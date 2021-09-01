Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

The Most Important Upstart Investment Thesis: Our Original One

Over the last almost 14 months, we've been covering Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) virtually every single week through various media channels. Our coverage has evolved rather dramatically as Upstart's business has grown and become more robust.

Curiously, however, our original pen to paper investment thesis continues to be, in our eyes, the most illustrative of the opportunity at hand. We invite you to read said thesis via the link below.

As mentioned, what's become so curious to me as of today is that, while we've created this massive volume of content that further substantiated the thesis for Upstart over the last 14 months, the first 2-3 paragraphs of our original note on the company still serve as the most potent and compelling pillar of our entire investment thesis!

I realized this in late 2021 when an article detailing the CCP, Ant, and Alibaba (BABA) debacle of the last 24 months or so came across my desk. We will discuss this in a few paragraphs. First, let's explore this original thesis I just mentioned.

Our Original Upstart Thesis

Still to this day, I contend that the first words that we put to paper (screen, if you will) on the company illustrate the most important ideas in terms of understanding the value of Upstart. Before I share the article/idea that elicited this contention, let's revisit our original investment thesis (already shared above), i.e., the thesis that, to this day, I believe still reigns supreme in terms of illustrating just how important Upstart could be and just how large the company could become. The following is an excerpt from the note shared in the introduction of this note.

Introduction Before we delve specifically into Upstart (UPST), I want to share some "non-linear" thinking around the company. A couple of months ago I watched Jack Ma's infamous speech, in which he criticized the CCP for its bank system's "pawnshop" mentality and the CCP's unwillingness to take risks and evolve its system of banking. As a random aside, since that speech, Jack Ma has not been seen in public. In the speech, Jack Ma communicated the idea that lending needed to be based on big, rich data and AI, and the CCP's reluctance to disrupt their current banking system, where outmoded lending models and tangible asset-backed debt reigned supreme, was harming their country's ability to innovate and, notably, compete on a global stage. This idea intrigued me, of course, but it really began to intrigue me when I found Upstart: A pure play on the rise of AI-based lending. Here's a link to the aforementioned speech, which I invite you to watch later. To be clear, the reason I found the speech compelling was the idea that our lending systems need to be retooled in such a way that they are based on advanced data analytics and AI, whereby lending decisions are made. This is not just a China issue. The world, including the U.S., needs to retool its lending systems and move away from centrally focusing on a handful of metrics to determine a borrower's creditworthiness. At an institutional and corporate level down to a recent college grad's need for a consolidation loan, our banking system needs to evolve such that decisions are made based on data analytics, statistical probability, and AL/ML that governs it all. While AI/ML likely won't replace capital allocators who seek high-quality public stocks or investment in private companies with quirky managers in a meaningful way anytime soon, AI/ML can assist banks in allocating debt capital to the most efficient areas and demographics of the economy today. Upstart effectively provides the plumbing for a banking system predicated on data analytics, statistical probability, and AI/ML that governs it all. Here's some interesting commentary regarding AI-based lending taken from Jack Ma's speech which substantiates all of the above thinking: We have always emphasized that internet-powered finance must have three core pillars: First, it must have data rich. Second, It must have risk control technology based on rich, big data. And third, it must have a credit-based system built on big data.

Let's keep exploring.

Jack Ma's Musings

In late 2020, Jack Ma gave a speech in which, principally, he criticized the CCP and its commitment to the traditional banking/financial system (think FICO in the U.S.). Now, in China, much of the banking/financial system is either fully nationalized or pseudo-nationalized meaning that "the party" (aka the CCP) is in control.

So Jack Ma effectively criticized the CCP's aversion to risk-taking and change, and, in China, thou shalt not criticize the CCP, hence Jack Ma was summarily disappeared.

He characterized the traditional Chinese banking system as having a "pawnshop mentality", meaning that it would scantly lend money without collateral (such as a car or house); mostly because it had no other way to lend (i.e., it lacked data and AI acumen).

If we consider this idea through the lens of Upstart, which began its lending ops in uncollateralized/unsecured debt, i.e., personal loans, then we can begin to see the parallels. As an aside, Upstart will likely surprise to the upside on auto this year. The market is completely rejecting this notion at present.

Before we continue into our discussion on why China, Jack Ma, Ant Financial, and Alibaba could be the most potent and important components of our Upstart investment thesis, I highly encourage you to watch Jack Ma's speech.

In short, Jack Ma's speech illustrated to me that the world's financial systems were undergoing noteworthy evolution and that Upstart may be one of the platforms that serves to usher in this new era of the world's financial systems.

The Upstart of China

In late 2021, the following note was shared with me:

The keywords of this title are "Ant's Credit-Scoring Joint Venture", which is synonymous with Ant's proprietary credit decisioning technology/model/platform that's been built over the last decade via collection of trillions of financial data points.

From that article, we read,

State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in a key Ant Group asset for the first time, three people told Reuters, in a move that will loosen the Chinese fintech giant's grip on a data treasure trove of over 1 billion users but help revive its IPO. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm [aka Upstart] said the people, adding that such a firm and ownership structure was one aspect of restructuring ordered by regulators who put a sudden stop to Ant's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in November.

From just those two paragraphs, we can unpack multiple universes of thought. Here are my central takeaways:

Jack Ma's speech illustrated the need for Upstart's technology not just in China. It also illustrated that data network effects can serve as nearly impenetrable moats that are not easily surmounted, else there would be no need for the Joint Venture [JV] that the CCP has orchestrated between traditional financial institutions (traditional banks, many, if not all, of whom are owned by the CCP), and Ant Financial, which is FinTech associated with Alibaba. Here's how to think about Jack Ma's speech: he publicly denounced the CCP and the financial system it controlled for its aversion to AI-based credit decisioning. It wouldn't depart from its "Pawnshop Mentality", which we discussed earlier. What's so interesting is that, in the U.S., a business leader might denounce the traditional financial system for its inability to evolve and the repercussions would be... nothing. It would be immaterial. Maybe the CEO of Wells Fargo would take note of it and attempt to implement AI-based credit decisioning. The CCP and China are vastly different. In China, major banks have been nationalized or pseudo-nationalized: the CCP effectively controls the entire traditional financial system. In this light, Jack Ma did not just criticize the traditional financial system of China, he directly criticized the CCP itself, as the CCP maintains a tight grip on this traditional financial system. This caused Jack Ma to disappear, mafia-style. Now, I understand we've covered these ideas already in this note, but they are important to consider/reiterate. So, while Jack Ma crossed a line in his public criticism of the CCP and its governance of the traditional Chinese financial system, it appears that the CCP has, gradually, acknowledged that Jack Ma had a great point: the entire nation does need to transition from, effectively FICO, to AI-based credit decisioning/debt underwriting! To this end, the CCP has now unilaterally intervened, forcing Alibaba (more specifically its financial arm Ant) to form a Joint Venture with the traditional financial system to create an AI-based credit decisioning/underwriting technology platform that all parties will jointly own; all parties as in the CCP, its nationalized banks (i.e., the traditional financial system), and Ant. As substantiation of this idea, the language they use effectively describes Upstart: "The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm, said the people, adding that such a firm and ownership structure was one aspect of restructuring ordered by regulators who put a sudden stop to Ant's blockbuster IPO in November." The CCP, its banks, and Ant will jointly partner "to create an AI-based credit decisioning/underwriting technology platform that all parties will jointly own" The entirety of the Chinese financial system; the entire financial system that serves over 1B humans! It's collaborating to create Upstart! The entire Jack Ma situation over the last 12 months was principally about Upstart!

I don't know that anybody else is fully appreciating this right now: in the same way that China replicated Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), and Netflix (NFLX) over the last two decade, it appears that the country is now one to one replicating Upstart.

This cannot be overstated, as it implies that Upstart could be one of the United States' most important, strategic assets (as Google or Microsoft (MSFT) are) one day, and China is attempting to replicate this strategic asset presently.

And to quote from our original work on Upstart:

The Ant Financial IPO delay/interruption, the disappearance of Jack Ma, the nationalizing of Ant Financial: all of the controversy related to the CCP, Ant, Alibaba, Jack Ma, and the Chinese financial system...

It's all been about the country needing a platform that is one to one with Upstart.

Yes, this giant machine, i.e., China, with 1B+ humans in it: it's been collectively focused on building one company in its financial system and only one company:

An Upstart replica.

It All Starts To Make Sense

Through this lens, it really becomes clear as to why Dave, the CEO/co-founder of Upstart, keeps telling analysts: "Hey, we're going to be one of a handful of giant FinTechs on earth. Really, we are going to be that big."

It becomes clear why Upstart just grew at over 1,000%, which is a growth print I personally had never been party to prior to Upstart (it's going to happen for Opendoor soon as well).

It becomes clear why Ant's IPO got delayed.

It becomes clear why Jack Ma was so critical of the CCP and why the CCP has effectively nationalized the company Jack Ma created: Ant Financial.

It becomes clear why there has been so much controversy in China over the last 12 months in relation to their financial system.

There is something immensely important underway right before our eyes.

The re-architecting of the entire global financial system is taking place, and China's organic innovation machine had not yet produced an Upstart-like offering by which the traditional banking/financial system could modernize.

China has had to unilaterally force the creation of "Upstart China".

That's how important the Upstart platform is and will be!

Thanks for reading. Looking forward to reading your comments below.