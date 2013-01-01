Warchi/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Unity (NYSE:U) is the leading platform for the creation and operation of dynamic, Real-Time 3D content (RT3D). RT3D has several compelling use-cases in a wide variety of industries, many of which Unity's platform has proven efficacious. This optionality gives the company a myriad of verticals for elevated and sustainable long-term growth. Unity's strong performance puts a premium on their stock but is evidence of their competitive advantages.

Unity's RT3D Growth Verticals

Real-time 3D technology has seen widespread adoption over the past decade. So, what exactly is it? RT3D software enables the creation of interactive 3D models, environments, and even virtual worlds, all in real-time speed. This dynamic content can be deployed across countless mediums such as mobile devices, computers, augmented reality, virtual reality, and more. Unlike traditional static content, RT3D is engaging and immersive, facilitating connection and creation for end-users. Additionally, its real-time nature allows users to instantly capture feedback and visualize data. As you can imagine, RT3D has limitless applications in today's modern industries, providing several compelling avenues of growth for RT3D platforms like Unity.

Gaming

Real-Time 3D found a strong footing in the gaming industry over the last decade and shows no sign of slowing. The technology enables the creation of more realistic and immersive gameplay. Gaming is also where Unity built its reputation as the best-in-class RT3D provider. Their platform allows game designers to create and deploy games across almost any device. Mobile gaming is especially lucrative as the fastest growing sector, with an estimated CAGR of more than 18% through 2023. Unity's estimated market share of mobile gaming is around 50% versus the next closest competitor, Unreal Engines, which holds 13%. Additionally, 71% of the top 1,000 mobile games were created on Unity in 2020, highlighting the superiority of their platform. Unity recently published their 2022 Gaming Report outlining several notable industry trends:

More games are being published in every category, with hyper-casual games up 137% The number of games being made on unity is up 93% YoY

The number of new creators is up 31% The pandemic spike in gaming has raised revenue by 30% - and that bump is here to stay Sustainable and elevated revenue growth, in-app purchases Casual games are leading the way Casual game revenue up 40%, broader reach Developers are tearing down the walled gardens around platforms, with an explosion in multiplatform reach Cross-platform games have doubled YoY, Unity enables developers to build and operate immersive cross-platform games Large studios continue to balloon, but they haven't crowded out indie innovation Heightened demand for innovative gameplay Players want more content for games they already love Drives continued usage and customer retention

Metaverse & VR

Tied to gaming is another growth opportunity for Unity, the Metaverse. The Metaverse has been a buzzword for the last couple years, defined as a virtual-reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environments and other users. The global market for the Metaverse is expected to grow at an astonishing 37.1% CAGR through 2026. Related to the Metaverse is the Virtual Reality market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% through 2028. Evidently, innovative Real-Time 3D technology is critical in the development of these virtual environments, presenting a significant growth vertical for Unity.

Manufacturing and AEC

The use-cases for RT3D don't stop there. It is used widely in other industries as well, specifically Manufacturing and AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction). There are a few notable business impacts of RT3D technology for AEC companies. First, it allows these businesses to cut costs by foregoing on spendy prototypes and identifying design flaws before they become an issue. Second, the technology enables a "faster time-to-market by condensing research and development timelines, training automated systems in simulated environments." Lastly, deploying real-time 3D technology can increase sales and improve product margins. This is accomplished by an improved presentation of products, increased workforce productivity, and faster aftermarket services. According to a study by Forrester, AEC and Manufacturing businesses represent a largely underserved market for RT3D. Only 19% of respondents say their firm has adopted it. Here a few more key findings of the study that confirm the significant pool of demand.

61% say they face challenges due to poor visualization capabilities, varying across several domains

Of the firms who have adopted RT3D: 55% say it was in the last two years 94% say they plan to expand adoption going forward

Of the firms who have not adopted, 97% believe RT3D would improve or revolutionize their workflows and processes

Other Applications

Real-Time 3D has also been effective in specialties such as Automotive, Transportation, Filmmaking, Healthcare, Aerospace, and more. With the increasing demand for improved visualization, realistic models, and immersive virtual realities, the usages are truly endless. Unity, fortified by durable competitive moats, is in a favorable position to capture these continuing tailwinds for RT3D.

Unity's Formidable Moats

Competition

Before examining Unity's individual strength, let's look at the competitive landscape for RT3D. Unity's platform consists of two segments, Create and Operate. Create solutions is their flagship product where RT3D content is designed and developed. Operate solutions moves up the production chain, enabling customers to deploy and manage their content. Here is a breakdown of Unity's competition across these product offerings:

2021 10-K

Surprisingly, the competition within RT3D is quite sparse, especially with regards to Create Solutions. Both Coscos2d-x and Unreal Engine are both pieces of larger holding companies. Unreal Engine is operated by Epic Games which is owned by Tencent Holdings (TECHY). Unity is the only publicly traded, pure player Real-Time 3D platform that I could find. To get an idea of their closest rival, Epic Games has a market cap of around $20B, part of which is Unreal Engines. Meanwhile, Unity is currently valued around $30B. Other competitors are listed on G2, again, almost all are privately held. For Operate Solutions, they compete against the subsidiaries or segments of the large companies listed above. This gives Unity an edge as Real-Time 3D is their core competency, not just a small piece of their firm. Unity has clear market dominance in RT3D.

Optionality

Unity's most obvious competitive moat is optionality. Unrelated diversification can destroy businesses in the long-term. Rather, Unity is seeking related diversification by leveraging its RT3D capabilities to capture demand from the use-cases discussed above. Equipped with numerous avenues for growth, Unity should be able to grow at an elevated rate for many years to come. Management is expanding optionality in two ways, internal innovation and external acquisitions.

Innovation & Acquisitions

Unity has been relentless in broadening the quality and depth of their product offering with the goal outpacing competition. The first method they are using is internal innovation. Research & Development expense makes up a massive 63% of revenues, expanding to nearly $700M annually.

YCharts

Much of this investment is allocated to acquiring software developers to continue expanding RT3D features. An example of an internally developed innovation is Unity Simulation, a next-generation simulation technology for autonomous driving, VR, and artificial intelligence.

Unity's optionality is also driven in part by strategic acquisitions. The company has completed over a dozen acquisitions to date that expand upon their existing platform. Risks do come with companies who have heavy M&A activity, but the majority of Unity's acquisitions have been smaller teams with specific product expertise. Additionally, these purchases allow Unity to capture demand from the many RT3D use-cases. They are not careless, unrelated acquisitions but rather calculated investments. It is often cheaper to enter a market by acquiring a firm with an already established expertise than to internally develop it.

Vertical Integration

Coupled with Unity's innovation is its vertical integration. Unity has designed its platform to cover all the bases for its customers. Create Solutions attracts developers, while Operate Solutions drives retention and expansion of their customer base. Create includes features such as scripting tools, HD rendering, graphics, animation, audio, user interface and more. Unity is also transitioning the majority of their Create products to the cloud with remote access platforms Parsec and SyncSketch. Operate Solutions comprises about 63% of total revenues and includes functionalities such as performance monitoring, user engagement dashboard, and built in CDN (Cloud Content Delivery) and BaaS (back-end-as-a-service). Additionally, Unity provides customers with programmatic advertising through Unity Ads and Unity IAP (in-app purchases).

This comprehensive product suite is a tremendous value-add for customers, empowering them to launch and grow their businesses all on one platform. Unity's vertical integration makes their platform extremely sticky with high switching costs. As customers adopt more of Unity's products, the harder it will be to change providers. This fact is highlighted by the company's strong key performance indicators.

Created in Excel, 10-K data

Long-term Growth over Short-Term Profits: Pros and Cons

Unity's current focus is accelerating topline growth and expanding their leadership position.

Here is a breakdown of Unity's key financial metrics:

Created in Excel, 10-K data

In Unity's most recent earnings call, CFO Visoso outlined the company's current shareholder value-creation strategy involving revenue growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow efficiency.

Q4 Earning's Transcript

Leadership believes concentrating on topline growth now will move the needle most in the long-term. As a result, they are guiding for at least 30% growth the next several years and non-GAAP operating margin breaking even in 2023. Unity is sacrificing short-term profits to invest in long-term growth.

Pros

Long-term oriented leadership is great for shareholders. Unity is dumping its sales back into the business to capture substantial tailwinds and market share. Given the numerous growth verticals and low market penetration, the potential upside is huge for Unity. Additionally, insiders own over 12% of outstanding shares, showing an alignment of long-term incentives.

Cons

"Growth at all costs" strategies always carry risks. Companies with negative operating earnings run the risk of short-term turbulence should growth projections miss. Moreover, Unity issued $1.7B of convertible senior notes in November 2021, raising their Debt/Equity ratio to 76% and surpassing their cash position. This added leverage is used to fund growth but increases Unity's financial risk. Negative operating income also hurts their ability to cover debt interest costs. Shareholder dilution and heavy stock-based compensation are additional risks for investors to consider. Unity continues to issue common stock, guiding to a total of $349M for 2022. This could also indicate management views Unity stock as richly valued. Lastly, stock-based compensation has weighed down operating margins as Unity increases headcount, totaling $347M in 2021.

Is Unity a Buy?

Unity's stock has seen much improvement in valuation multiples over the last few months but remains richly valued at around 20x NTM Sales. This is over double the median NTM P/S ratio for the software and gaming industries.

Tikr.com

The justification for Unity's lofty valuation relies on their ability to sustain revenue growth of 30%+ and turn sales into operating profits and free cash flow. Jumping in at these elevated levels carries the risk of further multiple compression in the short-term. We have seen just how quickly this can happen with many high-growth names falling 60%+ from ATHs.

Unity's disruption and potential is impossible to ignore. The company's potential is massive given their growth drivers, low market penetration and strong competitive leadership. Nevertheless, it is important to distinguish between a good company and a good investment. Unity is a high-risk, high-reward investment. Therefore, I rate the stock a long-term buy but a short-term hold. Prudent investors should exercise caution and slowly accumulate shares as margins expand and operating losses turns to profits.