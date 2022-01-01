The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare company McKesson (MCK). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/25 the stock gained 12.75%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment offers CoverMyMeds solution to help patients get the medications; RelayHealth, a workflow solution; RxCrossroads solution for therapies and interventions to biopharma manufacturers; and McKesson Prescription Automation, a customized pharmacy automation technology; and Multi-Client Central Fill as a Service, a pharmacy. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental Factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.13
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.93
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B+
|B+
|A+
|Growth
|A
|D-
|D-
|Profitability
|A+
|A-
|B+
|Momentum
|A+
|A
|B+
|Revisions
|A+
|A
|A+
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.