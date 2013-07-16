QUAL: High Quality In Large Caps

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • QUAL implements a quality strategy based on a 3-factor score.
  • By construction, sector composition is similar to the broad market.
  • It has closely followed the S&P 500 since inception, but quality is likely to make a difference in a bear market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Quality Assurance Concept

olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

This ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, I post updated reviews when necessary.

QUAL strategy and portfolio

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) was launched on 7/16/2013 to track the MSCI USA Quality Index. It changed strategies on 9/1/2015 to track the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index, which weights stocks in the MSCI USA Index using a quality score based on three fundamental factors: return on equity (higher is better), earnings variability (lower is better) and leverage (lower is better). Then stock weights are normalized so that the weights of GICS sectors in the Underlying Index are the same as in the parent index (MSCI USA Index).

The top 10 companies by weight, listed below, represent 34.7% of asset value. None of them weighs more than 5%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. In the next table, the two share series of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, GOOG), accounted as different holdings in the original list, have been grouped in a single line.

Ticker

Name

Weight (%)

EPS growth %TTM

P/E TTM

P/E fwd

Yield%

GOOGL, GOOG

Alphabet Inc

4.69

91.20

25.25

24.18

0

JNJ

Johnson & Johnson

4.46

41.72

22.64

16.74

2.40

AAPL

Apple Inc

3.84

62.83

29.01

28.39

0.50

NKE

Nike Inc

3.67

78.82

35.29

35.87

0.91

FB

Meta Platforms Inc

3.26

36.57

16.08

17.98

0

COST

Costco Wholesale Corp

3.15

26.84

44.81

42.58

0.57

MSFT

Microsoft Corp

3.09

39.98

32.31

32.43

0.82

NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation

3.04

122.95

72.03

48.78

0.06

LLY

Eli Lilly and Co

2.86

-9.78

47.16

33.38

1.36

MA

Mastercard Inc

2.65

37.46

39.84

33.69

0.56

QUAL is invested almost exclusively in U.S. companies (99.6%) and mostly in large caps (79%).

The sector composition of QUAL is very close to the S&P500 (SPY), as a consequence of the underlying index rules. Technology is a bit heavier than in the benchmark (29.5% vs. 28.1%).

QUAL sectors

QUAL sectors (Chart: author with Fidelity data)

QUAL price/earnings and price/sales ratios are also very close to SPY. It is moderately more expensive regarding price/book and price/cash flow (table below).

QUAL

SPY

P/E TTM

21.42

21.28

Price/Book

5.96

4.08

Price/Sales

2.91

2.85

Price/Cash Flow

18.26

16.53

Data: Fidelity

Performance

Since inception in July 2013, QUAL and SPY have very similar return and risk metrics. The difference in annualized return is only 17 bps.

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

QUAL

210.38%

13.94%

-34.06%

0.94

13.99%

SPY

215.02%

14.13%

-33.72%

0.96

13.82%

SPHQ

211.80%

14.00%

-31.60%

1.02

12.92%

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), a competitor in quality-oriented equity funds, also has a similar return, but it looks a bit better regarding risk metrics (maximum drawdown and volatility, measured as standard deviation of monthly returns).

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in QUAL and SPY since QUAL inception. Beyond numbers, it shows almost identical behaviors.

QUAL vs SPY

QUAL vs SPY (Chart: author)

Scanning QUAL with quality metrics

QUAL holds 124 stocks, of which only 2 are risky regarding my metrics. In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are less relevant. Here, risky stocks weigh about 3% of asset value, which is a very good point.

According to my calculation of the weighted quality metrics reported in the next table, QUAL is significantly superior to the benchmark in Altman-score and return on assets. ROA is especially good. Piotroski F-scores are similar.

Altman Z-score

Piotroski F-score

ROA% TTM

QUAL

7.07

6.4

16.35

SPY

3.56

6.5

7.88

Takeaway

QUAL is a quality-oriented ETF invested in large and mid-size US companies. It follows a quantitative strategy based on three factors: ROE, earnings stability and leverage. Its sector composition and its valuation are close to the S&P 500. An evaluation based on comprehensive metrics confirms QUAL has a high-quality portfolio. It is much better than the benchmark regarding Altman Z-score and return on assets. Its exposure to risky stocks is only 3% of asset value. QUAL is a good product for investors seeking passive exposure to high quality equities. It may also be used as a component of a tactical allocation strategy rotating in various investing styles (for example, value, growth, quality, momentum). It has not outperformed the benchmark since inception, but this 9-year period doesn't include a full market cycle. Quality style is likely to outperform in a bear market. Its close competitor SPHQ is slightly better regarding risk metrics. QUAL has a 3-star rating at Morningstar on a maximum of 5. For transparency, I have a passive allocation in ETFs (QUAL is not a part of it) and a quality-oriented active portfolio of 14 stocks ("Stability" model).

My model portfolio of high quality dividend stocks is designed to beat dividend ETFs. QRV Members get timely updates paired with risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.28K Followers
Data-driven model portfolios and market risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FB, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.