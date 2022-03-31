Warren Buffett started out buying "cigar butts" trying to purchase $1 for $0.5.
This strategy worked for decades and helped him become a legend on Wall Street.
However, Buffett's biggest success came not from cigar-butt investing but from buying "wonderful companies at fair prices".
It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.
The reason is simple. A cigar butt might double or triple your money, but a world-class blue-chip can deliver compound for decades, and deliver returns that are hundreds of times larger.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is one of my favorite blue-chip growth recommendations right now, and I was recently fortunate enough to be able to add to my position on the day it crashed 10% after earnings.
Today I want to explain why I just bought Adobe, and you might want to do the same.
Adobe Rolling Returns Since 1987
Adobe has historically delivered 16% to 18% annual returns but from bear market lows returns as strong as 28.2% CAGR are possible.
Well, today we have another bear market buying opportunity for Adobe, one of the greatest growth blue-chips in history.
Adobe Total Returns Since 1987
This isn't just a wonderful growth stock, it's one of the best growth stocks in history.
Adobe has more than doubled the market for 36 years, turning $1 into $483 adjusted for inflation, 32X better than the S&P 500.
Ok, but so what? You can't invest in past returns right? Well, I wouldn't be so excited to be recommending, and buying, Adobe, if it didn't offer great long-term future returns.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return
|Adobe
|0.0%
|16.5%
|16.5%
|11.6%
|9.4%
|7.7
|2.45
|Europe
|2.6%
|12.8%
|15.4%
|10.7%
|8.6%
|8.4
|2.27
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|9.3
|2.10
|High-Yield
|2.8%
|11.3%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|9.4
|2.10
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.7%
|10.8
|1.91
|7 High-Yield Super SWANs
|6.0%
|6.10%
|12.1%
|8.5%
|6.3%
|11.4
|1.84
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.80
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.8%
|10.7%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.9%
|12.3
|1.77
|Safe Midstream
|5.3%
|6.0%
|11.3%
|7.9%
|5.7%
|12.6
|1.75
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.6%
|12.9
|1.72
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.2%
|13.7
|1.67
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|7.0%
|4.8%
|15.1
|1.59
|Dividend Growth
|1.6%
|8.0%
|9.6%
|6.7%
|4.5%
|15.9
|1.56
|REITs
|2.9%
|6.5%
|9.4%
|6.6%
|4.4%
|16.4
|1.54
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.1%
|2.9%
|24.9
|1.33
|10-Year US Treasury
|2.4%
|0.0%
|2.4%
|1.7%
|-0.5%
|-144.0
|0.95
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
Analysts expect Adobe to keep growing at 16.5% over time, delivering returns on par with the greatest investors in history.
And far better than any popular investment strategy on Wall Street.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|9.0% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|14.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted ADBE Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted ADBE Consensus And S&P 500
|5
|$1,449.03
|$1,540.04
|$1,952.59
|$503.56
|10
|$2,099.70
|$2,371.71
|$3,812.61
|$1,712.91
|15
|$3,042.53
|$3,652.52
|$7,444.46
|$4,401.93
|20
|$4,408.74
|$5,625.01
|$14,535.98
|$10,127.24
|25
|$6,388.41
|$8,662.72
|$28,382.81
|$21,994.40
|30
|$9,257.02
|$13,340.91
|$55,419.99
|$46,162.98
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
If Adobe grows as expected, it could turn a modest investment into a small fortune, and a significant investment into generational wealth.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted ADBE Consensus Vs. S&P 500
|5
|1.06
|1.35
|10
|1.13
|1.82
|15
|1.20
|2.45
|20
|1.28
|3.30
|25
|1.36
|4.44
|30
|1.44
|5.99
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Basically, Adobe has the potential to beat the market by 6X over the next 30 years.
But you don't have to wait decades to get rich with Adobe.
Adobe could potentially deliver 48% returns through 2024, or 16% annually.
Morningstar's return forecast is based on a 42.5 fair value PE, which is the historical norm since ADBE shifted to a subscription model in 2013.
If Morningstar is right then ADBE could nearly double by 2024 and deliver 22% CAGR total returns.
Adobe 2027 Consensus Return Potential (Mid-Range Historical PE)
Adobe 2027 Bullish Consensus Return Potential (42.5 PE) - Morningstar's Model
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, ADBE is as close to a perfect hyper-growth blue-chip investment as exists on Wall Street today.
Now that you understand the incredible potential of Adobe, let me explain the three reasons I just bought more of one of the world's greatest growth stocks, and you might want to do the same.
The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 241 point model that includes:
dividend safety
balance sheet strength
credit ratings
credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
short and long-term bankruptcy risk
accounting and corporate fraud risk
profitability and business model
growth consensus estimates
management growth guidance
historical earnings growth rates
historical cash flow growth rates
historical dividend growth rates
historical sales growth rates
cost of capital
long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
management quality
dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.
|Metric
|US Stocks
|188 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs
|Great Recession Dividend Growth
|-25%
|0%
|Pandemic Dividend Growth
|-1%
|6%
|Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years
|42%
|99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time)
|Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years
|47%
|0.5%
|Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (299%)
|36%
|51%
|Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years
|11%
|0%
|Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980
|44%
|0.5%
|100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|88%
|Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha
Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.
This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix blue-chip strategy.
Adobe Balance Sheet Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (151 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|ADBE
|100%
|NA
|NA
|Risk Rating
|Low Risk (83rd industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|A+ stable outlook credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (58% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|ADBE
|100%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
Overall Quality
|ADBE
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|100%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|90%
|3/3 wide moat
|Dependability
|100%
|5/5 exceptional dependability (past and future returns)
|Total
|99%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|Risk Rating
|3/3 Low Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Adobe: 4th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 508) = 99th Percentile
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
Adobe's 99% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as
Even among the most elite companies on earth, Adobe is higher quality than 99% of them.
Adobe was founded in 1982 in Silicon Valley.
Adobe is a highly diversified global giant.
"Given an expected $75 million revenue impact for the year along with a slightly higher tax rate, we are modestly lowering our fair value estimate to $615 per share, from $630, and see shares as attractive after believing they were overvalued for much of 2021...
Despite investor concerns about the competition at the low end, we see Adobe's dominance as unencumbered and view the recent price increases as warranted given the expanding portfolio...
Adobe noted solid demand throughout the quarter from individuals, SMB, teams, and enterprise customers, with some weakness in the last two weeks of the quarter, corresponding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine...
Retention was stronger than pre-pandemic levels.
We remain impressed by Adobe's ability to drive new users in digital media and we are encouraged by solid results in DX, both of which we think continue in 2022." - Morningstar (emphasis added)
Management's guidance for 2022 was $.05 below consensus, about 1%.
The stock fell 10% that day.
"Adobe has come to dominate in content creation software with its iconic Photoshop and Illustrator solutions, both now part of the broader Creative Cloud, which is now offered via a subscription model...
Adobe believes it is attacking an addressable market greater than $205 billion. The company is introducing and leveraging features across its various cloud offerings (like Sensei artificial intelligence) to drive a more cohesive experience, win new clients, upsell users to higher price point solutions, and cross-sell digital media offerings." - Morningstar (emphasis added)
Motley Fool just re-recommended Adobe as a "timely pick"
"Adobe has done a good job of riding the wave of digital innovation, successfully making the transition from one-time license sales to a subscription-based recurring-revenue model...
That has dramatically expanded the reach of its Creative Cloud suite, which makes up more than 60% of Adobe's overall revenue...
As the creator economy continues to grow, individuals and businesses alike will see even greater need to embrace the cutting-edge tools that Adobe offers, particularly in new, fast-growing areas like augmented reality and the metaverse...
Adobe has seen great success with its Document Cloud suite, whose annualized recurring revenue topped the $2 billion mark for the first time in the first quarter of 2022.
Yet Adobe has an even bigger potential opportunity in serving businesses seeking to improve the digital experiences they offer their own customers...
The software giant has estimated that its addressable market for its digital experience business could reach $110 billion by 2024, and that would be greater than the $95 billion market it's serving in the creative digital media space...
Businesses in every industry need to tailor their marketing and customer service efforts to reach people in the digital world. Adobe has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to make it easier for its clients to embrace digital transformation, but its low penetration rate gives it plenty of room for capturing more of this fast-growing market." - Motley Fool (Stock Advisor) - emphasis added
Adobe has several secular growth trends it can harness for decades to come.
ADBE's CEO has been with the company for 21 years and is a proven master of tuck-in acquisitions.
"Adobe had a strong Q1. We achieved a record $4.26 billion in revenue, representing 17% year-over-year growth on an adjusted basis." - CEO, Q4 conference call
"Ending ARR for Document Cloud crossed the $2 billion mark, which represents 29% year-over-year growth." - President Digital Media
"We repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares in Q1 at a cost of $2.1 billion. Included in this purchase was the partial settlement of an accelerated share repurchase entered into during Q1 to repurchase shares at an aggregate cost of $2.4 billion." - CFO
Adobe repurchased almost 1% of shares at an average price of $553 in Q1.
"These share repurchases are part of the previously announced program, under which we currently have $10.7 billion remaining of our $15 billion authorization that was granted in December 2020 and goes through 2024." - CFO
Adobe still has nearly $11 billion in buyback authorization left through 2024.
For Q2, we are targeting total Adobe revenue of approximately $4.34 billion; net new Digital Media ARR of approximately $440 million;
Digital Media segment revenue growth of approximately 13% year-over-year or 14% in constant currency;
Digital Experience segment revenue growth of approximately 15% year-over-year or 16% in constant currency;
Digital Experience subscription revenue growth of approximately 17% year-over-year or 18% in constant currency" - CFO
Adobe's businesses are all expected to keep growing at a very healthy rate.
Adobe's subscription base is expected to keep growing at a healthy 13.4% CAGR through 2024.
Adobe estimates a $205 billion total addressable market in 2024 that's growing from 29% to 54% depending on the market.
Adobe's track record on execution is superb
"We assign Adobe an Exemplary capital allocation rating...
The balance sheet is sound with a net cash position...
Adobe's capital deployment strategy centers around re-investing in the business and making generally small tuck-in acquisitions...
Shantanu Narayen joined the company in 1998 as senior vice president of worldwide product development. He was promoted to COO, and ultimately to CEO, a position he has had since 2007...
Narayen has steered the company through a variety of critical changes over the years...
Narayen is responsible for initially bundling Photoshop, Illustrator, and other products into what was then known as the Creative Suite in 2003, which he ultimately converted to a subscription model in 2013....
it had never been attempted at a company the size of Adobe.
After the initial margin and growth hit, both measures improved markedly, with growth remaining strong years after the transition and margins rebounding to pre-transition levels within a few years...
While the transition to SaaS was a critical shift for Adobe, the acquisition of Omniture in 2009 represented a new strategic direction for the company...
Omniture was purchased for $1.7 billion and served as the foundation for what was initially Adobe Marketing and is now called the Adobe Analytics Cloud." - Morningstar
Adobe's management is
Adobe has just an 8% global market share in its $205 billion addressable market.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|A+ stable
|0.60%
|166.7
|Moody's
|A2 (A equivalent) stable
|0.66%
|151.5
|Consensus
|A+ stable
|0.63%
|158.7
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
Adobe's fundamental risk is approximately 0.63% according to S&P and Moody's.
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|2020
|0.66
|-0.20
|47.59
|2021
|0.51
|-0.05
|64.24
|2022
|0.47
|-0.05
|71.59
|2023
|0.41
|-0.35
|83.34
|2024
|NA
|-0.92
|89.44
|Annualized Change
|-14.41%
|45.44%
|17.08%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe's balance sheet is expected to keep getting stronger over time potentially leading to upgrades to AA.
|Credit Rating
|Safe Net Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|BBB
|3.0 or less
|7.50%
|A-
|2.5 or less
|2.50%
|A
|2.0 or less
|0.66%
|A+
|1.8 or less
|0.60%
|AA
|1.5 or less
|0.51%
|AAA
|1.1 or less
|0.07%
(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
Adobe could eventually become an AAA-rated company.
"Although unlikely, a major acquisition or a shift in financial policy to more aggressive shareholder returns, leading to adjusted leverage above 1.5x, could cause us to lower the rating over the next two years.
We could raise the rating if the company continues to gain scale in EBITDA and FOCF while diversifying and expanding its digital experience products and maintaining adjusted leverage below 1.5x." - S&P
Adobe's existing leverage metrics are already in-line with AA-rated companies and are only expected to get stronger over time.
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|Average Interest Rate
|2020
|$4,117
|$5,235
|-$1,284
|$116
|$6,278
|$5,521
|2.82%
|2021
|$4,123
|$3,844
|-$423
|$113
|$8,047
|$7,259
|2.74%
|2022
|$4,123
|$8,210
|-$467
|$112
|$8,704
|$8,018
|2.72%
|2023
|$4,123
|$14,525
|-$3,498
|$112
|$10,027
|$9,334
|2.72%
|2024
|NA
|$22,167
|-$10,460
|$120
|$11,431
|$10,733
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|0.05%
|43.45%
|68.94%
|0.85%
|16.16%
|18.08%
|-1.21%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
By 2024 analysts expect $10.5 billion in net cash (including receivables) and cash of $22.2 billion, growing 44% per year.
Interest costs are expected to fall modestly despite rising long-term interest rates around the world.
Adobe historically has profitability in the top 10% of peers.
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Software Companies More Profitable Than ADBE (Out Of 501)
|Operating Margin
|96.75
|85
|Net Margin
|94.77
|136
|Return On Equity
|93.86
|160
|Return On Assets
|93.93
|158
|Return On Capital
|90.96
|235
|Average
|94.05
|155
(Source: GuruFocus Premium)
Over the past year, ADBE's profitability has been in the top 6% of peers.
Since shifting to a subscription business model wide moat Adobe's profitability has soared to record highs.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2020
|41.2%
|48.8%
|42.9%
|38.1%
|1.01
|2021
|43.7%
|51.0%
|46.0%
|38.0%
|TTM ROC
|285.65%
|2022
|41.8%
|48.7%
|44.9%
|36.2%
|Latest ROC
|295.44%
|2023
|42.0%
|48.9%
|45.5%
|37.0%
|2025 ROC
|287.97%
|2024
|43.1%
|49.4%
|46.4%
|37.8%
|2025 ROC
|297.84%
|2025
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Average
|292.91%
|2026
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Industry Median
|15.48%
|2027
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|ADBE/Industry Median
|18.92
|Annualized Growth
|1.09%
|0.30%
|1.96%
|-0.23%
|NA
|NA
|Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic
|-0.45%
|-1.06%
|0.27%
|-0.24%
|Vs. S&P
|20.06
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe's margins are expected to remain stable over time or even modestly increase.
Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).
For each $1 it takes to run the business ADBE is generating nearly $3 in annual pre-tax profit.
Adobe's ROC has been relatively stable for 30 years. And increased significantly since the shift to a subscription business model in 2013.
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|FCF/Share Consensus
|Retained (Post-Dividend) FCF
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2021
|$0.00
|$14.32
|$6,759
|3.32%
|163.9%
|2022
|$0.00
|$15.80
|$7,458
|3.66%
|180.9%
|2023
|$0.00
|$18.31
|$8,642
|4.24%
|209.6%
|2024
|$0.00
|$20.30
|$9,582
|4.71%
|232.4%
|2025
|$0.00
|$24.02
|$11,337
|5.57%
|NA
|2026
|$0.00
|$27.11
|$12,796
|6.28%
|NA
|2027
|$0.00
|$30.60
|$14,443
|7.09%
|NA
|Total 2021 Through 2027
|$0.00
|$150.46
|$71,017.12
|34.88%
|1722.46%
|Annualized Rate
|NA
|13.49%
|13.49%
|13.49%
|NA
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe's potential for buybacks is incredible.
$71 billion in retained cash flow could potentially buyback over 30% of shares or repay its existing debt nearly 20X over.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$4,115.0
|2.0%
|$203,595
|2023
|$2,865.0
|1.4%
|$203,595
|2024
|$3,400.0
|1.7%
|$203,595
|Total 2022-2024
|$10,380.00
|5.1%
|$203,595
|Annualized Rate
|1.73%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$3,460.00
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe began buying back stock consistently in 2013.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|5
|0.8%
|96.06%
|3.94%
|10
|0.8%
|92.28%
|7.72%
|15
|0.8%
|88.65%
|11.35%
|20
|0.8%
|85.16%
|14.84%
|25
|0.8%
|81.81%
|18.19%
|30
|0.8%
|78.59%
|21.41%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Ycharts)
If Adobe merely continues its historical buyback rate it could repurchase 21% of its stock over the next 30 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|5
|1.7%
|91.64%
|8.36%
|10
|1.7%
|83.99%
|16.01%
|15
|1.7%
|76.97%
|23.03%
|20
|1.7%
|70.54%
|29.46%
|25
|1.7%
|64.64%
|35.36%
|30
|1.7%
|59.24%
|40.76%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Ycharts)
At the rate analysts actually expect ADBE to buy back stock it could reduce its share count by 41% over the next three decades.
Adobe has a $205 billion addressable market that's growing at over 30% per year.
|Year
|SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative)
|R&D
|Capex
|Total Growth Spending
|Sales
|Growth Spending/Sales
|2020
|$4,172
|$1,712
|$419
|$6,303
|$12,868
|48.98%
|2021
|$4,927
|$1,984
|$330
|$7,241
|$15,785
|45.87%
|2022
|$5,629
|$2,446
|$416
|$8,491
|$17,867
|47.52%
|2023
|$6,354
|$2,794
|$467
|$9,615
|$20,515
|46.87%
|2024
|NA
|$3,311
|$544
|NA
|$23,151
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|15.05%
|17.93%
|6.74%
|15.12%
|15.81%
|-1.46%
|Total Spending 2020 to 2023
|$21,082
|$8,936
|$1,632
|$31,650
|52.55%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe is growing growth spending at 15% annually, a 53% consensus increase from 2020 to 2023.
What do analysts expect that $32 billion in growth spending to generate for investors?
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$12,868
|$5,308
|$6,278
|$5,521
|$4,903
|2021
|$15,785
|$6,893
|$8,047
|$7,259
|$6,003
|2022
|$17,867
|$7,464
|$8,704
|$8,018
|$6,464
|2023
|$20,515
|$8,619
|$10,027
|$9,334
|$7,596
|2024
|$23,151
|$9,974
|$11,431
|$10,733
|$8,740
|2025
|NA
|$11,320
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2026
|NA
|$12,905
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2027
|NA
|$14,712
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|15.81%
|15.68%
|16.16%
|18.08%
|15.55%
|Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic
|13.62%
|13.47%
|12.41%
|13.92%
|13.34%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe is one of the fastest-growing Ultra SWANs on earth.
|Metric
|2020 Growth
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|17%
|24%
|14%
|15%
|13%
|EPS
|28%
|24%
|9%
|18%
|15%
|Operating Cash Flow
|31%
|27%
|10%
|16%
|18%
|Free Cash Flow
|31%
|31%
|9%
|16%
|14%
|EBITDA
|27%
|35%
|33%
|14%
|14%
|EBIT (operating income)
|33%
|39%
|39%
|16%
|15%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)
Adobe's top and bottom lines are expected to grow at robust rates for the foreseeable future.
How accurate are analyst growth forecasts for Adobe?
Since switching to the subscription service model, ADBE has never missed two-year forecasts.
Adobe has grown at 16% to 38% CAGR over the last 20 years.
The shift to a subscription business model accelerated growth significantly.
Analysts expect ADBE to grow at a similar rate as in the last 20 years.
For 20 years, with interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 5.25%, billions of investors have paid 33 to 44X earnings for Adobe.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (14-Years)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Earnings
|36.92
|$380.28
|$464.45
|$511.34
|$601.43
|$533.86
|Average
|$380.28
|$464.45
|$511.34
|$601.43
|$533.86
|Current Price
|$460.37
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-21.06%
|0.88%
|9.97%
|23.45%
|13.77%
|Upside To Fair Value
|-17.40%
|0.89%
|11.07%
|30.64%
|15.96%
|2022 PE
|2023 PE
|2021 Weighted EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward PE
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$13.85
|$16.29
|$10.39
|$4.07
|$14.46
|36.9
|31.8
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
No long-term investor, who avoided becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons, has ever regretted buying Adobe at 31.8X forward earnings.
And I can say with 80% confidence that the best available data we have today indicates today won't be the first time.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$569.36 (35.0 PE)
|$615 (42.5 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|19.14%
|25.14%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|23.67%
|33.59%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)
Analysts expect Adobe to deliver 24% total returns in the next year alone.
Of course, I don't care about 12-month return estimates, I care about whether Adobe's margin of safety sufficiently compensates investors for its risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$511.34
|$601.43
|$533.86
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$485.77
|$571.36
|$507.17
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$434.64
|$511.21
|$453.78
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$364.33
|$451.07
|$400.40
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$332.37
|$390.93
|$347.01
|Currently
|$460.49
|9.94%
|23.43%
|13.74%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|11.04%
|30.61%
|15.93%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Adobe has recovered from its recent 10% post-earnings crash but remains a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
ADBE is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
While ADBE's subscription business model is a lot more resistant to recessions than prior to 2013, a recession could slow growth temporarily and cause the stock price to plunge.
The bond futures market expects the 10-2 yield curve to invert in June and a mild recession to begin around February 2024.
|Bonds
|Yield
|3-Month Treasury Yield
|0.55%
|2-Year Treasury Yield
|2.28%
|10-Year Treasury Yield
|2.32%
|10-3M Curve (Most Accurate Recession Forecasting Tool)
|1.77% (Steadily Falling For Several Weeks)
|10-2 Curve (Most Popular Yield Curve Followed By Wall Street)
|0.04%
|Bond Futures Pricing In Inversion
|June 2022
|Bond Futures Pricing In Recession Start
|January 2024
|Potential Historically Average Recession Start If Curve Inverts Now (March 31st, 2022)
|October 31st, 2023
|Potential Historically Average Bear Market Start If Curve Inverts Now (March 31st, 2022)
|September 8th, 2023
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)
The 10-2 curve is the most closely watched by Wall Street but a study from the NY Fed finds that the 10-3 curve is the most accurate at forecasting recessions.
Currently, the bond market is mildly concerned about recession risk and we are monitoring the situation closely each day.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.
"'ESG is just normal risk by another name.' Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar
"ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P
ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.
S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|98.6%
|
13.4/100 Low-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|97.3%
|Excellent
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|68.0%
|
Above-Average, Stable Trend
|Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|95.5%
|Exceptional
|FactSet
|30.0%
|
Below-Average, Negative Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All Rated Companies)
|96.0%
|Exceptional
|Just Capital Global Percentile (All Rated Companies)
|97.8%
|Exceptional
|Consensus
|83%
|
Low-Risk, Very Good, Industry Leader, Stable Trend
(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters', JustCapital, S&P, FactSet Research)
ADBE's risk-management is in the top 10% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and Adobe is very good at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math for retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
I can't tell you what's going to happen with the market in the next week, month, or even the rest of the year, no one can.
But here's what I can tell you about Adobe.
Reasons To Potentially Buy ADBE
Adobe isn't just a great company, it's one of the greatest growth stocks in history.
Adobe isn't just a high-quality company, it's potentially the 4th highest quality on earth.
Adobe has already made many investors millionaires, and analysts think it is likely to keep minting millionaires for decades to come.
Adobe isn't just a dominant industry leader, it's THE industry leader in a $205 billion market that's growing at over 30% per year.
Adobe is exactly the kind of smart long-term growth investment that can change your life over years and decades.
Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps, 100 to 1 In The Stock Market
Adobe today is almost certainly an example of "buying right" and a great way to make your own luck on Wall Street.
Is the market a casino? You bet it is.
The house always wins in the end. And if you buy the world's best companies, at reasonable to attractive valuations, and then own them for decades, you become the house.
Or to put it another way, you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own.
"Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger
Want to know how to retire in safety and splendor?
By buying right and holding on.
And today that means potentially buying Adobe, one of the best growth stocks in the world, for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns ADBE in our portfolios.
