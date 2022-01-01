OrangeDeer/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the methanol producing and shipping company Methanex (MEOH). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/17 the stock gained 7.16%. The stock is within .02% of its 52 week high.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

62.80+ Weighted Alpha

53.03% gain in the last year

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 8.55% in the last month'

Relative Strength Index 63.76%

Technical support level at 55.73

Recently traded at 56.48 with a 50 day moving average of 49.67

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.20 billion

P/E 9.20

Dividend yield .89%

Revenue expected to grow 54.20% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 388.90% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 28.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 5 buy, 5hold and 1 under perform opinion on the stock

The consensus price target is 52.92 with some analysts having a price target as high as 60.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 218 to 10 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 28 to 2 for the same result

4,910 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Commodity Chemicals

Ranked in Industry

8 out of 22

Ranked in Sector

43 out of 255

Ranked Overall

338 out of 4261