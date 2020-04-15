Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:VERX) deals with limitations in its growth prospects and has a low EBITDA margin. For these reasons, I don't think its value ratios are justified and believe it's currently not a buy.

Introducing Vertex

Vertex is a tax technology company that works with companies in the retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries across the world.

Several solutions are being offered by them:

Tax determination

Compliance,

Reporting

Tax data management

Document management

Software licenses and software as service subscriptions are how the corporation sells its software. It also offers software licensing and cloud subscription implementation and training, as well as transaction tax returns outsourcing and other tax-related services.

Market opportunity

The complexity of indirect tax administration is increasing due to the fast changes in today's global business, technology, and regulatory settings. Companies' indirect tax liabilities grow when they expand their business models through eCommerce and other digital transformations, enter new territories and expand their distribution networks. Furthermore, as they broaden their core operations to include new digital products and services, new tax policies adopted by countries have a growing influence on them.

This complexity necessitates sophisticated solutions that allow firms to meet their tax responsibilities while also promoting development. Thus, I expect the tax technology market to increase at a robust rate.

In line with my expectations, the tax management software is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 10.4% by 2026, according to a Fortune Business Insights report.

Competitive analysis

Vertex has pioneered tax technology for over 40 years. Over these years, Vertex has become the trusted leader in the (indirect) tax technology market. This position has led to a customer base of 4,200 companies, including over half of the Fortune 500. Furthermore, its software is fueled by over 500 million data-driven effective tax rules and supports indirect tax compliance in more than 19,000 jurisdictions worldwide.

As it’s extremely difficult to replicate the depth of its platform and its strong position in the industry, I conclude that the competitive advantages of Vertex are sustainable and that it has a strong competitive position in the market.

Vertex is part of the tax technology market. Throughout this article, I will use Avalara in order to benchmark Vertex's statistics. Avalara provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide.

Company name Symbol Market Cap Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) 9.07B

Avalara is a disruptor in that it focused on the mid-market with a simpler, cloud-based solution while leaving the more demanding enterprises to Vertex. As I will get deeper into Vertex's growth strategy in the next section, it will be clear that Vertex invests in cloud as well. However, as we will also see, Avalara and its innovations do seem to form a risk for Vertex.

Growth analysis

Growth performance of Vertex and its competitors in the last few years:

Stock Revenue Growth (Quarterly YoY) Revenue Growth (TTM YoY) Revenue Growth Rate (3Y) Vertex 12.17 13.58 16.03 Avalara, Inc. 34.8 39.64 36.96

Source: Seeking Alpha, income statement and earnings

Revenues increased by $50.9million, or 13.6% in 2021, according to the latest annual report. The increase in software subscriptions revenues was primarily driven by an increase of $35.7 million in revenues derived from our existing customers and a year-over-year increase of $6.0 million in revenues derived from new customers.

Although Vertex’s growth rate is in line with industry CAGR, Avalara has grown at a much higher rate (Their organic growth rate is slightly lower, 29%, according to their latest earnings call). Filling a gap with an aggressive growth strategy and many innovative products and services awarded them with a high growth rate.

As more than half of the Fortune 500 companies are customers of Vertex, it’s difficult to find many new large enterprises to sustain any higher growth rate than its current growth rate. We also saw this with the % of new revenue that came from existing customers versus new customers.

Although Avalara thrives with its cloud solution, Vertex is taking advantage of the trend as well. They see significant traction in cloud revenue with both existing and new customers. Further new products, such as the recently launched Cloud VAT Compliance to automate and simplify value-added tax complexity.

With the focus on cloud, its strong competitive position in the enterprise market, but somewhat limited excess growth opportunities with new customers, I expect its future growth to be in line with the expected industry CAGR, so around 11%. This is fairly in line with what analysts expect:

Growth estimates by analysts in percentage:

Stock Revenue 2022 Revenue 2023 Earnings 2022 Earnings 2023 Vertex 13.1 13.9 -18.2 29.6 Avalara, Inc. 22.6 21.9 -73.3 119.2 Industry median 22.6 21.9 -73.3 119.2

Source: Analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha

Margin analysis

I computed several key margins for Vertex and its industry. The first number in the cells in the following table refers to Vertex, while the number between the parentheses refers to the median of Avalara.

Accounting item as % of revenue: Vertex(Median Avalara):

Accounting Item 2021 2020 2019 Gross Profit 62.0 (70.7) 55.9 (71.4) 65.7 (69.8) Operating Expense 62.6 (85.9) 83.8 (83.8) 55.8 (84.5) Normalized EBITDA 9.8 (-11.9) -19.4 (-7.4) 18.1 (-8.7) Free Cash Flow 11.0 (1.5) 7.1 (6.5) 17.1 (3.2)

Source: Seeking Alpha income statement

As Vertex is more of a mature business (compared to Avalara), its investment expenses are a bit lower, resulting in a higher cash flow margin and EBITDA margin. However, its operating expense margin (largely existing of investment expenses) is high compared to its (moderate) revenue growth rate. As the company matures and investment expenses decrease, I expect that an EBITDA of at least around 20%-30% is achievable in the longer term.

Valuation

I have computed several key current valuation metrics.

Key valuation measures:

Stock Enterprise Value / Revenue Enterprise Value / EBITDA Enterprise Value / Gross Profit Forward PS Forward PE Vertex 5.15 52.33 8.31 4.3 45.54 Avalara, Inc. 12.27 -103.20 17.36 8.72 2031.6

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe that the market discounts Vertex compared to Avalara due to the fact that Avalara is a disruptor and is expected to grow its earnings and revenues at a much higher rate, for a longer time. Despite its nice innovative approach, its 40% growth rate days are over and with a negative EBITDA margin, I’d say that a premium of more than 100% is exaggerated. However, this does not say that I believe Vertex is a buy, more that Avalara is too expensive.

Regarding Vertex, a 52.33 EV/EBITDA multiple is quite high for a company with a low expected growth rate and relatively low EBITDA margin. If Vertex could double its current EBITDA margin (Roughly 20%) and grow revenue by 11% for the following 5 years, that would result in a 5 year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of roughly 16. In comparison, the recent US market EV/EBITDA fluctuates around 14. In the more optimistic case, the EBITDA margin could increase to more than 20%, and its growth rates after 5 years could still outperform US market growth. However, comparing my best estimate of Vertex to that of the US market, I don’t believe investors will get compensated enough for an investment in Vertex.

I believe that the price needs to drop in order for this stock to become a more attractive buy.