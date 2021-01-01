HyreCar Needs To Reinvigorate Growth And Address Near-Term Capital Needs

Summary

  • Niche carsharing services provider reports mixed fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results with gross margin and opex improvements offset by weaker-than-expected top-line growth.
  • Company continues to struggle with an undersupply of cars on its platform. As a result, rental days were down for a second quarter in a row.
  • At the current rate of cash usage, HyreCar will have to raise additional capital by the end of Q3 at the latest point.
  • On the call, management outlined expectations of securing a warehousing credit facility in the near future to reinvigorate growth and bridge current car market conditions.
  • Investors would be well-served to remain on the sidelines until near-term capital needs have been addressed and growth is back on track.

Frau im Heck des Auto fahren durch New York City

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, niche carsharing services provider HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) reported uninspiring fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results as the company continues to struggle with an undersupply of cars on its platform. As a result, rental days were down for a second quarter in a row.

HyreCar Platform Overview

Company Presentation

Particularly the much-touted strategic partnership with AmeriDrive Holdings ("AmeriDrive") and Cogent Bank hasn't played out as expected so far.

In recent quarters, the company was required to restrict an aggregate $3 million in cash as collateral for increases to AmeriDrive's revolving credit facility with Cogent Bank thus reducing HyreCar's unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to just $11.5 million.

That said, the company made additional progress towards its stated 40% gross margin target for the end of this year and reduced operating expenses further from Q2 highs.

Excel Table "Key Financial Metrics"

Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings

On the conference call, management pointed to the requirement of doubling the number of cars available on its platform to up to 7,000 to achieve cash flow break-even with annual revenues between $65 and $70 million.

With tightness in the U.S. car market unlikely to ease anytime soon, scaling the company's platform remains an uphill battle.

At the current rate of cash usage, the company will have to raise additional capital by the end of Q3 at the latest point.

Even worse, management pointed to "some seasonal uptick" in claims during the current quarter which is likely to result in some pressure on Q1 gross margins and cash flows.

Given these issues, I firmly expect the company to start utilizing its recently established $50 million "Equity Offering Sales Agreement" with D.A. Davidson and Northland Securities in the not too distant future.

On the call, management also stated its expectations to secure a warehouse credit facility in the very near future:

And so the way we have addressed that with our larger fleet operators is by trying to facilitate finding options with them, namely our warehousing line that we're working on right now. I think that warehousing line is very close. As fast as we can, in the very, very near future, we'll be giving you an update on that. (...)

To be clear on that, HyreCar is a third-party gainer on that financing. And so that main line is being written by -- written to our large fleet operators. And they're going to go out and buy cars.

If successful, the facility might help the company bridging current car market conditions and increase the near-term supply of cars to its platform.

Bottom Line

Given current car market conditions, it's hard to get excited about HyreCar, particularly when considering the company's near-term capital needs.

While a warehousing facility could help increasing the number of cars on the company's platform, it would likely take a couple of months for supply to move up in a meaningful way.

Investors would be well-served to remain on the sidelines until near-term capital needs have been successfully addressed and growth is back on track.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
13.53K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

