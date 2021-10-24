During the COP 26 UN climate change conference held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, U.K., oil producers from Saudi Arabia to Shell (SHEL) were not welcome. Only two months ago, it was 'criminal' to produce oil and gas in Europe, bemoaned Eni SpA (E) CEO Claudio Descalzi.
Then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed everything. The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was implored by western leaders to produce more oil. Oil executives in Houston were accused of unpatriotic act of not using the record profits to pump more oil.
More and more investors now ask whether they should invest in oil stocks or not, if it is too late to make an entry, and what stocks to buy.
I believe the merits of investing in any stock, or the lack thereof, should be assessed based on three criteria:
Firstly, oil and gas will continue to be used for decades to come. Elon Musk said, “If there was a button I could press to stop all hydrocarbon usage today, I would not press it.” Musk knows the mining equipment used for extracting nickel and lithium for Tesla EV batteries will stop humming without diesel. He knows many drivers will not be able to recharge their Tesla without the base-load electricity generated at coal or natural gas-fired power plants. It will take decades to replace hydrocarbons with renewable energy.
In 2021, the first year after oil companies came out of the worst bear market in its 175-year history, five randomly-selected large oil companies in North America - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) - delivered a free cash flow yield of 6.66% to 14.23%, averaging 10.82% (Fig. 1). As a comparison, the FAANG stocks - market darlings - only pulled in an FCF yield of -0.89% to 6.46% with an average of 2.45%, which is only slightly better than what the oil stocks averaged during the 2014-2020 bear market.
Despite record profits, capital discipline is still the management mantra in Houston. According to Dallas Fed Energy Survey, the oil industry business activity index hovered around 50 over the past five quarters, although WTI rose from $50 to $130 per barrel during that time (Fig. 2). Executives from 132 oil companies surveyed by Dallas Fed cited the need to reward shareholders - in the forms of debt repayment, cash dividends and share buyback - as the primary reason that they are restraining growth despite high oil prices (Fig. 3).
Lastly, oil stocks are still incredibly cheap as the rich FCF yield indicates. From a value investing point of view, oil stocks are clearly a better investment than big tech that dominates index funds these days (see above).
The above assessment is confirmed by a comparison of various sector ETFs using Seeking Alpha quant ratings. The SPDR S&P oil & gas E&P ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) receives a 'strong buy' rating. Although it is perceived as very risky, XOP has the best momentum, suggesting oil stocks are a great contrarian buy at this time (Table 1).
I bet some of you are thinking of this: Well, oil stocks appear to be good value, but the oil prices may have peaked at $130 and are probably going downhill from here, aren't they?
To those who are worried that oil may have peaked, the good news is a commodity super-cycle seems to be in full swing, of which the oil bull market is a part. This commodity super-cycle is driven by a series of societal changes, including the global populist movement and ensuing wealth redistribution, de-globalization and resultant supply chain reset, and the decarbonization movement, as I summarized in a previous article. Further intensifying the demand-driven commodity super-cycle, capital investment in natural resources was reduced so much during the commodity bear market in the last decade that a sustained structural weakness in supply has resulted.
Looking at the oil supply-demand dynamics, there are still no signs that oil prices have peaked and that an oil bear market is afoot. U.S. demand remains strong even as gasoline prices reach new highs. Global flight miles continue to improve (Fig. 4). On the other hand, supply remains weak due to thin OPEC+ spare capacity and capital discipline of U.S. shale producers. As a result, liquids inventory continues to draw and has reached multi-year lows with no sign of abating (Fig. 5).
We had been told the inflation would be 'transitory' by Fed officials, citing it was driven by Covid-19 pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and demand issues. Then, we were told it's time to retire the word and inflation is no longer 'transitory'.
However, inflation continues to surge higher regardless of the deflationary tendency of technological innovation. Brevan Howard, a well-regarded macro hedge fund, even sees rising risk of 1970s-style inflation. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings about a compartmentalized global supply chain, the West accelerates the pace of ditching JIT-kind of efficiency in favor of supply chain resilience, which is supposed to further raise commodity prices.
Therefore, investors should be seriously considering hedging against inflation. To that end, Jeff Currie at Goldman Sachs suggests “Oil and copper are the best hedges against inflation".
As with any industries, the oil patch has its own dubious stocks that are characterized by lousy assets operated by fishy management. When a generalist investor arrives at the oil equity space, he may be first attracted to those stocks that have been pumped by torque-fetish promoters to a level unjustified by their intrinsic value. Therefore, caution must be applied to ensure only high-quality ideas are picked.
Even though oil is in the center of the ongoing commodity super-cycle, oil stocks are inherently cyclical. That means, at some point down the road, oil investors will have to exit to protect the gains. That requires investors to have a pretty good idea concerning which business operational parameters to monitor, how to inform themselves of the oil industry cycle, and what steps to take in an exit.
Above all, a new investor needs to rethink his own investment system to incorporate cyclical investing, and to manage the discomfort of purging certain received wisdom or specious perception regarding oil stocks, e.g., cyclicals are uninvestable, oil is evil, energy index funds are the way to go, and large-cap has lower risk than small-cap. Once an adequate circle of competence has been created around oil stocks, an investor will find truly generational opportunities without much increased risk.
The best oil stock pick depends on an investor's personalized investment goal, risk appetite, and time horizon.
If you need a source of income that is not only stable but also growing considerably faster than inflation, either Pembina Pipeline (PBA) or Diversified Energy Company Plc (OTCQX:DECPF) may suit you.
If capital appreciation is what you desire, you may consider small-cap oil and gas companies that tend to be more aggressive in the pursuit of production growth than large-cap producers. Additionally, I believe oilfield service vendors stand to benefit massively in the back half of the oil bull market.
There are pros and cons of investing in oil stocks. However, as I reasoned above, the pros clearly dominate the cons. Well-picked oil stocks are a great investment in the value investing tradition, as Warren Buffett recently showed. The oil bull market, as part of the commodity super-cycle, still has legs.
Investors new to the oil patch do need to steer clear of heavily-promoted torquey stocks, and gravitate toward investment ideas underpinned by high-quality assets and upright management, examples of which are presented whether you need to generate income or whether you are after capital appreciation.
[This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.]
The Natural Resources Hub is the one-stop solution for taking advantage of the ongoing commodity super-cycle. Join The Natural Resources Hub today to invest alongside me, and benefit from my unique ability to uncover one after another hidden-gem idea that often ends up a multi-bagger or a source of stable and growing dividends.
Click HERE now for a free trial.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:
(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,
(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,
(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,
(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and
(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.
Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DECPF,ESTE,CDDRF,KRNGF,AOIFF,STOSF,SLB,TOTZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (66)