gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the IT Infrastructure company Switch (SWCH). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/3 the stock gained 14.94%. The stock is within .06% of its 52 week high.

SWCH Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

85.50+ Weighted Alpha

88.47% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 19.33% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.58%

Technical support level at 31.10

Recently traded at 31.55 with a 50 day moving average of 26.83

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.64 billion

P/E 192.63

Dividend yield .68%

Revenue expected to grow 13.30% this year and another 11.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 525.00% this year, an additional 20.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 23.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide: