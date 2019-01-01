We use the following market sector dashboard to put our finger on the pulse of the market and its major sectors. Especially, the simple YS (yield spread, defined as the TTM dividend yield minus the 10-year treasury rates) is the first thing we look at. They give us a 30,000 feet view of where to look further – which sector, growth stocks, value stocks, bonds, or precious metals, et al. We will detail the meaning of each entry in the next section, and we update the dashboard monthly. Feel free to download or export the google-sheet via the following link too: Market Sector Dashboard.
For bond-like equities fund XLV and VHT, an effective way to evaluate their valuation with interest rates adjusted is to calculate the yield spread. Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in our earlier article. The yield spread is an indicator we first check before we make investment decisions. We’ve fortunately had very good success with this indicator because of:
With this background, you will see below that when adjusted for interest rates, their current valuations are not at an attractive level.
Take XLV as an example. The following chart shows the yield spread between XLV and the 10-year treasury. The dividend yield is calculated based on the TTM dividends. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable most of the time. The spread has been in the range between about 0.25% and negative 1.75% the majority of the time during the past decade. Such a tractable YS suggests that when the spread is near or above 0.25%, XLV is significantly undervalued relative to the 10-year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy XLV). In another word, sellers of XLV are willing to sell it (essentially an equity bond with growth built-in) to me at a yield that is 0.25% above the risk-free yield. So it is a good bargain for me. And vice versa.
You can see the screaming signal in 2020 when the yield spread surged to ~1% level – and this is why this dashboard is the first thing we look at when we make our investment decisions.
As of this writing, the spread is about -1% as you can see. It is a level that is substantially below the historical average, signaling a substantial overvaluation relative to risk-free rates.
For readers familiar with our analyses, you know that the short-term returns are closely correlated with the yield spread for many of the funds and stocks. And as you can see from the chart below, it is also true for XLV. This chart shows the 2-year total return on XLV (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. There is a clear positive trend and a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.59.
Again, the screaming buying opportunities in 2020 are shown by the two data points on the far-right side of the charts. And you see the outsized return in the next 2 years. In general, also shown in the green box, when the yield spread Z-score is above 1, the total returns in the next two years have been all positive and quite large (almost all above 40%). And when the yield spread Z-score is above 0.5, the total returns in the next two years have been all been about 20%.
You can see a very similar correlation for VHT, again, because they share a similar underlying indexing approach. For VHT, the positive trend is even stronger and the Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.69. Also shown in the green box, when the yield spread Z-score is above 1, the total returns in the next two years have been all positive and even larger (all above about 65%). And when the yield spread Z-score is above 0.5, the total returns in the next two years have also all been about 20%.
Again, as of this writing, the YS Z-score is about -0.5, substantially below the historical average.
Although, on the positive side, you will see these funds have never lost money in any two-year period in the past decade.
Before closing this article, we want to point out a few risks and uncertainties associated with the approach described in this article.
First, despite their similarities, XLV and VHT are not exactly the same. As you can see from the following chart, XLV holds a total of 66 stocks and VHT a total of 442 holdings. Although you can also see that A) their top 10 holdings are identical and their weights are also almost identical, and B) the top 10 holdings represent more than 44% of the total assets in both funds. Therefore, even though the valuations of these funds won’t be exactly the same, but should be quite close.
Second, as detailed in our earlier article, dividend yields do not always reflect business fundamentals due to the following factors:
Tax law - dividend can change quite a bit depending on whether the tax codes favor it or not.
Political climate - dividend can also change based on how politically popular it is.
Composition of the market index - dividend yield of “the market” can also be biased if the index is dominated by a few mega-caps who do not pay dividends – like what we are experiencing now.
As a result, we do not directly use the yield spread in our investment or asset allocation decisions. In practice, we first adjust for the above corrections and then use the adjusted yield spread in our investment decision. But the data and approach illustrated here is also the first place we check.
We use a Market Sector Dashboard to put a finger on the pulse of the market and its major sectors. For this month, our key observations are:
