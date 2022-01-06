RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My Sell investment rating for Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares remains unchanged. I reviewed RIVN's Q3 2021 financial performance and assessed whether the stock was a good long-term investment in my previous January 6, 2022 article.

My current article reiterates my Sell call for Rivian Automotive and discusses the potential catalysts that could possibly bring about a further de-rating of RIVN's shares. I think that there is still further downside for RIVN's shares, assuming Amazon (AMZN) further diversifies its sourcing of delivery vans and Ford Motor decides to pare down its stake in the company in the future. In addition, if inflationary cost pressures do not ease, RIVN is faced with either wider losses or tough pricing decisions which could hurt demand.

RIVN Stock Key Metrics

RIVN announced its most recent financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on March 10, 2022 after trading hours.

Notably, Rivian Automotive's share price plunged by -13% from $41.16 as of March 10, 2022, to $35.83 as of March 11, 2022, post-results announcement. The company's shares subsequently fell to a 52-week and all-time low of $33.46 on March 15, 2022 during intra-day trading. Although RIVN's stock price later rebounded strongly in the last week or so to close at $45.87 as of March 23, 2022, it is apparent that certain metrics revealed as part of the company's fourth-quarter results disappointed investors.

As per its Q4 2021 shareholder letter, RIVN achieved revenue of $54.0 million and a non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of -$2.43 in the recent quarter, both of which were below market expectations. Rivian Automotive's Q4 2021 top line was -11% lower than the Wall Street analysts' consensus revenue forecast of $60.7 million, while its non-GAAP net loss per share was much wider than the sell-side consensus' estimate of -$1.97 per share.

More importantly, Rivian Automotive's guidance "to produce 25,000 vehicles across our R1 (sports utility vehicles and pickups) and RCV (commercial vehicles) platforms in 2022" as highlighted in its recent quarterly shareholder letter was substantially below what the market had expected. In my prior update for Rivian Automotive published on January 6, 2022, I had noted that one of the research firms, "Loup Ventures sees RIVN delivering less than 42,000 units in 2022, which is what the market consensus expects from the company."

At the company's recent Q4 2021 earnings briefing, RIVN explained why its production volume guidance for this year fell short of market expectations. Rivian Automotive emphasized that "the biggest constraints we now face really lie with the supply chain" and highlighted that there is "a small number of parts for which the supplier isn't ramping at the same rate as our production lines are ramping up."

A review of the key metrics highlighted above makes it clear why Rivian Automotive's shares corrected in a significant manner after it reported its Q4 2021 results.

Is RIVN Stock Undervalued?

As I mentioned in the previous section, RIVN has already recovered from its post-results announcement correction and its stock price closed at $45.87 as of March 23, 2022. But the company's shares have still more than halved year-to-date in 2022 as per the chart below. Nevertheless, I don't think that RIVN stock is undervalued.

Rivian Automotive's 2022 Year-to-date Share Price Performance

Rivian Automotive currently trades at 13.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue as per S&P Capital IQ data, which is even higher than Tesla's (TSLA) consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 12.4 times. I acknowledge that this is not a perfect comparison as RIVN is still at the early stage of production ramp-up.

The stock's consensus forward FY 2025 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is a relatively low 1.1 times, but there is significant uncertainty over RIVN's ability to execute on the company's production plans and deliver the future revenue that the market expects. Also, Fisker Inc. (FSR), RIVN's peer, is valued by the market at an even lower 0.4 times consensus forward FY 2025 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue.

Separately, it is noteworthy that sell-side analysts have been cutting their estimates of RIVN's future top line aggressively in the past three months as per the chart below.

Revisions To Consensus Revenue Forecasts For RIVN

In conclusion, I am of the view that RIVN is at best fairly valued, instead of being undervalued.

What Rivian Stock Catalysts Should You Watch For?

In my opinion, there are three potential catalysts that could lead to a further de-rating of Rivian's stock.

Firstly, Rivian Automotive's shares could get hit again if Amazon announces new suppliers for its electric delivery vans.

RIVN's shares fell by -11% from $101.39 as of January 4, 2022 to $90.01 as of January 5, 2022 after Seeking Alpha News reported that "Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis' (STLA) new Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicle launching in 2023."

In Rivian Automotive's Q4 2021 shareholder letter, the company highlighted that its "first vehicle" for the "Rivian Commercial Van (or RCV) platform" is "the Electric Delivery Van (or EDV), designed and engineered by Rivian in collaboration with Amazon, our first commercial customer." RIVN also disclosed that it has an existing 100,000 unit EDV order from Amazon. Amazon has a 17.7% equity interest in RIVN as per S&P Capital IQ data. There were expectations in the past that Rivian Automotive will be the main supplier of electric delivery vans for AMZN, but the recently announced partnership with STLA suggests that this assertion might not be true.

Further news flow regarding Amazon's new partnerships or collaborations with other electric delivery van makers could be a key de-rating catalyst for Rivian going forward.

Secondly, there are concerns that Rivian Automotive's shares could face substantial selling pressure in the future if key shareholder Ford reduces or even divests the company's stake in RIVN.

On January 14, 2022, it was reported that sell-side analysts from RBC Capital Markets highlighted in their report that "we believe Ford will eventually sell down their RIVN investment." A subsequent January 26, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article did quote Ford's CEO saying that F "has no plans to sell its Rivian stake when the lockup period ends in May", but the CEO of Ford did qualify the statement by noting that "everything is still on the table as the Rivian story plays out."

According to data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Ford has a 11.4% equity interest in Rivian Automotive.

Thirdly, cost pressures put RIVN in a Catch-22 situation as evidenced by recent events, and there is a high risk of the company making sub-optimal decisions going forward.

On March 3, 2022, Rivian Automotive's CEO published a letter which acknowledged that it "wrongly decided to make these changes (price increases) apply to all future deliveries, including pre-existing configured preorders" and disclosed that the increase in prices will not apply to pre-orders in a retrospective manner. Previously, RIVN's shares fell by -13% on March 2, 2022 following its earlier decision to raise prices (for both existing and new orders) by approximately +20%.

In a sense, there are no easy decisions for RIVN. Passing on price increases could hurt future sales, but maintaining prices will imply a further widening of losses. Going forward, the company's decisions on cost management and pricing will continue to be closely watched, and another misstep will be negative for RIVN's stock.

Is Rivian Stock A Good Long-Term Pick?

It is hard to justify Rivian stock as a good long-term pick. Demand is not a big problem, but there is lots of uncertainty about future supply.

In my prior RIVN article, I highlighted that preorders "increased from 48,390 as of end-September to 71,000 as of mid-December (2021)." Rivian Automotive indicated in its Q4 2021 shareholder letter that its preorders grew further to 83,000 as of March 8, 2022. This points to strong demand for the company's vehicles.

On the flip side, even when current supply chain issues get resolved, there is still the worry about RIVN being able to raise further capital to drive its long-term production plans.

Rivian Automotive mentioned at its Q4 2021 earnings call that "we completed our initial public offering (late last year), which provided us capital to help execute our near-term road map." The key word to take note of here is "near-term" implying that RIVN is likely to require additional fund raising in the future. Consensus financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ point to Rivian Automotive only generating positive operating cash flow in FY 2025 and remaining in negative free cash flow territory until FY 2026 at the very least. In my January 6, 2022, article, I cautioned that "future (long-term) revenue growth for Rivian Automotive also needs to be supported by significant cash burn and capital investments."

Until RIVN further strengthens its capital position and ramps up its production significantly, I will not view Rivian stock as an appropriate long-term investment candidate.

Is RIVN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

RIVN stock is still a Sell in my view. The company's Q4 2021 performance and 2022 guidance were unsatisfactory. Looking forward, there are catalysts in place that could potentially lead to RIVN's shares suffering from a further de-rating.