Pranita Thorat/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the agricultural chemicals company Mosaic (MOS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/1 the stock gained 63.39%.

MOS Price vs. Daily Moving Averages

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

166.80+ Weighted Alpha

131.95% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 44.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.21%

Technical support level at 67.14

Recently traded at 71.34 with 50 day moving average of 50.30

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $25.25 billion

P/E 13.48

Dividend yield .66%

Revenue expected to grow 45.80% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 110.70% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 6 buy, 10 hold and 1 under perform opinion on the stock

The consensus price target is 66.68 with some analysts having a price target as high as 84.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 2,500 to 98 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 268 to 12 for the same result

36,780 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 13

Ranked in Sector

4 out of 254

Ranked Overall

11 out of 4254