Block Inc.’s (NYSE:SQ) shares are down almost 40% in the last 6 months and they may have finally hit their rock bottom. Latest data reveals that Block's short interest has declined by a significant magnitude (6.6%). This is indicative of a rapid short unwinding and suggests that market participants are perceiving Block's shares to be undervalued or fairly valued, with limited downside potential, at current levels. This should come across as an encouraging sign for the company's long-side investors. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Shorting Activity Subsides

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically the aggregate number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric indicates that market participants actively initiated short positions in the concerned stock with the anticipation that it’d depreciate in value in the near future. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric indicates that market participants actively wound up their short positions in the given stock as, perhaps, they feel it has bottomed out or has become undervalued. So, the short interest metric is a handy tool to gauge the Street’s ever-evolving sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

As far as Block is concerned, its short interest at the end of the last cycle amounted to 42.99 million, down 6.6% sequentially and down 11% over the last month. To further put things in perspective, Block’s latest short interest figure amounted to roughly 8.4% of its entire public float. This is indicative of an active short unwinding in the name. For the record, the data under consideration is for the cycle ending March 15, 2022 and it was released only this Friday, so it’s still fresh and relevant for our discussion here.

Note that the rapid short unwinding in Block took place while its shares were getting pummeled in recent weeks. If market participants felt Block’s shares still had downside potential from current levels, they would’ve increased their short positions in an attempt to profit off of this near-certain event and its short interest would’ve risen further. But that clearly did not happen and Block’s short interest sharply declined instead. This suggests that market participants feel the stock has dropped enough already and that it doesn’t have much downside potential left after its recent correction.

Next, I wanted to see if this rapid short unwinding was limited to just Block Inc. or if it was prevalent in the entire software infrastructure industry in general. So, I pulled the short interest data for about 30 other stocks that also belong to the software infrastructure industry. It's evident from the table below that there isn’t any unidirectional trend here. There was an even split between the stocks that saw a buildup, and a reduction, of short interest in the latest cycle. This suggests that even though market participants were neutral on the industry, they were wary of shorting Block’s shares in particular.

This begs the question – why are these market participants winding up their short positions in Block Inc. in particular?

Cautious for Good Reason

The biggest reason as to why market participants are now hesitating before shorting Block’s shares, in my opinion, is the company’s recent growth in Gross Payment Volume (or GPV). For the uninitiated, GPV is the total dollar-value of payments that are processed through Block’s network, on which the company is likely to generate commission-based revenue. So, ideally, it’s in the best interest of Block’s shareholders if its GPV grew rapidly.

Having said that, Block’s overall GPV rose to $46.2 billion, up 45% year-on-year, which was higher than the Street’s estimates. Our database at Business Quant reveals that Block’s GPV actually increased across all three of its merchant-size classifications (these are micro, small and medium-sized, and mid-scale merchant sizes) sequentially as well as on a year over year basis. This is a commendable feat and an enviable position to be in.

With the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions, Block’s micro and SMB-sized merchants in particular saw a strong growth in their reported GPV figures. There was some moderation in GPV growth due to the onset of Omicron variant in January earlier this year, but we’re past that stage now. So, overall, I contend that Block’s company-wide GPV is likely to grow at elevated rates in the coming quarters as well, as consumers start to go out more often now, and also because of weak comparables from the prior year.

But that’s not all.

Block also completed the acquisition of AfterPay in order to roll out “Buy Now, Pay Later” service for Square sellers during the quarter. The cross-synergies of this new service, and its integration with Square’s conventional merchant-facing business, are likely to open up more growth avenues for the company and catapult its overall growth in subsequent quarters. So, for now, the Street is eagerly awaiting Block’s management to issue their growth outlook on their upcoming earnings call.

Lastly, Block’s shares are attractively valued after their recent correction, which is another major reason why market participants actively wound up their short positions in the name. Let’s look at the chart below to put things in perspective. The Y-axis highlights the revenue growth rates for over 90 other stocks that belong to the software infrastructure industry. Note how Block is vertically positioned at the top, indicating that its revenue growth is significantly higher than most of its peers.

Now, let’s shift attention to the X-axis, which plots the Price-to-Sales (or P/S) multiples for the same set of companies. Block is horizontally positioned right along a broad swath of its peers. The collective takeaway here is that Block is growing revenues at a much faster rate than most of its peers, but its shares are trading at nominal levels.

Final Thoughts

Block is a rapidly growing company and its growth momentum is likely to remain intact going forward as well. Yet, its shares are trading at nominal multiples when compared to its industry group. This makes it an attractive buy for long-term investors and an extremely risky stock for short-side traders. As a result, readers and investors with a long-term time horizon may want to consider accumulating the company’s shares on potential price corrections. Good Luck!