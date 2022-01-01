Mosaic Makes Things Grow

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 10 new highs and up 44.09% in the last month.
  • 131.95% gain in the last year.
  • Consensus price target of 61.68 with a high target of 84.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the agricultural chemicals company Mosaic (MOS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/1 the stock gained 63.39%.

Mosaic MOS

MOS Price vs. Daily Moving Averages

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 166.80+ Weighted Alpha
  • 131.95% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 10 new highs and up 44.09% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 76.21%
  • Technical support level at 67.14
  • Recently traded at 71.34 with 50 day moving average of 50.30

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $25.25 billion
  • P/E 13.48
  • Dividend yield .66%
  • Revenue expected to grow 45.80% this year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 110.70% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 6 buy, 10 hold and 1 under perform opinion on the stock
  • The consensus price target is 66.68 with some analysts having a price target as high as 84.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 2,500 to 98 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 268 to 12 for the same result
  • 36,780 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 3.68
Quant Strong Buy 4.98

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C- B- B-
Growth A- A+ A
Profitability B+ B+ B+
Momentum A+ A A
Revisions A- A- A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 13

Ranked in Sector

4 out of 254

Ranked Overall

11 out of 4254

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

