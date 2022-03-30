Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Paul Roberts - Founder, Chairman, CEO, Chief Strategy Officer, and President

Josh Weiss - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Kalman - President of Agency and Brand Partnerships

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Ben Jen - 1435 Capital

Paul Roberts

Thanks, Operator. And thanks to everyone who joined us today. The fourth-quarter marked the end of the transformative year for Kubient as we continue to make progress in positioning ourselves for success, amidst the changing demographics in the modern advertising industry. Though there has been some macroeconomic and geopolitical issues that affected the world economy during 2021, we were able to garner many encouraging wins, and have set ourselves up for an even more exciting 2022. A key highlight to mention is that we beat our revenue target for the fourth-quarter and full-year by achieving approximately $850,000 and $2.7 million respectively. This is the result of our continued execution across a multitude of fronts within our business, and we're just getting started, further propelling our growth trajectory was the Acqui-hire of MediaCrossing, which we'll discuss in further detail later on in this call.

Additionally, if not for the disclosed legal settlement and associated legal fees incurred towards the tail end of Q4, we believe that we would have also hit our overall costs and EPS target. I'll [Indiscernible] and refrain from further commenting on the financials as our CFO, Josh Weiss, will cover that topic in more detail. But overall, I believe that our organization is moving full steam ahead, both from an operations and financial standpoint. Despite the numerous external circumstances outside of our control, there are tailwinds that illustrate the growth of the digital advertising industry, which is a big encouragement. In particular, a recent study published by Salesforce, estimated that 60% of customer interactions will take place online in the next five years of commerce, a rapid acceleration from the reported 49% in 2019.

We believe that the increasing need for effective advertising spend has never had such a bright and growing spotlight further illuminating the need to cut fraudulent and inefficient advertising engagement. With a total addressable market rapidly growing, we intend to ramp up operations to expand our footprint and capture as much market share as possible. In order to execute this goal, we had to and will continue to bolster our roster of talented employees. For example, we hired Mitch Berg as our new Chief Technology Officer in late November 2021. Mitch brings more than two decades of technology, engineering and executive management tenure to the Kubient team.

His tremendous industry knowledge and experience in scaling advertising technology businesses made him the ideal candidate as we look to enhance the capabilities of our solutions and ultimately ramp up commercialization efforts. Mitch has already put into some place industry-leading practices for our development strategy and the announcement of his joining Kubient has already attracted some incredible talent interested in working with him to accelerate the next-generation of online digital advertising. As I've mentioned in the past few earnings calls, supply continues to outweigh demand in the job market. Nevertheless, our human resources team has meticulously hand-picked, and will continue to do so, individuals that are not only great on paper, but are a great match to the culture of what our organization is looking to be.

That said, I'm pleased to share that we now have a total of 38 valued employees, and we're growing each month. However, as was iterated in the past, we have had contractors based in Russia. Due to the current international environment, we have decided to no longer work with any contractors based within Russia and have canceled all contracts with such Russian contractors that remain in the country. Given the circumstances, we recognize that we must be a fluid and nimble organization, and focus on controlling the controllable. With that said, Mitch has been able to replace those contractors with additional resources here in the United States without experiencing any drop in development progress, or platform performance. In addition to organically hiring, we have been very successful growing our team by way of M&A, making the quality of employees of an acquisition target a key criteria in our ongoing search. M&A has borne great fruit for our personnel expansion and comes in handy during these times where competition for skilled labor has never been stiffer.

This inorganic growth strategy is and will continue to be a key pillar of our go-forward strategy, bolstering our vertical and horizontal growth in the advertising ecosystem. A shining example of our efforts on the M&A front has been the Acqui-hire of MediaCrossing, a company that was previously engaged in the business of providing digital media services to agencies and brand advertisers. Michael Kalman, the former CEO and Co-Founder of MediaCrossing, will soon take the baton from me to speak further to the role he's playing in expanding Kubient's managed services division. Later, I'll go into greater detail on our operational updates leading into the new fiscal year and discuss our valued and evolving partnerships. But for now, I'll let Michael will take the floor. Michael.

Michael Kalman

Thanks, Paul. I definitely appreciate the warm introduction. I could not be any more excited to be part of this wonderful Kubient team. In less than 45 days, Kubient successfully integrated MediaCrossings personnel, clients, vendors, and expertise into Kubient's Managed Services division or KMS, for short. I'm grateful to everyone that helped us manage through the transition and thrilled that our team was welcomed with open arms into the Kubient community and culture. As we've already found ourselves seamlessly woven into the company, employee morale is extremely high, and we could not be more excited for the extensive capabilities under our belts within the KMS division. From the onset, we wanted to utilize Kubient's technology to help our client drive notable outcomes with the underlying themes being innovation and solid client service. To enhance our advertisers ' success, we believe the proprietary technology of Kubient's KAI, acting as an omnipresent fraud tool coupled with Kubient's audience marketplace platform offers the prime ecosystem to deliver incredible quality results.

With that in mind, we didn't miss a beat servicing our clients, going to market and explaining what our new partnership with our new ownership team would provide from a value proposition standpoint. Kubient Managed Services has been developing strategies and plans for advertisers to help them win market share, increase their share of voice and ultimately gain the client conversation. Our team truly believes that the future of the successful digital advertising strategy depends on a brand’s ability to work directly and transparently with quality supply sources and other key technology partners. By integrating our roster of incredible advertisers into the audience marketplace, we believe that we're setting them up for continued success.

Looking ahead as it relates to further inorganic growth opportunities, we're specifically searching for companies that will grow our existing ecosystem of services by adding additional direct publishers, direct advertising partnerships, as well as ones that provide additional technology, operational expertise, business development and human capital resources. Furthermore, we are confident that our installed base of advertisers will greatly benefit from the types of M&A transactions, Paul and our leadership team [Indiscernible]. I cannot emphasize enough how ecstatic our team is to operate as part of Kubient managed services. And we look forward to updating you on all of our progress going forward. With that said I would like to hand the mic over to Josh to go through our financials. Josh?

Josh Weiss

Thanks, Michael. And good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. Now to our financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenues for the full-year of 2021 were approximately 2.7 million compared to approximately 2.9 million in 2020. Turning to our expenses, technology expenses increased to approximately 3.1 billion from approximately 2.1 million in 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in salary expense of additional technology personnel headcount, stock-based compensation consulting expenses, amortization of software and cloud hosting costs. General administrative expenses increased to approximately $6.1 million compared to approximately $4.2 million in the full-year 2020.

Year-over-year increase was primarily due to a one-off legal settlement and related legal fees incurred in Q4 in addition to increases in salary expense primarily arising from an increase in recruiting fees, as well as increased insurance expense, professional fees, and taxes. GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $10.3 million or $0.75 loss per share and decreased compared to approximately $9.6 million or a $1.85 loss per share in 2020. The year-over-year increase in net loss was due to increases in expenses described above, as well as the one-time legal settlement in related legal fees. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP measure increased to approximately 9.2 million EBITDA loss compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately 3.6 million in 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a cash balance of 24.9 million. This concludes my financial summary. For a more detailed analysis, please reference our Form 10-K, which we plan to file this week. I will now turn the call back over to Paul, who will discuss some of our major operational updates and provide a general outlook of our business. Paul?

Paul Roberts

Thanks, Josh, as evidenced by the larger companies we worked with, we have discovered that both advertisers and publishers, increasingly want one point of entry into the Kubient's ecosystem. A singular, full-closed loop solution under the umbrella of Kubient rather than a fragmented approach, wherein customers utilized KAI and other offerings a la carte. In response, Kubient is now focusing on transitioning existing and future proposals into a unified contract approach, wherein clients receive access and service from all of Kubient's technology and offerings, including KAI all through the marketplace. This decision was made based on direct input we received from several of our key partners, providing feedback on their future roadmap. As a result, KAI will no longer be offered as a standalone product, and will instead the offered in the bundled audience marketplace offering.

Thus the tracking of individual KAI audits will no longer be utilized as a key KPI going forward. Clients will now benefit from the full packaged suite Kubient has to offer, where they will save time and money, and enhance their overall operational efficiency in the digital advertising campaign. In the past year, the Audience Marketplace platform has seen a substantial net increase in the number of new publishers plugged-in. KAI has been a key froze in evaluating existing direct publisher partnerships, and this has led us to removing some partners due to the spiked in fraudulent traffic. In aggregate, we maintained our relationship with roughly 14,417 publisher partners in the Kubient marketplace, with 9,932 of those being direct relationships.

A point I would once more tout is that we provide one of the safest and most transparent advertising ecosystems on the market. Thanks to the capabilities of KAI directly plugged into the audience marketplace. We're able to avoid the vast majority of fraudulent activity and provide our customers and partners a prestige marketplace to transact. That said, we're still witnessing a greater concentration on the publisher side than we do on the direct advertiser or buy-side within the chicken and egg scenario with previously alluded to. Our team is hard at work and bringing this situation to an equilibrium. But for now, in parallel with our team's efforts to find new demand side partners, they have also been tasked with further establishing the relationship with our existing base of partners to ensure they are fully capitalizing on all advertising opportunities.

One large win we had recently is a direct partnership with MediaMath. MediaMath is one of the largest independent DSP in the world. This new partnership provides access to some of the largest global brands in their digital advertising budgets. The work now begins for our team to connect with those brands and explain how impactful KAI and the Kubient, audience marketplace will be for their advertising campaign. Additionally, another operational highlight I'm pleased to share is that we have extended our contract with Yahoo! to also connect Kubient as a supply-side partner or SSP, opening up Kubient's pipeline to every global brand that uses Yahoo! to buy media. While these partnerships represent some of the largest players in the digital advertising world, recognizing Kubient as a true differentiator, there is additional work to be done before we see the fruits of our labor.

Our team has a full list of all the brands and clients using these DSP's, and now we're busy setting up meetings to discuss pointing the media dollars into the Kubient marketplace. We're very excited to see our go-to-market strategy slowly coming to fruition and we look forward to providing you updates. In a dynamic market of digital advertising, Kubient is focused on expanding its breadth of channels across the board. One area in particular, we continue to see a strong demand from is with connected TV or CTV from both the buying, the sell-side. According to eMarketer, CTV spend will top $19 billion in 2022, representing a 32.3% increase from 2021 and that number is projected to sore past $30 billion in annual spend by 2025.

While this new channel for digital dollars is growing year-over-year, we are optimistic our fraud prevention technology will be a critical piece in helping advertisers prevent wasting a large portion of their media budgets on non-human and fraudulent traffic. Next, a macro shift within our industry that has effectively provided an opportunity for us is with respect to audience identity. As a result of the shift instituted by Apple and Google with their privacy policies and audience identity via cookies, respectively, there's an increase in the value of the verified audience data we have built within KAI. They are a direct brands at agencies who have connected with us asking how the audience data we have aggregated via our SSP can be used to help them continue identifying their ideal audience without the use of cookies in the future.

We always believe there will be a large value in our first-party data and our team is discussing how to productize this offering. I'd like to now touch on our go-to-market strategy. We're very excited that the world is beating to open up again as some of the restrictions have been lifted from COVID-19. Thus, we are planning to have a presence at a few of the leading industry events, including Advertising Week here in New York City, along with numerous Digiday events throughout the year. These in-person events are an incredible opportunity to meet with industry leaders on both the brands, advertiser and publisher sides of the world and gives us a platform to further evangelize Kubient's capabilities.

We've already attended a few industry conferences in the past couple of months and remain very optimistic encouraged from the feedback we've received regarding our solutions. The digital advertising industry is constantly evolving, creating significant opportunities for accelerated growth from companies that are a truly making a difference. While we have been very local publicly talking about the need for an efficient and fraud-free audience marketplace, it has been very encouraging to begin to see large global brands like Target, Instacart, and even Walmart via their Walmart labs, begin to build technology to directly address the efficiencies they find in the Programmatic advertising landscape. With an increasing number of companies putting more and more mindshare into the Programmatic advertising strategies and campaigns.

It serves as the grown tailwind for us and we intend to capitalize as much market share as possible. To conclude, though we are proud of our accomplishments thus far, we are realistic and understand how much more work has to be done to fully capitalize on the potential of our company. We're here to play a critical role as our customers, along with every brand in the world, accelerates their utilization of a fully integrated advertising technology to better obtain full visibility across their campaigns in a more effective and efficient manner. In our broader growth effort, we look to continue to leverage our technical capabilities in IP, our strong reputation in the industry, a loyal customer base, and a talented, energetic team that fuels our operations.

Longer-term, I'm confident that the successful execution of our M&A and organic growth strategy will translate solid expansion underpinned by highly scalable global organization. Now, we'll turn it over to the Operator for Q&A. Operator?

Our first question comes from the line of Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group. You may proceed with your question.

Jack Vander Aarde

Great. Thanks, guys. I appreciate the quarterly update, and thanks for taking my questions. I'll start with a question for Paul on headcount plans and the hiring environment that you touched upon in your prepared remarks. I think you said you have 38 total employees, but also you had contractors in Russia that you have since let go. Just for clarity, is that 38 headcount a current headcount that excludes those contractors in Russia, or is that prior to that?

Paul Roberts

No, that's 38 full-time employees currently. So we had more than that. And obviously, due to the world events that are happening, at times we have to make hard decisions, so we decided to part ways with those contractors. But as I mentioned, Jack, in the prepared remarks, Mitch has been very successful at attracting some new engineering talent here in the States. And we've also brought on a full-time dedicated technical recruiter to help us, in this market, attract some talent.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. And actually that's a nice segue. I was going to follow up with just commenting on that. With Mitch coming on board as CTO, it sounds like you are definitely gaining some increased demand from talent. Can you maybe just talk a little bit further about your specific hiring near-term plans and needs, maybe what areas you're currently relatively strong in, and what areas you're looking to strengthen the near-term?

Paul Roberts

I think obviously we're always focused on getting more demand side partners than direct advertisers. And with the last two years, COVID has presented a very interesting marketplace for talent where a lot of people weren't very open to making moves as we're starting to see New York City and other major metro areas within the U.S. opening up. I think that's going to change. Though our focus is really around those demand side salespeople, people who have direct brand relationships. There already at other ad tech companies selling directly to brands and agencies, and that's really going to help strengthen the other side of our market that we talked about. It's a lot easier to go out and sign up a new publisher and offer them more revenue. It's easier to give people money than to ask people for money, so that skill set is somewhat unique. We're also very in tune to the fact that we have multiple M&A discussions going on where we don't want to necessarily hire somebody on Monday and have we potentially acquire a business or team where we have an overlap in the role, but we're trying to be very careful planning out the strategy for this year. And again, the key goal is to strengthen the marketplace through those organic hires and some potential acquisitions.

Jack Vander Aarde

Guys, that's helpful color. And maybe just a follow-up on the DSP partnerships that you've mentioned in your press release and prepared remarks, good to hear about the Yahoo! contract extension and the direct partnership with MediaMath. Can you maybe just provide more color on -- I know it's a chicken or the egg scenario here, but just more color on the overall status of where you're at with your demand partner's strategic outlook, I suppose, and then what you realistically expect for that? Directionally, how you expect that to ramp up going forward?

Paul Roberts

Sure. The first key is really to sell the platforms themselves, the DSPs on the need for Kubient in the market, which is challenging because at times they view us as a competitor. So we have to really show them the technology KAI, all the differentiators that we're out there talking to brands about. Once we actually get the sign off of a MediaMath, which as we mentioned, is one of the largest independent DSPs in the world and a company like Yahoo! to agree to plug in their DSP, we then request the list of all the brands, agencies, media teams that are using those platforms to execute media. And that's basically our list of go-to people to call, reach out to. We know exactly which media buyer at craft is using this DSP, what campaigns they're fighting, and we have the opportunity then to connect and say, here's why we integrated into these DSPs. Here's the value-add, you now have a very clear path to buy media on Kubient's marketplace. So it's a lot of starts and stops, and starts and stops, but I think we're making tremendous headway getting these types of DSP. Number 1, to pay attention to the problems and Number 2, to realize that we have a solution that once they integrate their brand partners can benefit from.

Jack Vander Aarde

Yeah. That makes sense. And then, I think another piece of new information this quarter is the announcement with KAI, which is going to be, I guess, exclusively now bundled into the Audience Cloud. It's no longer offered as a standalone product, right? Can you maybe just expand a bit more on the strategy and thought process behind that. I think you probably spent a lot of time thinking about why that would be the best approach here. I think it's [competitive differentiation] (ph) and gets clearly focused on your core Audience Cloud but I'll let you take that.

Paul Roberts

Yes, KAI at its core has the ability to remove fraudulent track. The brands are really the people who care the most about this type of solution. So our path so far has been, we're going to do an audit. We're going to basically show a platform, show a brand, how much fraud there is in their current technical setup and then we're going to integrate with wherever that brand is buying media, whether that be another SSP another DSP, etc. What we've been hearing from the brands themselves is we don't want to really have to wait or we don't have to bring you along to our current technical partner to integrate. Can we just buy the media through your audience marketplace? So it's the perfect time for this type of feedback with the addition of the MediaCrossing team, because they are purpose built to service those direct brand advertisers. So initially we didn't have the resources in-house if a brand said we want to buy directly through use KAI, here we go, here's our budget.

But if you look at the background and experience of the MediaCrossing team, that's really their bread and butter, working directly with media buyers at large, global companies to say, here's my campaign KPI, here's the budget I want to spend, here the audience I want to reach. But now it benefits Kubient because we're basically taking all of that budget directly through our pipes whether they plug-in through a DSP, through their trading platform, etc. But it's really based upon the feedback we've gotten from the market where people don't want to use KAI in somebody else's platform. They want use it natively in Kubient's marketplace. And based upon that, we as a team said, with the amount of resources we have, let's focus on what's going to generate the most revenue as quickly as possible.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got you. No, that makes a ton of sense. So I would imagine that when you are looking at your revenue growth going forward now, it is going to be predominantly or almost entirely through the Audience Cloud, unless you start launching some - I know you have some other revenue streams or product kind of solution offerings, maybe longer-term. Is that a fair assumption?

Paul Roberts

It is. I think it's really going to be more about the media dollars that are coming through our pipes and being able to demonstrate how impactful KAI is, over time. And that's going to be the tool that we go out into markets and say, if this is working for this brand, you're in a very similar position, it will work for you and your media strategy as well.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. And then just one last question. You mentioned connected TV as a pretty -- a secular growth market, essentially, that's really taken up here, track to be $30 billion or so according to eMarketer in 2025. Is this a new channel for you that you're focused on now, or is this something that you already targeting? Could you just help me understand that, that dynamic and where that came into play?

Paul Roberts

Yes, the connected TV market, the numbers speak themselves. So what you're seeing is a lot of brands move money from traditional television into this new medium. So for us, we have to follow where the brand dollars are going. So we've basically had a hard conversation internally about we need certain integration with [Indsicernible]. We need connections into Roku, into Hulu, etc, so that our audience marketplace and deliver the audience that these brands are asking us for. The good part about CTV is that the CPMs or cost per [Indsicernible], the pricing of these units are very at a much higher premium than traditional desktop or mobile type traffic. So we think it's the right place for us to be because there's also a huge issue with digital fraud within CPV. The criminals Jack Bill typically follow where the dollars are being spent so that their efforts, they can steal the most money possible. So I think it's very good for us that brands are moving into the newer area of the market. We can use KAI. We can check directly in. And again, delivering that promise of the efficiency in the fraud prevention for our partners.

Jack Vander Aarde

Jack Vander Aarde

Paul Roberts

Thank you, sir.

Our next question comes from the line of Ben Jen with 1435 Capital. You may proceed with your question.

Ben Jen

Hi, Paul. Thanks for the updates from the earnings call. It's great to see that you guys have made most significant progress in the past year. Just curious from M&A perspective, what do you guys have in the pipeline and in terms of potential acquisitions coming up or anything?

Paul Roberts

Sure. So obviously, there's certain information I can share and thanks for the question, Ben. The reality is that the market, the public market and the private market for capital has changed significantly in the last few months, even more so now with the world events that are happening. So being a publicly-traded company with proprietary technologies such as KAI, such as our marketplace, it's really opened up the door to a very, very unique conversation recently of much larger companies that were potentially exploring the public markets this year, or potentially exploring funding. And those opportunities might have closed for them. So we have been very, very diligently looking at what is going to deliver the most value for our shareholders.

And I think that the opportunities out there that are presenting themselves are exciting on numerous front. One, is from a partnership headcount revenue, but the size of the opportunities has somewhat changed, in my opinion, in the recent development. So having the public vehicle, having this technology, you know we are a well-known entity within the programmatic space for there are a lot of companies that have reached out to us to really partner and see what more strategic can be done. So hopefully that answered your question without getting over any lines there.

Ben Jen

Yeah. That was extremely helpful. Thanks, Paul. I will go back into the queue.

Our next question comes from the line of Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group. You may proceed with your question.

Jack Vander Aarde

Great. Thanks. Hey, Paul just one follow-up for you on the headcount and expansion plans. To around 38 total full-time employees, I think last quarter, maybe two quarters ago, you had some I think like an informal target of hitting around 50 total employees or so. Is there an update to that target? Correct me if I'm wrong, if that wasn't the target. But is there a sense of where you're trying to move for -- like a magic number here for total headcount, just like you can have an idea of how OPEX will also track with that?

Paul Roberts

The 50 number obviously included some of the ICs that we had, Jack, including along with the FTEs, so that be independent contractors, NFTs we sold would add up to about 50. Again, the biggest challenge for us as we weigh some of these potential M&A activities and the resources they bring versus what we're out there in the market looking for. We've had a lot of conversations with our board and our comp committee around, do we put the job wreck out there and potentially hire the person and then we have duplicative roles within the organization? So we're trying to be very thoughtful of the OPEX, but I think realistically we're probably going to be close to that 50 number, probably by the beginning of Q4 of this year, and that will be primarily driven by FTEs here in the U.S.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay. Great. That's helpful. Thanks, Paul. That's it for me.

Paul Roberts

Great.

At this time, this concludes the company's question-and-answer session. If your question was not taken, you may contact Kubient's Investor Relations team at kubient@gatewayir.com. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Roberts for his closing remarks.

Paul Roberts

Thanks, Operator. Obviously, thank you, everyone for joining us today on our Q4 and full year 2021 earnings call. I especially want to take a moment to thank our employees, our partners, our investors, and customers for their support. We appreciate your continued interest in Kubient, and look forward to updating you on our next call. Operator?

