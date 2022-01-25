Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is one of the two primary meme stocks that retail "apes" have dominated. Of course GameStop (GME) is the other most well-known meme stock. My long history as a retail stockbroker and individual retail trader dates back to 1986 when I earned my Series 7 license and worked for NYSE-member firm Oppenheimer & Co. This retail experience is foundational for my affinity for the retail investor community.

In fact, I like to believe that I was one of the original AMC apes who posted here on 1/25/22 to buy AMC at $5 per share inside of my Trader's Idea Flow service on Seeking Alpha. The weekly chart below indicates the date of my Trade Alert. Within 48-hours after my Trade Alert posted, the shares of AMC soared to $25.

This AMC long trading call delivered a 500% gain, and supports my claim to being one of the earliest AMC apes. This and the fact that as a kid I actually saw all five of the Planet of the Apes movies in one day at the local theater. Packed a bag lunch and snuck my grub into the theater under my jacket. True story from a long-time apes fan.

Taking great pride in being an original AMC ape does not mean that my allegiance to the long side of the AMC trade is eternal, however. The massive 500% dilution that has been issued by AMC management since those January 2021 days has dramatically altered the narrative for this trade. These SEC filings illustrate that AMC was a weak company fundamentally prior to the huge amount of dilution that took place. The size of the dilution that management issued was basically a last resort for the company to exploit its elevated share price. This gift of a capital infusion enabled AMC to successfully avoid bankruptcy in the near term. However, the share count increased massively making any lasting price appreciation for this stock far less likely.

Then there's the huge accumulation of $5B in debt that appears to be unsustainable in a rising interest rate environment. For example: If AMC's borrowing costs go up 2%, then debt obligations increase another $100M in annual cash interest on top of the $338M they pay already. That's a nearly 25% increase. It's unclear if AMC can sustain this higher level of interest payments. The current trajectory of interest rates could steadily rise more than 4% over the next 24 months. That scenario of steadily higher rates over the longer term could increase AMC's interest payments by over $200M on top of the $338M AMC already pays. This level of interest payments would appear unsustainable for the heavily leveraged AMC corporate finance structure.

The movie theater was feeling pressure from home viewing options prior to the pandemic. The movie theater industry has been hit especially hard by COVID, and some number of movie goers may never return to the theater as a result. This industry, and AMC in particular, are challenged by very weak fundamentals. It's unclear if AMC has any good options for restructuring after such a massive dilution and becoming so heavily leveraged. AMC does have about $1.5B in cash on the balance sheet and may need to orchestrate something close to a miracle very soon to enable the company's survival long term.

Razor thin margins, a fading surge from the initial reopening of the economy, and a looming debt burden that begins coming due in 2023 portend a bearish future for this heavily leveraged, fully diluted company. Additional future dilution and increased leverage are not likely to be options for AMC as these lifelines have been maxed out by management.

2021 saw AMC post a billion-dollar loss. The end of year 2021 improved with AMC posting its first EBITDA profitable quarter in Q4 in two years. This surge in move-goer enthusiasm may have been due to consumer desire to get out of the house as the nation's economy reopened. If this is accurate, then this initial surge of movie-goers may fade, along with AMC revenues. This key variable for the AMC business model remains to be seen.

Even with increased revenues, AMC still continues operating on margins that are unlikely to support the payment of upcoming debt payments in 2023. It's possible that the increasing interest rate scenario now occurring in 2022 may remain in place in 2023. Rising rates could be fatal for AMC, and may become a dagger in the fundamentally weak heart of AMC's current financial structure.

Since the AMC meme stock days of June 2021 when shares peaked at $72, the chart has been in steady decline to a recent low of $13. During this long downtrend, there have been occasional price spikes higher. These temporary moves higher have provided excellent short sale opportunities. The good news about record movie attendance for the last Spiderman movie in December 2021 caused a spike in AMC share prices to $30.

I posted in our Trader's Idea Flow chat room this past December 2021 that AMC presented a good short sale opportunity at $30 per share. By the end of January 2022 AMC shares traded lower to $13.40. This was an excellent short-term gain on the AMC short. The current price spike higher in AMC shares may once again represent an excellent short sale opportunity.

For many months, the price spikes in AMC shares have been justifiably shorted by the market. The current price spike higher in AMC shares from $13 up to $34 today over the past two weeks now have apes counting a greater number of bananas in their trading accounts. Apes would be wise to exit their AMC long positions and protect themselves against a likely decline in price for this stock.

AMC management has not achieved much that will move the needle meaningfully for AMC with the Hycroft Mining (HYMC) deal. Yes, Hycroft has been given a new lease on life with optimism for future gold and silver exploration on its 72,000 acres. Yet AMC must depend upon conducting an ongoing chain of such small deals to improve its own corporate balance sheet significantly. CEO Aron explains the model is for AMC to continually exhort investor interest from retail to buy into the speculative ventures that AMC will be foisting upon the public. Aron is a very good salesperson, but can he continually get apes to pony up the investment capital to make these speculative deals work? Unless each of these deals brought by AMC are money makers for retail investors, then Aron may find that his P.T. Barnum routine loses its initial appeal. Here is the recent YouTube with Aron describing this model with Cramer on CNBC.

One Way Out

I mentioned in the opening summary for this article that there is just one way out for AMC from its heavily diluted, over-leveraged, declining business model. AMC's best, and possibly last, chance to achieve long term survival rests with how it utilizes its remaining cash position on its balance sheet.

Beyond the Hycroft deal, Aron has indicated that AMC intends to continue seeking additional deals outside of the declining movie industry. Candidly, it's clear that Aron, AMC, and the stock's fans are all rolling the corporate dice together. In this context, perhaps applying the majority of the $1.5B cash position towards entry into the crypto mining industry would be a long-shot gamble that might have a chance of enabling AMC to survive. If Bitcoin trades above $100K in 2023, then an entry into the mining business in 2022 could benefit AMC's precarious position. Revenues could increase significantly, possibly enabling the restructuring of corporate debt.

I mention this because AMC's recent dalliance into accepting crypto payments at its movie theaters has preceded the purchase of an interest in a gold and silver miner. Maybe the next AMC deal being the company's entrance into the crypto mining space would not be a bridge too far for AMC. This business model pivot would likely be well-received by Apes who are the primary shareholders of AMC.

Some may recall that in 2018 Riot Blockchain (RIOT) was formerly known as Bioptix prior to its name change and pivot into the crypto mining industry. Riot is now considered one of the leaders in the crypto mining space. The crypto economy is still emerging, and the opportunity for a new miner with AMC's cash position to pivot into the industry may still be possible.

AMC is a fundamentally challenged company that has very few ways out of its current difficult corporate finance structure. Pivoting to crypto mining would certainly be a long shot gamble, but it may be one of AMC's few pathways out of its current death spiral. Companies like Riot have made this pivot work, it may not be too late for AMC to pivot also.

Summary

I believe the current enthusiasm for the trade higher in AMC will fade, volume will decrease, and the stock price will return to its down trend. Price targets on the street average about $6 per share. These targets may be reduced as the looming debt burden's payments steadily approach for 2023. There do not seem to be many good solutions for AMC's predicament.

Until AMC presents the market with any semblance of a viable business model that can deliver the revenues needed to meet the upcoming debt payments, this stock remains a solid short. Time is ticking against AMC's chances for survival. Shorting the current price spike for AMC may pay off once again, as it has been doing for months on the declining chart.

Cautionary note: AMC is one of the two leading meme stocks, along with GameStop. Volatility can be very high and create an elevated risk-reward scenario. Extreme caution must be exercised in any short of these meme stocks. Risk management techniques must be used.

Conclusion

I'm now short AMC shares above $30.