretched thin, I think that Nike is a solid buy following the company's most recent earnings day.

On Nike's Q3 2022 earnings results

Regarding the headline numbers, Nike did not disappoint. For starters, diluted EPS of $0.87 declined slightly YOY, but the figure still beat analysts' consensus by a respectable 15 cents.

Ex-FX revenue growth of 8% was robust, despite the many headwinds that included supply chain challenges and a softening Chinese economy. But better yet, it was also supported by strength in nearly all main geographic and product segments, with the exception of Greater China apparel and footwear — the only areas of the business, representing one-fifth of total company revenues, that saw top-line contraction. See table further below.

Nike's DTC channel impressed, with ex-FX sales growing 17% this time. Nike brand digital climbed an even better 22% YOY, while Nike mobile was up more than 50%, according to CEO John Donahoe. This is good news, in my view, as Nike continues to do best within the channels that offer the company better inventory control and richer margins. Wholesale revenues, still the largest chunk of the mix, grew by only 1% and show clear signs of plateauing that is more likely secular than cyclical.

Nike revenues by sub-segment, fiscal Q3 of 2022 (Nike's IR page)

In part due to the revenue mix shift described above, but also as a result of lower markdowns, gross margin expanded by an impressive 100 basis points YOY. Investors looking for companies that retain pricing power and are able to fight off consumer inflation challenges should take note.

Offsetting top-line growth and gross margin strength were rich operating costs that increased by a solid 13%. Nike has traditionally been aggressive at spending lavishly on marketing and innovation, at least since the 2017 launch of its "consumer direct offense" strategy.

Diluted EPS could have also been better if not for a five-percentage point spike in effective tax rate that, I estimate, shaved five cents per share from Nike's bottom line in fiscal Q3.

NKE stock valuation

I have been favorable to the idea of owning Nike since at least late 2018. In my view, the investment case is supported by some of the same factors that also make me an Apple bull. They were even mentioned during Nike's earnings call: "brand momentum, culture of innovation and proven operational playbook".

The problem with the stock, in my view, has always been rich valuations. After bottoming in March 2020, Nike's next-year P/E climbed to as high as 40 times by early 2021 and stayed close to those levels for the next few months. That was also around the time that most growth stocks peaked. Justifying bullishness at those levels became increasingly hard.

The good news for potential investors is that Nike's price and valuations have de-risked enough since then (see below). This happened without the business fundamentals having deteriorated much or at all. In fact, today's P/E of 28.4x coupled with long-term EPS growth projections of nearly 16% point at PEG of 1.8x that has not been this reasonable since early 2020 at least.

Data by YCharts

On March 14, only a few days ago, Nike reached as low as 34% below all-time highs. In the past decade, this was only the second time that the stock experienced such a drawdown — the COVID-19 bear, at a 40% decline, had been the other instance.

Since then, Nike has already climbed a solid 8%, but remains about 25% underwater. Considering the strong results delivered, I think that the opportunity to buy "the Apple of sportswear" on the dip and ride an eventual recovery is still on the table.