The Chart of the Day belongs to the Oil & Gas E&P company Black Stone Minerals (BSM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/23 the stock gained 11.24%. The stock is at its 52 week high.

BSM Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

60.79+ Weighted Alpha

57.17% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 15.73% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.82%

Technical support level at 13.89

Recently traded at 14.35 with a 50 day moving average of 12.19

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.84 billion

P/E 14.47

Dividend yield 8.02%

Revenue expected to grow 7.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 67.50% this year, an additional 18.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Some analysts have a consensus price target at 15.40

4,610 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked in Industry

27 out of 73

Ranked in Sector

47 out of 252

Ranked Overall

111 out of 4290