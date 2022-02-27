think4photop/iStock via Getty Images

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, an outcome that many deemed a low-probability ‘left-tail’ event, significantly impacted global financial markets during February and early March. Equity markets tumbled while traditional safe-haven assets including the U.S. dollar, treasuries and gold rallied. The S&P 500 Index and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index both posted overall losses, however, both indices rallied in the final three trading days of February as the ‘threat of war’ turned into the ‘reality of war’ on February 24. Of note, on the day of the invasion was the Nasdaq Composite Index, which at the opening of trade on February 24 fell over 3%, entering ‘bear market’ status (a decline of 20% from its peak), yet in a stunning reversal, the index rallied to close the trading day over 3% higher, one of its biggest intraday reversals ever.

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) fell -3.42% during the month of February compared to the S&P 500’s decline of -2.99%. Year to date, the BUZZ Index trails the S&P 500 with returns of -18.98% and -8.01%, respectively, as of the end of February. Continue reading for details on recent performance and the latest Index reconstitution.

Energy and Industrial Stocks Lead Advancing Stocks within the BUZZ Index

Old economy stocks continued to provide relative ‘safe-haven’ as investors continued to find favor in the ‘value’ segment of the market. The conflict, with no immediate resolution in sight as Ukraine digs in to defend its territory, stoked concerns related to energy supply, resulting in a 20% surge in the price of crude oil during the recent period between selection dates (February 10, 2022-March 10, 2022) of the BUZZ Index. The energy sector, which had fallen out of favor as growth and technology-related equities surged throughout the pandemic, roared back to life. Traditional energy producers surged amidst the rise in crude oil prices with both Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) featured among the top contributors to BUZZ Index performance during the period. While the price of oil surged to near-decade highs, its refined output, namely gasoline, set new all-time highs as the nationwide average price neared $5 per gallon, nearly doubling in price in just the past year. The spike in prices further stoked inflationary concerns resulting in whispers of dreaded ‘stagflation’ growing louder across the investing landscape. Investor attention also turned to alternative energy producers as potential beneficiaries of the current energy environment as the segment rallied alongside traditional oil & gas produces. Shares of Plug Power (PLUG), Enphase Energy (ENPH) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) were all featured among the top contributors to performance during the recent period between selection dates of the BUZZ Index.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: February 10, 2022 – March 10, 2022 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY 0.40 0.20 United States Steel Corp X 0.43 0.18 Plug Power Inc PLUG 1.02 0.16 Enphase Energy Inc ENPH 0.51 0.13 Upstart Holdings Inc UPST 1.23 0.12 Exxon Mobil Corp XOM 0.85 0.07 Walmart Inc WMT 1.13 0.06 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX 0.76 0.04 Block Inc SQ 1.47 0.02 ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT 0.10 0.01

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

The top detractors to performance within the period between selection dates of the BUZZ Index continued to feature former growth-oriented and thematic equities, which persist to exhibit elevated levels of positive investor sentiment despite significant pullbacks in their share prices. Last month’s top contributor to performance, Peloton Interactive (PTON), reversed course to become this month’s top detractor to performance, an indication of the wild swings exhibited across this market segment as elevated levels of volatility persist. Other stocks that detracted from BUZZ Index performance were primarily from the information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors.

Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: February 10, 2022 – March 10, 2022 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Peloton Interactive Inc PTON 2.21 -0.98 SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI 2.92 -0.76 DraftKings Inc DKNG 2.71 -0.63 Snap Inc SNAP 2.44 -0.60 GameStop Corp GME 3.20 -0.57 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC 3.03 -0.57 ROBLOX Corp RBLX 1.14 -0.56 Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM 1.44 -0.47 Roku Inc ROKU 1.15 -0.46 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 2.98 -0.46

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

Sentiment Stock Highlight – Lockheed Martin Corporation

After years of tension in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin shocked the world last month when he commenced a full-scale military incursion into the country. U.S. Equities, which have been mired in a downtrend all year amidst continued inflationary concerns, looming interest rate hikes and the aforementioned geopolitical instability in Ukraine, initially sold off on the news of the invasion, yet quickly reversed course by the morning. The stock market has followed the "sell the build-up, buy the invasion" script over the past several major wars around the world, and this time initially appeared to be more of the same. Demand for ‘safe-haven’ assets such as gold and the U.S. dollar increased while the price of crude oil surged.

With no quick resolution to the conflict in sight and tensions between Russia and the west continuing to increase, U.S. defense companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) stand to profit from the conflict amidst a potential defense-spending renaissance. Following Russia's invasion, the U.S. Congress passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package which included $782 billion in defense appropriations as it prepares to ramp up military supplies to Ukraine.1 Germany's stark departure from their policy of not exporting weapons to conflict zones and raising defense spending to 2% of GDP could further mark a new dawn for European defense spending.2

Lockheed Martin Stock Price | April 2017 – March 2022

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

BUZZ Index March 2022 Rebalance Highlight

Zoom Video Communications

At the peak of the pandemic, one of the hottest stocks in the stock market was Zoom Video (ZM). As the world suddenly transitioned to working from home, the demand for remote communication software exploded, and ZM benefited greatly as the most recognizable offering on the market. Between February 2020 and October 2020, ZM surged from $70 to $580 per share. At the time, many market participants were of the view that even after the eventual lifting of lockdowns, a permanent transition to hybrid working arrangements would continue to generate demand for ZM’s product offering. While the company was able to significantly grow both its customer base and revenues, it was unable to meet heightened investor expectations as it recently reported below-consensus earnings while lowering forward guidance. Plagued by issues which include high turnover among smaller-sized customers, together with increased competition from Microsoft Teams and Google's suite of remote offerings, ZM’s stock price has almost completely given up its gains since the onset of the pandemic, now trading at just above $100 per share. Sentiment, however, has once again begun to tick up, as investors digest the stock's steep discount relative to its former levels. While most lockdowns have ended, many companies have indeed adopted various hybrid remote work arrangements, and ZM continues to be an integral part of many people's working reality. This month, as investor sentiment shifts back to the positive, ZM returns to the BUZZ Index with a 0.84% weight.

Important Disclosures

Company data is the source for all particular company information quoted.

Sources:

1 Investopedia News, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022: What's in It, What's Not. March 15th, 2022.

2 Wall Street Journal, Germany to Raise Defense Spending Above 2% of GDP in Response to Ukraine War. February 27th, 2022.

Definitions: The S&P 500 is a stock market index of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a stock market index that consists of the stocks that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of 3rd party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, investing in equity securities, medium-capitalization companies, information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, health care and industrials sectors, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, new fund, absence of prior active market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and concentration risks which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index's model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company's stock performance.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index”) is a product of BUZZ Holdings ULC (“BUZZ Holdings”), and has been licensed to Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF.

“BUZZ” is a trademark of BUZZ Holdings, which has been licensed by Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the BUZZ Index.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BUZZ Holdings, or its shareholders, or the licensor of the BUZZ Index and/or its affiliates and third-party licensors. BUZZ Holdings makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, particularly or the ability of the BUZZ Index to track general market performance.

BUZZ Holdings’ only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation with respect to the BUZZ Index is the licensing of the BUZZ Index and certain trademarks of BUZZ Holdings. The BUZZ Holdings are determined and composed by BUZZ Holdings without regard to Van Eck Associates Corporation or the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. BUZZ Holdings has no obligation to take the needs of Van Eck Associates Corporation or the owners of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF into consideration in determining and composing the BUZZ Index.

BUZZ Holdings are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of securities of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which VanEck Social Sentiment ETF securities may be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. BUZZ Holdings have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. There is no assurance that investment products based on the BUZZ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. BUZZ Holdings is not an investment advisor and the inclusion of a security in the BUZZ Index is not a recommendation by BUZZ Holdings to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor should it be considered investment advice.

BUZZ HOLDINGS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS). BUZZ HOLDINGS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. BUZZ HOLDINGS MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY Van Eck Associates Corporation, OWNERS OF THE VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL BUZZ HOLDINGS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN BUZZ HOLDINGS AND Van Eck Associates Corporation, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF BUZZ HOLDINGS.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduced from 15% to 3%. These changes may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2022 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part is prohibited without the written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.