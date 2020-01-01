Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm: A Rocky Q1 Leaves Investors Wondering If More Volatility Is Ahead

Summary

  • Lousy Q1 stock market performances, but will April shower investors with better returns?
  • Under the hood, high yield bonds flash continued warning signs.
  • Longer-term, valuation are somewhat attractive in some US stocks and foreign shares.

Mid adult man using a smart phone to monitor his cryptocurrency and stock trading

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

1. Happy New Month! Back above the 10-month (i.e. ~200 trading days) average as at the end of March... They say nothing good happens below the 200dma. Crisis averted? Albeit, as a side note, interesting to note that the real/CPI-adjusted S&P 500 is still below its 10-month average.

S&P 500 monthly log scale

Topdown Charts, Refinitiv Datastream

2. Seasonality Statistics: April is historically the best month for the S&P 500 in terms of average return and proportion of times positive.

(albeit it was negative 26% of the time, and worst April was -9% ...i.e. note the StdDev)

Monthly S&P 500 returns

Topdown Charts, Refinitiv Datastream

3. March Returns in Focus: US Large Caps March performance in context... Up 3.6% on the month in March, but still down -4.9% YTD. This year the winners have basically been cash and commodities, whereas fixed income was the biggest loser.

Asset class returns

Topdown Charts

Source: Asset Class Returns

4. Cyclicals vs Defensives: Emerging Markets Cyclicals vs Defensives relative performance line peaked 9 months before the same for the USA did. And troughed in October... bullish or bearish?

Cyclicals vs Defensives

Topdown Charts, Refinitiv Datastream

5. Corporate Bond Market: Corporate bond breadth is not confirming the strength in the S&P 500 at this stage. To be fair much of the weakness there is about duration vs credit, but we can't ignore the impact of higher bond yields in general...

High yield corporate bonds & S&P 500

@McClellanOsc

6. Homebuilders vs Mortgage Rates: Higher yields are hazardous...

Don't underestimate the impact of higher bond yields. On my numbers, the indicative mortgage servicing cost indicator has gone up 94% since the low point (and that may cause issues for the wider growth outlook).

Homebuilder stocks and mortgage rates

@MrBlonde_macro

7. Price Targets: Analysts think the techy sectors have the biggest upside.

S&P 500 bottom-up target price

FactSet

Source: FactSet

8. European Equities: Thanks to heightened risk of WW3, European equities are now trading at a record valuation discount vs USA. Some will note that this didn't matter throughout the past few years that you could have made similar remarks about the valuation discount, but we are at an extreme here and extreme valuation readings take on much greater weight.

Europe vs USA forward price to earnings

@Ozard_OfWiz

9. Price to Book Valuations: S&P 500 price to book ratios still at eye watering levels.

Correction barely put a dent in valuations: Upper Quartile of industries are trading at price to book ratios *higher* than that seen during the dot com bubble, and this is despite a (minor) reset. Even the Lower Quartile is at the upper end of the range, and last but not least: the Median is well above that ever seen in recent history.

S&P 500 price to book ratios

Topdown Charts, Refinitiv Datastream

Source: Chart of the Week - Vertiginous Valuations

10. SaaS Valuations: Software valuations on the other hand corrected quite a bit (at least compared to recent history - and of course we do need to assume those "Next Twelve Months' revenue forecasts" are correct...)

Saas Valuations

RedPoint Ventures via @SnippetFinance

Thanks for following, I appreciate your interest and support!

oh… that's right, almost forgot!

BONUS CHART >> got to include a goody for the goodies who subscribed.

IPO Market Update: As you might guess, and as usually happens in times of heightened volatility and drops in valuations, the number of IPOs pulled during March spiked to a record high.

US IPO Activity Withdrawals

Topdown Charts, Refintiv Datastream

Of course it should be taken in the context of previously booming/bubbling IPO filing activity - which reached a record high earlier last year.

US IPO Activity

Topdown Charts,

I've previously highlighted these and similar charts, and perhaps the biggest takeaway is that the surge IPO withdrawals represents a barometer of sorts of the overall investor sentiment and liquidity backdrop.

Late 2020/early 2021 was perhaps the zenith of the liquidity surge and investor euphoria. But now the liquidity tides are going out (e.g. Fed rate hike kick-off + QT soon), and sentiment is starting to shift…

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

3 Comments

Comments (3)

