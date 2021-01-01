We know our paper mills pretty well at Mare. We recently published a follow-up article on International Paper (NYSE:IP) looking at their Russian exposure and we also have good coverage of Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) (OTCPK:MONDY). Today, our focus is on WestRock (NYSE:WRK). WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, is one of North America’s leading producers of fibre-based paper and packaging solutions. With its new reporting system, the company operates in four main segments: corrugated packaging, consumer packaging, Global paper and distribution. As mentioned by management, the new segment split will further provide "greater transparency around its margin structure both for the time being and for the future".
Source: WestRock FY results
Looking at Seeking Alpha's previous publication we see that WestRock is a well-covered stock. As we already know, WestRock has bought its way up through inorganic growth over the past several years. The company in its current form was created in 2015 through a merger between what used to be MeadWestvaco and Rock-Tenn. The company is pretty focused on the food and beverage sector, but it is highly diversified in terms of end market exposure and it serves a broad clientele base. Over the years, WestRock has carefully launched and developed a new list of products that serve a variety of customers and environments, meaning that it is no more subject to industry cyclicality.
Here are the challenges the Group faced in 2021...
Now we see an opportunity to step in. Our internal team believes that:
Source: WestRock FY results
The next catalyst is going to be the investor day scheduled in May.
Looking and commenting on its Q1 results, we can clearly note that WestRock was able to pass through cost increases thanks to its pricing power in almost every division apart from consumer packaging.
Source: WestRock FY results
David B. Sewell WestRock CEO stated that he is "pleased with our strong performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, in which our teams delivered record first quarter sales and double-digit EPS growth while navigating the continued and unpredictable macroeconomic landscape. We also delivered solid margin performance in the face of continued supply chain disruption, higher inflation and increased absenteeism associated with COVID-19".
This quarter was a record in terms of top-line sales, going down to the P&L, WestRock adj. EBITDA stood at $680 million with an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous year-end. Looking at the marginality, we see a negative performance due to energy prices and ongoing cost inflation.
Source: WestRock FY results
As for International Paper, our internal price target stands at $70 per share and it is derived on the average between:
Compared to IP, WestRock has no exposure in Russia. There is short-term turbulence ahead due to ongoing cost inflation but we believe the new management will exceed expectations. As we already wrote for IP, our long term investment thesis is based on:
Risks are equally important, we note that our target price might be affected by slow demand, new capacity that will exceed supply in the US, and most importantly, an increase in input costs.
If you are interested in our previous paper mills coverage, please have a look at our recent publications:
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.