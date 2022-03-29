solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

By Kara Marciscano

The market environment has been difficult for megatrend strategies, which often involve unprofitable but high-growth stocks.

As expected, the market has positioned for an inflationary, rising rate regime - rotating into stocks with proven track records of passing on increasing costs to customers, benefiting from higher interest rates, and returning capital to shareholders. This is a prudent, tactical shift.

During these negative relative performance periods, it's important for megatrend investors to stay grounded in the original investment thesis, which my colleague and I wrote about earlier. We expect positive megatrend performance to be driven by emerging structural shifts, and not be reliant on shorter-term cyclical changes or technical signals. These strategies are meant to target high-conviction secular or economic trends with medium- to long-term time horizons.

Megatrend strategies are strategic allocations propelled by long-term structural changes with outcomes that are agnostic to the market regime. The current geopolitical environment serves as a reminder of this.

Do rising rates, inflation or unprofitability have any impact on the fact that cybersecurity is national security? In our view, no - and we expect that the companies helping to fortify our nation's technological borders will be increasingly valuable, both literally and figuratively.

The market recognizes this as well. Cybersecurity stocks, as measured by the WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR), have outperformed benchmark indexes since Russia invaded Ukraine. Despite recent gains, WCBR still has ground to cover, as it is down 11% year-to-date. The S&P 500 Index is down 6% over the same period. WCBR is currently valued at 10 times price-to-sales, two turns above its historical minimum valuation of 8.1 times and three turns below its historical peak of 13.1 times.1

Performance since Invasion of Ukraine (2/23/22-3/18/22)

WisdomTree

Perspective from Cybersecurity Experts Team8

Based on the seven themes driving the future of cybersecurity, as detailed by Team8 in its 2022 Cybersecurity Themes Report, the huge acceleration in the use of the cloud, as well as the sheer volume and extent of threats accelerated by the pandemic and changing work environments, means that cyber not only has to get better, it also has to get smarter.

A driving force will be the use of smarter security technologies such as security automation and artificial intelligence (AI), which are likely to be game-changers. Resilience & recovery is also key, as organizations must ensure there are sufficient backups and ransomware resilience measures to reduce the impact of the attack and the likelihood of business-wide interruptions while speeding up recovery time.

In the midst of the current Russia/Ukraine conflict, we expect all of our themes to continue playing a critical role in global cybersecurity dynamics; however, there may be a heightened focus on ransomware resilience as well as on the security of things, specifically industrial control systems, and critical infrastructure security. These common attack vectors can be exploited in nation-state-related attacks to maximize control of the target, and potentially even inflict damage or harm. Furthermore, given the nature of cyber warfare, such attacks could spill over beyond government and critical infrastructure to local corporations or civilians, and even beyond the borders of the conflict to other countries.

WCBR Semiannual Rebalance

WCBR just completed its semiannual March rebalance, with two net additions (three additions, one removal).

Additions

Author

Approximately 17.2% of the Fund's weight was turned over with no single security experiencing an overly significant weight adjustment. Despite relatively small changes in individual positions, WCBR has had several constituents experience significant positive performance since the invasion of Ukraine.

Darktrace PLC, which uses machine learning and AI algorithms to neutralize cyber threats across diverse digital estates, has gained 36% and raised its full-year 2022 revenue and margin guidance to reflect the ongoing strength and profitability of its business.2

Top 10 Performance (2/23/22-3/18/22)

WisdomTree, Bloomberg

The weighting mechanism behind WCBR assigns over-weight exposure to companies that are exhibiting both fast revenue growth and involvement in an array of cybersecurity themes, which helped drive an increase in the weighted average trailing 12-month growth rate to 38.6% from 35.9%. Importantly, the Fund now generates a higher average growth rate at a lower valuation of 9.8 times price-to-sales.

WisdomTree, FactSet

Cybersecurity's Growing Importance

On the day of this writing, three WCBR constituents, Cloudflare (NET), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Ping Identity (PING), announced the Critical Infrastructure Defense Project to "provide free cybersecurity services to particularly vulnerable industries during this time of heightened risk."3

In our view, the growing importance of the cybersecurity industry cannot be understated.

We recommend considering WCBR as the solution for investors seeking targeted exposure to the companies we view as having the highest exposure to critical cybersecurity trends and the greatest potential for future growth.

Kara Marciscano, CFA, Associate, Research

Kara Marciscano joined WisdomTree in October 2018 as a Research Analyst. She supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kara was an Assistant Vice President in Equity Research at Barclays covering the insurance sector as well as Berkshire Hathaway. She began her career in the Finance department at Barclays after graduating from Boston College in 2014 with a B.S. in Finance and Operations Management. Kara is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

