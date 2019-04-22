This article was published for members of Leads From Gurus on March 09.
This article was prepared by Ubaidulla Sathar, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.
On April 22, 2019, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Board of Directors appointed Miguel Patricio as Chief Executive Officer following which we have witnessed a turnaround in the operating performance of the company. In fiscal year 2020, the company benefitted from the pandemic situation with lockdown measures leading people to rely on packaged meals. Amid these extraordinary circumstances, in the following year, Kraft Heinz was still able to grow, and the company posted 1.8% organic sales growth. On an overall basis, sales declined 0.5% in 2021, but this negative development was primarily driven by the company disposing of some of its businesses resulting in a 3.5% negative impact on sales. Despite benefitting from the pandemic situation, the company has also implemented fundamental changes in its operating model and is currently reaping the rewards. The change in fortunes can be traced back to September 15, 2020, when the company unveiled its strategic transformation plan, and, in this article, we will discuss these changes in more detail and determine whether the company is making progress toward achieving its ambitious goals.
The operating model introduced by the company incorporates five primary elements:
Below are two other steps taken by the management to transform Kraft Heinz into a growth-oriented company that is continuing to focus on innovative products loved by consumers.
On February 22, Kraft Heinz boosted its long-term financial targets with an ambitious long-term organic growth rate target of 2%-3% from 1%-2% previously. The company also boosted the adjusted EPS growth target to a range of 6%-8% compared to the 4%-6% guided previously.
The company’s focus is on accelerating profitable growth and unlocking efficiencies across the value chain. As part of this strategy, Kraft Heinz is developing in-house digital capabilities in partnership with leading edge-tech companies to incorporate data analytics in how they work, collaborate, and go to the market in the future. This strategy is expected to accelerate the pace of innovation and lead to an increase in consumer intimacy with the help of granular, real-time consumer data. Initiatives such as demand planning at stores and stock-keeping using AI-powered tools are expected to reduce out-of-stock risk, improve working capital flow, and ultimately enable Kraft Heinz to take more products to customers in less time.
To achieve sustainable growth, Kraft Heinz is focused on increasing volumes of its business over the long term locally, while also expanding to international markets. Currently, just over 71% of revenue is generated in the United States, and including Canada, North America accounts for 78% of sales. The company, however, has already completed several strategic acquisitions to expand its presence into high-growth emerging markets where the consumption of packaged goods is expected to grow faster in comparison to the developed world, and these strategic initiatives will start paying off in the next couple of years.
One of the key risks raised by investors in the past was the inefficient management of the balance sheet. The improved cash-flow position in the last few years, however, has enabled the company to reduce its debt burden, which is another positive sign for long-term investors.
Although the company seems to be moving in the right direction, it should be mentioned that risks remain for the company with regard to near-term inflationary pressures. Raising prices of end products to secure organic sales growth might end up resulting in a larger-than-expected volume decline, which in return could exert pressure on the company’s bottom line this year.
We believe Kraft Heinz is laying the foundation to turn around its prospects in the next few years, and we believe the international business will play a critical role in helping the company reignite growth. Since the appointment of the new CEO, Kraft Heinz has made progress on several fronts, and we believe the company is staying true to the promises given a couple of years ago. The dividend yield of 4% today might entice income investors to initiate a long position on Kraft Heinz stock, but in our opinion, the company is not yet out of the woods, which leaves us in doubt regarding the company's ability to maintain or raise the dividend in the foreseeable future. That being said, we believe Kraft Heinz might be a good pick for our model value portfolio. Before investing in the company, however, we are planning to use a discounted cash flow model to establish a sufficient margin of safety, and we will share our findings in a separate article.
This article was written by
I am an investment analyst with 7 years of experience in financial markets. I am a strong believer that the best investment opportunities could be found in under-covered equities.
I am the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha that focuses on uncovering alpha-generating opportunities.
I'm a CFA level 3 candidate, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK), and a candidate in the Chartered Wealth Manager program.
I am the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha that focuses on uncovering alpha-generating opportunities.
I currently work with leading financial publications including Refinitiv, Seeking Alpha, ValueWalk, and GuruFocus.
I'm a CFA level 3 candidate, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK), and a candidate in the Chartered Wealth Manager program.
During my free time, I enjoy reading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
