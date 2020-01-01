Elena Perova/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Aberdeen Global Premier Properties (NYSE:AWP) we thought long and hard about where the valuation stood and ultimately gave it a passing grade and a hold rating. Specifically we said,

Pricing is not as bullish as it was in our November 2020 update (16% discount) nor as horrible as it was in the June 2021 article (3% discount). At the current 5.5% discount, it does not offer any advantage to either argument. The rest of our thinking has also created an offset of bullish and bearish factors and that gets us squarely in the center.

AWP has done about what we would hope for with that kind of rating. Price and total returns were negative, but outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) slightly.

We look at this fund again today and tell you why we are now leaning towards a bearish view.

Fund Background

AWP has been around for a long time and had the unfortunate displeasure of listing in April 2007, close to the global real estate peak of that time. Over the years it has aimed to invest in the global real estate by finding undervalued publicly listed securities. While the fund has a global view, more than half of the total assets remain invested in the US.

Geographic Distribution (AWP Fact Card)

Some of this is a function of choice and some of this has been driven by the extremely strong US Dollar which has depreciated the value of overseas holdings. The CEF invests in REITs across the spectrum and we have seen it take very large changes in its holdings over time. It currently has its highest concentration in the residential space with industrial REITs following closely in second place.

Sector Allocation (AWP Fact Card)

Specialized REITs which include gaming, timber, tower and data center REITs, come in at number 3. The fund maintains a healthy exposure to all subsectors, including non-REIT real estate companies.

The fund's top holdings make up about one-third of the total, but it has a deep bench with over 100 holdings in total.

Top Holdings (AWP Fact Card)

Outlook

As the global economy overheats, demand for residential and industrial assets remains extremely strong. The rent bumps we have seen so far in the residential market have made all deflationists blush with embarrassment.

Rent Increases (Bloomberg)

Demand for industrial assets remains extremely strong as well. But there are huge notable headwinds that prevent us from getting an optimistic outlook on this fund.

The first are foremost is valuation. While rents remain strong in the top two asset classes held, there is an overwhelming amount of optimism priced into the valuation of these assets. Cap rates are very close to 4% and those likely won't hold there as interest rates move up. So a cap rate expansion would be a huge negative factor as we move further into 2022. This is likely to be augmented by falling margins for these REITs as well. Cost of labor has exploded up and net operating margins will likely contract in 2022, especially for residential REITs. We are also seeing a big reversal in a decade long trend where each round of financing was done at better interest rates than previously. Even the fund is directly experiencing this as its management expense ratio has moved up to 1.59% recently from 1.36% in 2020. Overall, we see a lot of room for disappointment. The fund also owns many REITs that we are downright extremely negative on as they represent an amalgamation of exceptionally high valuations combined with poor fundamentals. So while we think there are attractive REITs in the market, AWP does not appear the best choice for us today.

The Z-Score

AWP's current discount has moved to a low value of just about 2.5%.

AWP Discount (CEF Connect)

That has also pushed its Z-score to a relatively high value of 1.72 on a 6-month timeframe.

AWP Z-Score (CEF Connect)

While pricing and Z-scores are not alone by themselves to make a decision they add their weight at turning points. Here, we see AWP as likely to be the prime recipient of the next round of stock market selling. Rising NAV discount with falling prices looks good for at least a 15% drop from here. Distributions should buffer some of this but not enough for us to have a neutral rating.

Verdict

AWP's distributions look safe for the time being. If that is the only concern you have you should not have much to worry about. Do keep in mind with the average underlying holding paying way less than 4%, the fund has to rely heavily on capital appreciation to get that 7.33% yield into your pocket. The fund has managed to do that over the last decade comfortably, but the same scorecard also shows what happens to leveraged closed end funds when they go into a global crisis.

AWP Total Returns (AWP Fact Card)

AWP was relatively leverage free but recently decided to dive back into this pool and currently has leverage of 18% based on debt to equity ratio. We rate the fund a sell and think there are better direct choices for real estate exposure and yield.

