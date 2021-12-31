Black Stone Minerals - Price Appreciation Plus A Dividend

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 9 new highs and up 15.73% in the last month.
  • 57.17% gain plus an 8.02% dividend this year.
  • Price target consensus 15.40.

Manager Appointing Supervisor To E&P Operations

LeoWolfert/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Oil & Gas E&P company Black Stone Minerals (BSM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/23 the stock gained 11.24%. The stock is at its 52 week high.

Black Stone Minerals BSM

BSM Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 60.79+ Weighted Alpha
  • 57.17% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 9 new highs and up 15.73% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 75.82%
  • Technical support level at 13.89
  • Recently traded at 14.35 with a 50 day moving average of 12.19

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $2.84 billion
  • P/E 14.47
  • Dividend yield 8.02%
  • Revenue expected to grow 7.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 67.50% this year, an additional 18.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, and 3 hold opinions on the stock
  • Some analysts have a consensus price target at 15.40
  • 4,610 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Strong Buy 4.85

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation B C D+
Growth C C- C-
Profitability A- A- A+
Momentum C+ C+ B+
Revisions A+ D+ C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked in Industry

27 out of 73

Ranked in Sector

47 out of 252

Ranked Overall

111 out of 4290

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

8 Comments

Comments (8)

