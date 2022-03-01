Market Cap Of U.S. New Home Sales Flat In February 2022

Mar. 30, 2022 6:10 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • After a positive January, the market capitalization for new homes sales in the U.S. dipped ever so slightly in February 2022.
  • February 2022's barely noticeable dip is the result of downward data revisions in previous months.
  • According to the National Association of Home Builders, new homes sales average roughly 3% to 5% of the nation's GDP.

Home for sale with real estate sign.

fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

After a positive January, the market capitalization for new homes sales in the U.S. dipped ever so slightly in February 2022. Political Calculations' initial estimate of the overall market capitalizaton of the U.S. new home market is $27.47 billion, holding essentially flat with respect to January 2022's revised estimate of $27.49 billion for the rolling 12 months average.

Trailing Twelve Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalizaton in the United States

U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Author's Calculations

February 2022's barely noticeable dip is the result of downward data revisions in previous months. The month itself was one of the strongest in the past year, seeing both rising average prices and the number of sales. The following two charts visualize the trailing twelve-month averages of the U.S. new home market's underlying annualized sales and average price data.

New home sales rose in February 2022:

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Annualized Number of New Homes Sold in the U.S

U.S. Census Bureau, Author's Calculations

New home prices continued escalating:

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Mean Sale Price of New Homes Sold in the U.S

U.S. Census Bureau, Author's Calculations

New home sales are counted toward GDP when their sales contracts are signed, so a flat or falling trend in the market cap for new homes represents an economic headwind for the U.S. economy. According to the National Association of Home Builders, new homes sales average roughly 3% to 5% of the nation's GDP.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.23K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.