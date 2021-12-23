nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in February 2022 is $74,799, an increase of $700 (or 0.94%) from the initial estimate of $74,099 in January 2022.

The latest update to Political Calculations' chart tracking Median Household Income in the 21st Century shows the nominal (red) and inflation-adjusted (blue) trends for median household income in the United States from January 2000 through February 2022. The inflation-adjusted figures are presented in terms of constant February 2022 U.S. dollars.

February 2022's estimated median household income of $74,799 is just $21 higher than January 2022's inflation-adjusted estimate of $74,778 in terms of constant February 2022 U.S. dollars. It is also only $24 higher than December 2021's $74,775 by this measure.

In nominal terms, median household increase has risen by $1,319 from December 2021's revised estimate of $73,480 to February 2022's $74,799. President Biden's inflation has eroded 98.2% of the estimated nominal increase in median household income recorded over this period, marking it as a period of stagnation.

Analyst's Notes

Following January 2022's rather extensive revisions for population estimates, February 2022's revisions were concentrated in the wage and salary data. Here, the BEA made only minor upward adjustments to its estimates of aggregate wage and salary income for October 2021 (+0.005%), November 2021 (+0.006%), December 2021 (+0.020%), and January 2022 (+0.006%).

Looking forward, we anticipate the inflation-adjusted data for March 2022 will capture nearly all of the surge in energy and commodity prices resulting from following Russia's 24 February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the geopolitical power plays that have followed since. Having occurred so late in February however, that month's inflation data barely shows any of that impact.

