Market Correction: Are We Closer To The Beginning Or The End?

Apr. 01, 2022 10:02 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, ACWF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, FLQG, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FOMO, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, GIGE, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, FLQD, WLDR, HERD, PFIX, WKLY, PSP, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • Are we closer to the end or the beginning of a market correction?
  • What does this uncertainty mean for global equity markets?
  • Deteriorating growth outlook, inflation and geopolitical woes: Where do we go from here?

target on a paper

maxsattana/iStock via Getty Images

With all that's going on - the Russia-Ukraine conflict, market volatility, inflation and rising rates - it's little wonder that individual investors are feeling nervous. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist, TD Wealth, tackles the biggest questions on investors' minds today.

Original Post

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.4K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.