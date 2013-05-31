Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

I last covered Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) for Seeking Alpha back on November 17, 2021. It is also one of the 16 ETFs in the ETF Reliable Retirement Portfolio. Since I also am a believer in "practicing what I preach," in addition to adding shares in the above-featured model portfolio, on November 24 I revealed that I had also added shares of VWOB in my personal portfolio.

In the article introducing the model portfolio, I referred to VWOB as "perhaps the most adventurous ETF in the portfolio." Sadly, those words have proved to be somewhat prescient. Since that time, VWOB has experienced a price decline of roughly 11%.

Of course, in the interim I have picked up 4 dividends totaling just a hair over $1.06, or roughly 1.35% of my original purchase price. While that somewhat mitigates the blow, it still leaves me down almost 10% on a total return basis.

However, it is this price decline, along with another small development that I will share in this article, that has caused me to go back and take a second look at this ETF. Might it be the case that it offers even better value now than at the time of my initial purchase?

Vanguard VWOB - Digging In

While I won't rewrite anywhere near the entirety of what I wrote in my last review, I will include a recap of some of the basic details of the ETF here, such that you are not forced to read two articles to get these details. At the same time, I included a fairly extensive discussion of the risk profile that no doubt has contributed to the fairly sharp decline the ETF has experienced in the interim. If you are interested in those factors, please feel free to refer back to my previous article for that commentary.

First of all, so as not to bury the lede too badly, here is the "small development" I promised above. This past February 25, Vanguard announced expense ratio changes for 18 funds across multiple ETF and mutual fund share classes, including a wide range of international strategies. One of those changes impacted VWOB, with the expense ratio dropping from .25% to .20%. Another "win" for investors in this ETF!

VWOB seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by governments and government-related issuers in emerging market countries. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index.

Here, from the fund's statutory prospectus, is a slightly deeper dive into its exposure:

This Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities longer than one year and that were issued by emerging market governments and government-related issuers. The Index is capped, which means that its exposure to any particular bond issuer is limited to a maximum of 20% and its aggregate exposure to issuers that individually constitute 5% or more of the Index is limited to 48%. If the Index, as constituted based on market weights, exceeds the 20% or 48% limits, the excess is reallocated to bonds of other issuers represented in the Index.

Below, courtesy of the Vanguard Investors webpage for VWOB, is a high-level, yet fairly comprehensive, overview of the fund. Have a look, and then I will share a few comments.

Vanguard VWOB - Portfolio Composition (Vanguard Investors VWOB Webpage)

While not captured in the above graphic, I would start by noting that, with an inception date of 5/31/13, VWOB has a solid track record under its belt. As can be seen in the graphic, net assets currently sit at $3.3 billion.

While I referred back to my previous article for a more detailed discussion of risks, a look at the graphic helps to make clear why this particular ETF is not necessarily for the very risk averse.

Take a look at the countries reflected above. Next, take a look at the distribution by credit quality. To get some perspective on this, below, from Standard & Poors, is a brief overview of the rating grades as low as BB.

Bond Ratings Guide (Standard & Poors Website)

So, even though, as the statutory prospectus states, these are bonds "issued by emerging market governments and government-related issuers," the fact remains that these are still emerging markets. And because of all the related risks, some 43.8% of the bonds in VWOB are rated as "less than investment grade" (often referred to as "junk bonds") or not rated at all.

Finally, even though these are U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, meaning that they must be paid in U.S. dollars, a rising dollar can pose challenges to emerging market governments, in terms of repayment. Here is how FitchRatings explains it:

Exchange rates against the US dollar have held up for most emerging markets (EMS) in recent months, but there remains a risk that more could face significant depreciation pressure in 2022, particularly if the pace of monetary tightening in the US accelerates, says Fitch Ratings. Under such a scenario, EM sovereigns could face difficult monetary policy choices and higher repayment burdens for US dollar-denominated debt.

Given all of this, a question may be forming in your mind.

Why Consider VWOB Now?

I opened the article by frankly admitting how VWOB has performed since my initial purchase back in November, 2021. But, it is that exact performance that may now be offering compelling value.

Take a look at this graphic, from a recent Bloomberg article on the subject of emerging market dollar bonds:

EM Dollar Bond Spread vs. U.S. Treasuries (JP Morgan Chase & Co. )

Here are a couple of quotes from Bloomberg's commentary based on that graphic.

The extra yield offered by developing-nation sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries has risen above 500 basis points, crossing a threshold breached only two other times in more than a decade. That’s drawing money managers including FIM Partners and Vontobel Asset Management to bet spreads will quickly tumble, just like they did following the previous spikes.

And . . .

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. measure of sovereign-risk premium in emerging nations rose to 526 basis points on March 8. That’s higher than the 507 basis points hit after the Fed’s 2015 rate hike, and the 468 basis points reached in 2011 after the U.S.’s credit rating was downgraded. On both occasions, a bond rally ensued, cutting the spread on developing debt to about 250 basis points. A surge during the Covid-related rout of March 2020 was also followed by gains within weeks.

With that, one last graphic, from the VWOB landing page right here on Seeking Alpha.

VWOB - One-Month Returns (Seeking Alpha)

As can be quickly noted, the recent bottom for VWOB was put in shortly after Putin (and, I'm sorry, I did not mean for that to be any sort of pun) decided to invade Ukraine. On top of everything else, this event added greater uncertainty in emerging markets.

And yet, early signs of some stability are starting to appear.

Summary and Conclusion

Certainly, none of us know exactly how the near future will play out.

At the same time, we must do the best we can to evaluate risk vs. reward when it comes to various investments, and act accordingly.

In this article, I've made the case that it might be time to take a hard look at VWOB, either to include it in your portfolio for the first time or to add a few shares at these prices if you already own it.

I hope this article has been helpful!

As always, until next time, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!!