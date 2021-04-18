SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On April 18, 2021, I became bullish on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) as we were in the early stages of a roaring agriculture bull market. Since then, I updated my call as new developments occurred. In today's article, I'm updating the case after the stock doubled since my initial article. Since the start of this year, The Andersons has advanced more than 40% - and it's the end of March. The valuation is still fair and we're seeing a strong bull case for North American agriculture stocks given the war in Ukraine, sky-high fertilizer prices, and high energy prices that make fertilizer shortages more likely. In this article, I will give you the details, explain what it means for The Andersons, and why it won't hurt to become cautious at current levels.

The Roaring Agriculture Bull Market

In 2020, I started working on the agriculture bull case, which has become my all-time favorite investment. Not necessarily because of the returns, but mainly because the development has been fascinating.

In 2020, the bull case was based on rebounding demand after the lockdowns. Higher energy demand benefited ethanol, which was bullish for corn. Restaurant reopenings supported meat consumption. China's growth rebounded and needs to replenish inventories fueled by exports.

Then in 2021, energy was added to the bull case. Especially, Europe started to suffer from exploding natural gas prices due to low inventories, rising energy prices (in general), and lower exports from Russia. Even prior to the invasion, Russia used Europe's dependence on its gas to cause economic damage, which worked out really well for the Russians.

Energy inflation, in general, is something that tends to work its way through the economy after a while as energy is not just something we pay for at a gas station, but it's involved in every single aspect of our lives: fuels for energy, plastics, input feedstock for chemicals, and so much more.

In this case, let me explain why higher natural gas prices are a problem when it comes to fertilizers. For that, I'm going to use a Twitter thread from a UK-based farmer who explained the issue better than I ever could.

I used the same thread in a recent Intelligence Quarterly article, in which I explained the impact of the war. But I will get to that later in this article.

Here's what the farmer had to say (note that N refers to nitrogen fertilizer):

Us farmers and agronomists use experience and trials data to decide exactly how much nitrogen fertiliser to apply each year. We look at something called the Nitrogen Response Curve, such as this one for wheat (top) and oilseed rape (bottom) Yara UK This curve will vary somewhat by farm but the principal is sound. In summary, there is a law of diminishing returns and not every Kg of N applied gives you the same increase in yield. In round figures, the first 50kg/ha of N applied might give you 2t/ha of extra wheat yield. The next 50kg/ha might give you 1t/ha, the next 0.5t/ha and the next 0.25t/ha. And so on. Farmers are not stupid and we generally only apply the level of fertiliser that results in the economic optimum, which for yonks has been around 220kg/ha of N in wheat. Increasing the fertiliser rate much above this will still increase the yield, but it costs more in extra fertiliser than the value of the grain it produces. £££ If you quadruple the fertiliser price, but only double the grain price, then the economic optimum of N fertiliser shifts downwards. Basically, farmers will use less nitrogen and produce less grain. Going back to this chart (the one above)., I reckon the optimum N rate has fallen by approximately 20%, whilst the yield that this will achieve will fall by about 5%. Seeing as this is a global problem, these are very big numbers. There’s another big step-change on the way. With a lot of cash tied up in fertiliser, farmers will turn to spring cropping to reduce costs and risk. This will drastically reduce yield further; spring wheat yields 30% less than winter wheat. Of course it will be the poorest countries who will suffer first. But it will also harm the domestic livestock industries as their animal feed becomes increasingly scarce and expensive. […] -Wheat yields will fall by 2-5% this harvest. -They will reduce by much more in 2023. – We will continue to be in uncharted territory re supply and demand. -Some of the already struggling livestock industries are in for an incredibly tough time.

Basically, what we are dealing with is a shift in demand. Europe is in a bad spot to grow its supply, which won't even be possible in 2022. This is getting worse because of the war in Ukraine. For example, Russia is reducing its own exports of key crops like wheat. The same is happening in Ukraine which is not able to export because of the war. The country is using rail via East-European countries, but that won't be enough to offset losses via i.e., Odessa.

The graph below shows that a lot of African countries are dependent on imports from these two Eastern countries (Ukraine and Russia).

UNCTAD

Even President Biden came out saying "It's going to be real" when talking about war-related food shortages according to an article that also showed the following graph:

USDA

So, generally speaking, we're in an environment where North American producers benefit because of lower energy prices (relatively speaking), high crop prices, a high need to increase production, strong fertilizer prices (producers and sellers), and rebounding economic growth, which supports the demand for more cyclical output like ethanol (corn).

Before I continue, here's the chart of three key crops:

Data by YCharts

That's where The Andersons come in

ANDE has a market cap of roughly $1.8 billion. The company is much smaller than giants like Bunge Limited (BG) or Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM). Yet, it has a big footprint in the industry through its three business segments. The company purchases and sells grains while adding risk management services to growers and customers. It purchases (specialty) grains and provides logistics.

At this point, please bear in mind that ANDE sold its railcar and locomotives fleet in a deal that closed in August of 2021. The deal was worth $550 million and a 10.2x adjusted EBITDA multiple, which I believe is a fantastic deal. It also helped the company to lower its net debt as you will see in this article.

The company also produces ethanol in five facilities, partially through its partnership with America's largest ethanol producer Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Through the plant nutrient segment, ANDE sells fertilizers in the Eastern Grain Belt. The company also manufactures engineered granular products for lawn and other diverse markets and specialty liquid products for agriculture and industrial customers.

The Andersons

The overview below is a fantastic visualized summary of the company's place in the agriculture supply chain. In this case, it would have been cool if export demand had been added given the ongoing focus on US exports, but I think everyone gets the point.

The Andersons

As a result, the company has entered a new period. In 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $226 million. In 2021, it was $353 million. This year, we're looking at $338 million, although I expect this year to exceed 2021 despite the sale of the rail assets.

The Andersons sees the following benefits in 2022:

Well-positioned to capture value and growth across our diverse portfolio in commodity markets with expected ongoing strong fundamentals.



Continue to build renewable diesel feedstock business; Expect lower seasonal ethanol crush margins in the first quarter but improvements as driving demand returns.



Anticipate solid margin opportunities with limited supply and well-positioned inventory through the spring application season.

Longer-term, the company sees up to $375 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2023 followed by $375-$400 million in 2025. The company looks to generate strong growth in grains and fertilizers as well as growth through innovation, which includes organic agriculture, renewable diesel, organic fertilizers, as well as plant-based protein feedstock.

I believe these steps will turn ANDE into a more mature and stable business long-term. However, for the sake of this trade, I mainly care about shorter-term developments, which are still favorable as I discussed in this article.

Valuation

ANDE has a $1.8 billion market cap. The company's net debt is expected to average $1.0 billion, and it has roughly $240 million in minority interest (ethanol plants). This gives us an enterprise value of $3.0 billion. That's 8.7x EBITDA ($350 million).

It's not expensive and it's also based on estimates that I believe will be raised significantly this year.

Yet, as I said in my last article, it's not deep value anymore, and I do not recommend investors to open large positions at this stage of the cycle. The agriculture bull case has gone mainstream and ANDE has rallied to more than $50 from less than $15 in 2020. Yet, if weakness occurs, dips can be bought.

FINVIZ

Depending on your position, one can trim a profitable position to take some money off the table. I will remain bullish because I believe that the stock can move to $65-$70, yet the risk/reward does not warrant new, large positions. ANDE is simply too volatile for that and it needs high margins. Moreover, if energy prices come down a bit, the agriculture trade could see a mid-term setback, which offers buying opportunities.

