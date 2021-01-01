Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment

In October 2021, we published a deep-dive research note on a rapidly growing, nearly profitable, cross-border e-commerce empowerment platform - Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE). At the time, we liked the business quite a bit, but it never made it to our Weekly Top Ideas list due to concerns around valuation. With a deceleration in sales growth, Global-e's stock has been re-rated lower, and it is down ~50% YTD. For 2022, Global-e's management has guided for a re-acceleration in sales and a further improvement in margin profile. It is worth noting that Global-e is already free cash flow positive. So, is this is an opportunity to buy in?

Before we dive into analyzing Global-e's financials, let's review our original investment thesis for the company:

Beating The Market's investment thesis for Global-e Online: In 2021, global retail e-commerce sales reached ~$4.9T (growing at ~20% y/y). With the proliferation of the internet and social media, consumer buying habits are becoming global, and this trend is evidenced by the rise of cross-border e-commerce (which is growing ~2x faster than e-commerce sales). By 2023, the global cross-border e-commerce market is estimated to be worth $736B.

Global-e is the leading empowerment platform in the cross-border e-commerce space. The company simplifies international e-commerce for merchants and shoppers by offering services such as shipping, payment methods, currency management, local language translation, etc.

By integrating Global-e's platform into their website, merchants can sell internationally without the hassle of selling internationally (as Global-e does all the heavy lifting for them). Moreover, shoppers get a localized experience while shopping at their favorite brands' digital storefronts. This leads to higher sales conversion among international shoppers.

Global-e has partnerships with some of the largest retail brands in the world, including names like Louis Vitton (LVMH), Mark Jacobs, Pepe Jeans, and many more. However, Global-e's partnerships with Shopify (SHOP) [exclusive deal] and Facebook (FB) are critical to its future, as these partnerships could bring millions of new merchants to its platform.

Global-e is growing rapidly (Q2 revenue growth: ~92% y/y), and the company is operating very close to profitability. Although gross margins are in an upward trend, they are currently hovering around 30%, which is a clear reflection of a highly competitive business environment. In the long run, Global-e's margin should expand to 50-60% range on the back of operational efficiencies and economies of scale.

Global-e's platform stickiness, big partnerships, and rapid sales growth make it a high-quality play on the rise of cross-border e-commerce. Source: Global-e Online: Beating The Market's Shopify 3.0

Now, let's study Global-e's latest quarterly report and outlook for 2022.

Quick Review Of Global-e's Q4 Report

Highlights from Q4:

Global-e Q4 2021 Earnings Release

In Q4 2021, Global-e's GMV grew by ~66% y/y to $505M, and revenue came in at $82.7M (up 54% y/y, marked deceleration from Q3 and Q4). As Global-e's revenue mix continues to shift away from fulfillment to services, Global-e's take rate is moving lower and gross margins are heading higher. While I like the steady margin expansion, I am somewhat concerned about the rapid drop in take rates, from Q2 2021 (18%) to Q4 2021 (16%), especially due to Global-e's ultra-high net dollar retention rate of 152%.

With a steady rise in gross margins (from ~30% in 2020 to ~40% by Q4 2021), Global-e is making great strides toward profitability. The company is already free cash flow generative, as evidenced by the chart above, and these flows are set to get a lot bigger as Global-e scales up further.

Looking under the hood, we can see that Global-e's business is growing like a wildfire across business segments and geographies:

Global-e Q4 2021 Earnings Release

As you may already know, cross-border e-commerce is a massive opportunity (TAM: $736B in 2023), and there's a lot of growth left in this space. Global-e is one of the leading empowerment platforms for cross-border e-commerce in the world, and this puts it at the center of a very powerful secular growth trend.

After a stellar jump in e-commerce penetration in 2020 (due to COVID-19), retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow another ~11% this year to reach ~$5.4T. Global Ecommerce: Stats and Trends to Watch (2021) According to Global-e S-1 Filing, The cross-border e-commerce market (Global-e's playing field) is an even more enticing space due to multiple industry trends reshaping the business environment, leading to a significant opportunity: An accelerated shift towards e-commerce, with growth in online sales outpacing that of traditional retail;

Cross-border e-commerce growing faster than domestic e-commerce, propelled by the rise of social media;

Merchants' strategic focus on D2C sales, maintaining and strengthening the relationship with shoppers worldwide;

Complexity and limitations of a "do-it-yourself" cross-border strategy, which is typically expensive, time-intensive, inflexible, and difficult to scale and maintain; and

COVID-19 tailwinds have accelerated existing trends of shoppers moving online and merchants prioritizing digital channels; these trends are expected to continue post-pandemic. As a result of these market factors, cross-border e-commerce transactions are expected to continue to grow over the next decade. According to the market research firm - Forrester, the cross-border e-commerce market will reach $736 billion by 2023. Therefore, Global-e has a massive opportunity in front of itself. Global-e has a proven track record of success with multiple retailers and brands achieving an uplift of more than 60% in international traffic conversion, and some retailers have achieved more than 100% jump in sales, as can be observed in the following two videos: Source: Global-e Customer Success

With the Shopify partnership expected to ramp up in 2022, I am not surprised to see strong guidance from Global-e's management. In 2022, Global-e is projected to grow sales by ~70% while continuing operations at near-breakeven. The management's guidance calls for the take rate to come in at ~16.8%, which would represent a stabilization in take rates (and hopefully, this is an end of the concerning downtrend we saw in Global-e's take rates throughout 2021).

Global-e Q4 2021 Earnings Release

Global-e is in hypergrowth phase, and considering the massive size of the opportunity in front of the company, it may remain in hypergrowth phase for many more years to come. Since Global-e is already free cash flow generative, I do not see any liquidity or dilutionary risks for the company.

As of the end of 2021, Global-e had a net cash position of ~$500M (roughly 10% of its fully-diluted market cap). In summary, Global-e has a robust balance sheet and it is already free cash flow positive. With the stock trading at ~11-12x P/S, I believe Global-e's valuation is very reasonable at this time.

If you are interested in learning more about Global-e's business or our valuation for the company, please refer to this note. For the medium-term, I feel very confident about Global-e's growth; however, I am a little concerned about its potential dependence on Shopify. Let's see why.

Shopify Partnership Is Too Important For Global-e

In my previous coverage on Global-e, I was very bullish about Global-e's exclusive partnership with Shopify, and I still am with regard to the medium-term future. However, the Shopify partnership could be a threat to Global-e in the long run. According to Bolt's (fintech company, former developer on Shopify) founder, Shopify is eating its ecosystem (IMO, rightly so) by prioritizing its own solutions (and in some cases giving itself an unfair advantage). Find the full Twitter thread here: Bolt Shopify Controversy Twitter thread.

As a Shopify shareholder, I love the fact that Shopify is learning from its app marketplace and building solutions that help merchants. However, Shopify's behavior towards its partners (platform developers) is an ominous sign for Global-e's future. We already know that -

Right before Global-e went public, Shopify announced Global-e's selection as its exclusive cross-border e-commerce service provider. Today, Shopify Markets (powered by Global-e, a white-label solution) enables all of Shopify's merchant base to go global with minimal hassle. In exchange, Shopify acquired ~7.75M shares (5.4% of outstanding shares (post-IPO)) in Global-e and also owns 11.85M warrants that can be converted to shares over the next two years. Hence, Shopify effectively owns ~10-15% of Global-e. Which of BTM's favorite stocks does Shopify own a big piece of? Yes, you guessed that right: it's Affirm (AFRM). By anchoring its future growth to Shopify's ship, Global-e has effectively secured a great future (or set itself up for failure). If you are interested in reading more about Global e-commerce, I would recommend this article as a must-read (published on Shopify's website): Global Ecommerce: Stats and Trends to Watch (2021)

Frankly, I think that AI/ML-based credit underwriting is too much of a risky undertaking for Shopify, and so, Affirm's "Shop Pay Installments" [white label offering] is unlikely to be cloned. However, Global-e's offerings do not inspire similar confidence, as there are several players in the cross-border e-commerce market. I could see Shopify learning Global-e's offerings over the terms of its 3-year partnership and then replacing it with an in-house solution. Then again, Shopify may not choose to go down this route because it owns a sizeable portion of Global-e, and the solution is already being sold under the 'Shopify Markets' brand. However, this is a potential risk for Global-e, and it is something investors need to monitor closely over the coming years.

Concluding Thoughts

Global-e is a solid business - rapidly-growing revenues, operating at FCF breakeven (slightly positive), robust balance sheet, and huge TAM. At $35 per share ($5B in market cap), Global-e's valuation is pretty reasonable; and it could easily outperform the market from this point over the next decade. However, Shopify is the undeniable behemoth (the 800-lb gorilla) in the e-commerce space, and it could very well eat up Global-e's business in the future. Also, Shopify is currently trading below its fair value. In my opinion, Global-e's stock could outperform Shopify due to its much smaller size; however, we are probably better off owning Shopify over Global-e because Shopify's business moat is much stronger than that of Global-e. We recently discussed Shopify after its Q4 2021 earnings report; please feel free to move on to that note using this link: Shopify Is Finally Trading Below Fair Value, Accumulate Slowly.

Key Takeaway: I rate Global-e a buy at $35; however, I like Shopify better at current levels (from a qualitative perspective), and so, I suggest accumulation in Shopify over a new purchase in Global-e.

Thanks for reading. Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section.