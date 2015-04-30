U.S. Retail Sales Still Riding High, But Will Surging Inflation Lead To A Downward Descent?

Mar. 29, 2022 5:39 AM ETIBUY, ONLN, EBIZ, RTH, IYC, XRT, LUXE, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, JHMC, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RHS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, JHMS, IECS, ISHP
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • Retail sales continued to grow for the second month even after sizeable revisions in January.
  • February sales were more diversified, which is a testament to a solid rebound in activity as Omicron waned.
  • Maria Solovieva: We expect price pressures to ease in the second half of the year but recent acceleration in inflation may still have an impact on spending.

Rows of shopping carts on supermarket

Pachai-Leknettip/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. retail sales continued to grow in February, setting the first quarter up for another solid gain. Anthony Okolie speaks with Maria Solovieva, Economist, TD Bank, about the latest data and why the risk of higher inflation may still have an impact on U.S. spending.

Original Post

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.4K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.