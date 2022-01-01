McKesson: Stock Keeps Rising

Mar. 28, 2022 6:34 AM ETMCK1 Comment2 Likes
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.96K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 14 new highs and up 12.75% in the last month.
  • 62.17% gain in the last year.
  • Consensus price target of 302.31 with a high target of 340.00.

McKesson Distribution Building

BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare company McKesson (MCK). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/25 the stock gained 12.75%.

MCK McLesson

MCK Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment offers CoverMyMeds solution to help patients get the medications; RelayHealth, a workflow solution; RxCrossroads solution for therapies and interventions to biopharma manufacturers; and McKesson Prescription Automation, a customized pharmacy automation technology; and Multi-Client Central Fill as a Service, a pharmacy. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 74.40+ Weighted Alpha
  • 62.17% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 12.75% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 81.54%
  • Technical support level at 306.30
  • Recently traded at 310.48 with a 50 day moving average of 272.68

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $46.51 billion
  • P/E 13.27
  • Dividend yield .62%
  • Revenue expected to grow 9.80% this year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 38.80% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.75% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 4 buy, 3 hold and 1 under perform opinion on the stock
  • The consensus price target is 302.31 with some analysts having a price target as high as 340.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 652 to 31 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 155 to 3 for the same result
  • 30,970 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 4.13
Quant Strong Buy 4.93

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation B+ B+ A+
Growth A D- D-
Profitability A+ A- B+
Momentum A+ A B+
Revisions A+ A A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Distributors

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 9

Ranked in Sector

3 out of 1043

Ranked Overall

48 out of 4253

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.96K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.