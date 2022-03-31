Provention Bio (PRVB): BLA Accepted; Downgrading To A Hold

Summary

  • On March 26th, Provention Bio announced that the FDA accepted the BLA submission of Teplizumab for the delay of type 1 diabetes (T1D) indication for at-risk individuals.
  • The goal date for PDUFA is August 17th. Until then, there is no meaningful catalyst, meaning the stock could trade lower for awhile.
  • We stand by our previous view and remain bullish on Teplizumab’s success, and we believe re-entering near the catalyst date may be a wise low-risk strategy for investors.
  • We maintain the target price of USD 10 (if no dilution happens).
  • The key short-term risk would be a dilution of shares due to limited cash runway.

Researcher working in a biochemist laboratory

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

As we predicted in our previous article, since we published our article, Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has rallied close to 50% and now is trading around USD 7.47 dollars per share (as of March 31, 2022). The FDA has accepted the BLA re-submission, and we believe the short-term regulatory overhand is gone. However, we believe until the PDUFA date, there isn’t any fundamental catalyst that could move the needle. As such, we believe the stock could suffer from sell pressure (more short-sellers will target the company), and we see a potential public offering imminently on the horizon.

We continue to like Teplizumab long-term

As explained in our first initiation article, we like Teplizumab due to its attractive market size and high unmet need (without any approved candidate except for insulin). In this article, we will focus more on the short-term risks than re-iterating the clinical data as nothing has fundamentally changed since the previous publication.

More dilution may be on the horizon

Considering the current price of the stock (more than 100% higher than the 52 week low), previous track-record of dilution, and the limited cash runway of the company, we believe management may raise capital soon, diluting investors' shares. As mentioned during the Nov 2021 conference call, the company has a cash runway until the end of 2022. We view cash runway <1 year as a red flag.

Valuation: we are re-iterating the target price of USD $10 (Assuming that dilution does not happen).

To recap my previous article, if the drug gets approved on the PDUFA date, using peak sales of USD $650M (consensus figure) and using Pharmaintelligence's probability of success statistic, the drugs that file for BLA, for type 1 diabetes indication, would have approximately 80-90% of probability of success. Assuming 2022 approval, and commercialization of the drug in 2023, using a peaks sales multiple, we get a valuation of around USD $1-1.2 Bn. This mean that appropriate target price would be USD $10.

The bear case would be if the Teplizumab application fails to get approval from the FDA, the downside would be close to cash value (USD $150M), meaning a stock price around the $3 range.

Key catalysts to follow

As announced during the earnings conference call held on 24 February 2022, the company plans to hold an investor educational event in 2Q22 to provide:

"in-depth insight and details regarding teplizumab [...] launch and commercialization."

We believe this event may be a short-term catalyst, as the company may publish more information about the potential label discussion with the FDA. However, we do not see this event as a major catalyst that we can hang our hat on. The key date that we are looking forward to is 17 August 2022, which is the big day where the FDA will decide the fate of Teplizumab (FDA PDUFA date/FDA PDUFA date).

Risks: managing risk is key in a bear market

  • For investors who took profits, the stock may rally, and investors may miss out on the gain.
  • Investors may have to pay capital gains tax for selling earlier than expected.

Conclusion: sell now, get back in later

In conclusion, we remain bullish long-term and maintain our target price of USD $10 (provided that the company doesn't clobber everyone by diluting again). However, we exited PRVB after the FDA accepted the company's BLA, and we are planning to re-enter PRVB close to the PDUFA date (August 2022) due to potential dilution risk. We believe PRVB will temporarily go side-ways or slide downward until we get close to the PDUFA date.

Furthermore, as the stock price has appreciated more than 100% compared to the 2022 low, the risk-reward at this point is not as attractive due to the company's well-known history of disappointing investors through dilution. In a bear market like what we are seeing today, where key biotech indices (such as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)) are trading down close to their 2018 levels, we believe it is wise to exercise caution and take profit when we can and trade in a nimble manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect express the opinion of the applicable BTVI Entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest to the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI Entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.

