Summary

  • Drip Investing lists over 800 stocks that have annually increased dividends for 5 years or more. As of April 1, there are 58 stocks that have hiked dividends annually for 40 years.
  • Parsed from 129 Champions utilizing YCharts data as of 3/31/22, those 58 select-dividend stocks ranged 0.83%-5.29% in annual yield, and ranged -17.68%-48.77% in analyst 1-yr price target upsides.
  • Top Ten 40+ Year durable dividend stocks showed net gains from 14.81% to 46.04% pending for April.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield 40+Year durable stocks showed 37.81% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack by over three and three-quarter lengths.
  • Five of the now 58 40-year annual dividend boosting stocks showed annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. That is the dogcatcher ideal dividend investment starting point.
Happy Party Dogs

PK-Photos/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC) created by the late David Fish and posted on dripinvesting.org as maintained Dividend Radar.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the current list of 58 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection, per updated data from YCharts sampled March 31.

The Ides of March 2020 plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40yr+ boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors back in May 2020.

However, as of March 31, just 5 of the 58 40-year dividend-hiker stocks showed annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG); Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); United Bankshares Inc (UBSI); Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS); Old Republic International Corp (ORI). Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

See the Afterword at the tail of this article for a list of April's 58 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 67. Current vs fair price comparisons are also found back there in the Afterword.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 14.81%-46.04% Net Gains For Ten Top 40yr+ Dividend Building Dogs For April

Six of ten top-yield 40yr+Dividend-durable stocks were also among the top gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these pre-April dogs was graded by Wall St wizards as 60% accurate this month.

The following projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices from less than two analysts were not applied.

Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 31, 2023 were:

Ten Top 40 year+ Dividend Building stocks For April

YCharts/dripinvesting.org

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) was projected to net $460.40 based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc was projected to net $424.91 based on target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc was projected to net $344.77, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% over the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc was projected to net $310.15, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

3M Co (MMM) was projected to net $191.41, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc was projected to net $169.29, based on the median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $163.72, based on a median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) was projected to net $157.25 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) was projected to net $150.03, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) was projected to net $148.06, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

40+DHI (2) DOG#10 APR22-23 dividenddogcatcher.com

open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40yr+ Dividend Stocks Show Pre-April Target Gains

50 Reliable 40 yearr+ Dividend Stocks Show Pre-April Target Gains

YCharts

Pre-April Yields From 50 Durable 40yr+ Dividend Stocks

Pre-April Yields From 50 Durable 40 year+ Dividend Stocks

YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Reliable 40yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40yr+ Dividend Stocks by yield for April represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by the first of two from the consumer defensive sector representative, Universal Corp (UVV)[1]. The other placed ninth, Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) [9].

The lone consumer cyclical outfit placed second, Leggett & Platt Inc [2]. Then, one healthcare representative found its way into third place, Walgreens Boots Alliance [3].

Thereafter three financial services representatives placed fourth, fifth, and seventh: Franklin Resources Inc [4], United Bankshares Inc [5], Community Trust Bancorp Inc [7]. In the midst of the financials fidos stood one for the industrials sector in sixth place, 3M Co. [6].

Finally, one utilities representative placed eighth, Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) [8], and one communication services firm placed tenth, Telephone and Data Systems Inc [10], to complete the 40yr+ Dividend Hiking Stocks top ten by yield in this pre-April survey.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Reliable 40yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 13.54%-44.86% Upsides, While (32) One Lowly Down-sider Sank -14.02% To April 2023, Per Broker Estimates

Top Ten Reliable 40 year+ Dividend Stocks

YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 37.81% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 40yr+ Dividend Dogs To April, 2023

Ten top 40yr+ Dividend hiking dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Top Ten Reliable 40 year+ Dividend Stocks

YCharts

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40yr+ Dividend dogs screened 8/23/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40yr+ Dividend Dogs (31) Delivering 25.56% Vs. (32) 18.55% Net Gains by All Ten Come April, 2023

Top Ten Reliable 40 year+ Dividend Stocks

YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 40yr+Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 37.81% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Telephone and Data Systems was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.49%.

40 year+ Dividend Stocks

YCharts

The five lowest-priced top-yield 40yr+ Dividend dogs as of March 31 were: Telephone and Data Systems Inc; Franklin Resources Inc; Leggett & Platt Inc; United Bankshares Inc; Community Trust Bancorp Inc, with prices ranging from $18.88.54 to $41.20.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40yr+ dividend dogs as of March 31 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; Northwest Natural Holding Co; Universal Corp; Kimberly-Clark Corp; 3M Co, whose prices ranged from $44.77 to $148.88.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Here's All 58 Dogs by Years of Increasing Dividends

Reliable 40 year+ Dividend Stocks

dripinvesting.org

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: This pre-September list showed 5 of the 58 40-year dividend-hiker stocks show annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices. They were: Leggett & Platt Inc; Franklin Resources Inc; United Bankshares Inc; Telephone and Data Systems Inc; Old Republic International Corp. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy-zone alert.

Here is How All Ten Top 40yr+ Durable Dividend Dogs Could Become Ideal Fair-Priced Dogs

How All Ten Top 40 year+ Durable Dividend Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair-Priced Stocks

YCharts

Since four of the top ten 40Yr+ Dividend Dog shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those four plus six at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to (or exceeding) that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 48.3%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield 40Yr+ Dividend Boosted stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. A mere 15.2% drop in prices could cause eight out of ten to become fair priced.

A follow-up article identifying the 'Safer' 40yr+ Durable Dividend dogs will appear next week after April 8 in the Dividend Dogcatcher pages of Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog silhouette art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

11 Comments

Comments (11)

