Vertiginous Valuations: A Look At The Price To Book Ratio Of U.S. Stocks

Mar. 30, 2022 12:00 AM ET2 Comments8 Likes
Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • The most expensive stocks are pricier than ever.
  • Value sectors offer more attractive valuations compared to their history, but those are too not particularly interesting based on the price to book ratio.
  • The median US stock, perhaps the best gauge of the domestic market, is quite expensive.

Digitally enhanced shot of an unrecognizable businessman working in the office superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Valuation Cohorts — The Upper Reaches of Expensiveness:

This chart presents the price to book ratio picture across the industries/sub-industries that comprise the S&P 500. As you can see, the Upper Quartile of industries are trading at price to book ratios *higher* than that seen during the dotcom bubble, and this is despite a (minor) reset. Even the Lower Quartile is at the upper end of the range, and last but not least: the Median is well above that ever seen in recent history.

This has left a yawning relative value gap between the cheaper end of the market vs. the more expensive end of the market (aka value vs. growth). It’s valuation charts like this that really show what’s at stake if we end up in a situation of runaway inflation, a rapid tightening of financial conditions/monetary policy, and potential subsequent economic slowdown.

Sooner or later the excesses on display in this chart will need to be resolved one way or another. This is one reason why value vs. growth is an attractive proposition from a relative standpoint, but as always we should note that value stocks could end up outperforming growth stocks simply by losing less vs. the more expensive parts of the market…

S&P 500 price to book ratios

Topdown Charts, Refinitiv Datastream

Key point: The most expensive part of the market is more expensive than usual.

This article was written by

Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.72K Followers
Topdown Charts is an independent research firm covering global asset allocation and economics - bringing a chart-driven, top-down approach to investors.  -->> Check out our new entry-level service: https://topdowncharts.substack.com/--We take a top-down, global multi-asset perspective to deliver:Actionable investment ideasRisk management inputMeaningful macro insightsCharts to use in your own work--Our clients include Pension companies, RIAs, Hedge Funds, family offices, insurance firms, and wealth managers and Investment Consultants.--Sign up for exclusive insights:  https://topdowncharts.substack.com/===================================================
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.