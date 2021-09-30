AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods." - H. L. Mencken

Today, we put a small cap concern in an interesting niche of the market in the spotlight for the first time. The recent fall in the share price has brought in some significant insider buying by a member of the company's board of directors. In addition, last week an activist shareholder by the name of Ancora Holdings called for this auto salvage company to either put itself up for sale or replace its CEO. A full analysis follows below.

IAA - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview

IAA (Insurance Auto Auctions), Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is a Westchester, Illinois based multi-channel auto auctioneer with a concentration on total-loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company operates over 200 facilities in North America and the UK that match buyers in over 170 countries with dispositions from insurance companies and other sellers (providers). IAA was formed in 1982 and went public when KAR Auction Services (KAR) elected to spin off its salvage auction business in 2019, with each KAR shareholder receiving stock in IAA on a one-for-one basis. Its opening transaction as a standalone company was conducted at $41.00 a share. After achieving an all-time high of $66.85 in January 2021 and still trading above $60 as recently as early November 2021, shares of IAA trades for just under $37.00 a share, equating to a market cap slightly over $5.1 billion.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the Sunday closest to December 30th.

IAA - Overview (November 2020 Company Presentation)

Business Model

Once IAA is informed by one of its providers - comprising insurance companies (~75% of its supply), used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, auto lenders, and charitable organizations - of its intention to sell a vehicle, it picks it up from said provider and transports it to one of its physical locations. The company then conducts a salvage auction, typically on a consignment basis, charging its sellers processing fees as well as considerations for inspection, total loss claims solutions, and other administrative services. It also provides catastrophic services, which involves tracking weather anomalies and pooling resources to quickly remove vehicles destroyed by these events to temporary storage facilities before being prepped for sale. Furthermore, IAA imposes tiered fees on buyers - comprised of individuals, scrap dealers, dismantlers, and rebuilders - based on the selling price of the vehicle, as well as other services. These buyer charges comprise approximately two-thirds of the company's revenue. Auctions used to be held weekly at most of its physical locations, which were simulcasted to allow participation online and through its app. That model changed to fully online auctions in 2020 in an effort to reduce costs. The company also features online buy-now offerings.

IAA - History (November 2020 Company Presentation)

IAA disaggregates its revenue by geography: U.S. and International. U.S. consists of over 180 physical locations that generated FY21 revenue of $1.56 billion, or 85% of total. International consists of ~20 locations in Canada and the UK, accounting for the 15% balance, with FY21 sales of $274.1 million.

To grow its operations, IAA occasionally acquires smaller competitors or complementary businesses. The company made two such acquisitions in 2021, the more significant of which was its October purchase of UK based SYNETIQ, an integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling concern that both auctions vehicles and sells parts. For a cash consideration of $309.8 million, IAA received a business that generated $211 million in its prior twelve months ending September 30, 2021. The operating model employed by SYNETIQ (and recently adopted by one of the company's legacy international providers) involves purchasing the vehicle from the provider (versus selling on consignment). Before SYNETIQ, IAA would occasionally purchase vehicles when it saw an opportunity for an outsized profit, but to date, this shift is beginning to negatively impact margins - more on this dynamic shortly.

IAA - Auction Overview (November 2020 Company Presentation)

Salvage Auction Market

IAA essentially operates in a duopoly with the salvage business of Copart (CPRT). The two auctioneers split ~80% of the total opportunity, with privately held Cox Enterprises' subsidiary Total Resource Auctions accounting for the largest share of the other ~20%. Approximately 13 million vehicles in the U.S. are taken off the road annually, with more than 5 million ending up at salvage auctions. The industry is impacted by the price per ton of crushed auto bodies, which affects the average revenue per unit (ARPU) sold; and the percentage of insurance claims resulting in total losses, which impacts the volume of available inventory. Although, the number of registered vehicles in America continues to rise, the aforementioned factors conspire to make its business somewhat cyclical.

4QFY21 & FY21 Results & Outlook

With that said, IAA has experienced solid steady growth, expanding its top line at a CAGR of 13.7% (FY17 - FY21) to $1.84 billion and its non-GAAP earnings at a CAGR of 35.5% to $2.39 a share. However, the company's most recent financial report and outlook sent its stock spiraling 22% lower in its subsequent trading session.

On February 11, 2022, IAA reported 4QFY21 non-GAAP earnings of $0.61 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $140.4 million on revenue of $548.1 million versus $0.48 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $115.8 million on revenue of $383.5 million in 4QFY20, representing 27%, 21%, and 43% gains, respectively. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions and currency fluctuations, revenue grew 33% to $509.4 million. Also of note: the quarter encompassed 14 weeks versus 13 weeks in the prior year period.

For FY21 (ending January 2, 2022), the company generated non-GAAP earnings of $2.39 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $547.3 million on revenue of $1.84 billion as compared to $1.54 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $398.5 million on revenue of $1.38 billion in FY20, reflecting gains of 55%, 37%, and 33%, respectively. Organic top line growth was 29%, consisting of a 21% increase in ARPU and a 9% increase in volume.

Overall, it was a solid performance with IAA's 4QFY21 top line beating Street estimates by $47.4 million (9%). However, the bottom line was $0.01 a share below expectations due to a 530 basis point gross margin compression versus 4QFY20, which was largely the result of two factors: hurricane response costs (220 bps and 80 bps for FY21) and mix shift towards the purchasing model (220 bps and 170 for FY21).

The real disappointment came from the company's FY22 outlook, which featured Adj. EBITDA pegged at $550 million on revenue of $2.1 billion (based on range midpoints), representing essentially a flat year at the Adj. EBITDA line - further uninspiring considering the upcoming full-year contribution from SYNETIQ. Organically, IAA expects Adj. EBITDA to fall 3.3% and its top line to rise only 4.3%. FY22 revenue will be impacted by the loss of business at one of its larger insurance customers, which will reduce its overall volume by ~2%. Also, ARPU expectations are - although not specifically delineated - not likely to repeat the 21% growth experienced in FY21. The issues south of the top line include the continued shift towards the generally lower-margin purchased vehicle model (~200 bps) and significantly higher towing costs.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Despite its relatively dour forecast, IAA is in good financial stead, holding unrestricted cash of $109.4 million against debt of $1.3 billion for a leverage ratio of 2.3, as of January 2, 2022. Furthermore, including untapped facilities, the company has total liquidity of $463.8 million. In FY21, IAA generated free cash flow of $175.5 million and employed $34 million to repurchase stock, leaving $366 million remaining on its authorization.

The muted FY22 outlook caused two Street analysts to abandon ship, with Guggenheim and Barrington Research downgrading shares of IAA to holds from buy and outperform, respectively right after earnings results. BNP Paribas downgraded the shares to Neutral from Buy this week despite the shareholder activist. The current analysis consensus has IAA making $2.30 a share in earnings in FY2022 as revenues rise 13% to just under $2.1 billion.

In addition to Ancora Holdings accumulating roughly two percent of the outstanding float in the shares in recent months, the company's CEO purchased 5,000 shares at $32.28 per on March 7th.

Verdict

As late as November 2021, shares of IAA were trading at a price-to-FY21E sales of 4.5 and a price-to-FY21 earnings ratio of 25.6. Before the company provided its outlook for FY22 on February 11, 2022, it was trading at a price-to-FY22E sales ratio of 2.8 and a price-to-FY22E earnings ratio of 18.3. Factoring in revised Street expectations and the subsequent selloff, shares of IAA now trade at 2.4 and 16.1, respectively. Although valuations have cooled, they are not cheap considering the cyclical nature of the salvage auction, the uncertainty IAA faces concerning competition with the loss of a business from a significant customer, inflationary headwinds in its towing business, and increased purchased vehicle mix, which additional providers may demand from IAA. Ancora Holdings believes the company could fetch up to $55.00 a share in a sale, but analysts don't seem aligned with that valuation.

The company generates significant cash, but with declining earnings and Adj. EBITDA margins for FY22, additional washout before stabilization appears the most likely scenario. Therefore, the recommendation is to remain on the sidelines for now.

If you build it, no one will care. It turns out marketing exists for a reason."― Hunter Post

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for The Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum